ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

LCSO: Idalou highway crash prompts lane closures

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that occurred on East Highway 62/82 and North FM 400 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday. Westbound lanes of 62/82 were down to one lane and N. FM 400 was closed, LCSO said. The Texas Department of Public...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

One injured in rollover in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27. Around 7:42 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the flyover on the South Loop near the interstate. One person suffered moderate injuries. Avoid the area...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Marsha Sharp Fwy. shut down after crash, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have blocked off portions of Marsha Sharp Freeway due to a crash and icy conditions. Police stated a 2-vehicle crash occurred just before 11:45 a.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported. Eastbound traffic has been shut down from University Avenue to Insterstate-27, according to...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

1 injured in Sunday evening crash, MSF at I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27. The time of the crash was just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Police confirmed someone suffered serious injuries. Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene to help get someone out after a one-vehicle crash. A check of Google Maps showed traffic backed up going both east and west on the MSF, and LPD said in an LBK message that eastbound lanes were closed.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock. Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289. The driver was taken to UMC...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather

January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As drizzle falls throughout the South Plains Monday morning, area schools are reporting delays and some closures. Authorities have also closed off a major portion of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, from Interstate 27 to Avenue Q.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Meals on Wheels urgently looking for delivery drivers today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels is urgently searching for helping hands and vehicles today. Many of the organization’s regular volunteers have canceled due to the inclement weather. However, meals still need to be delivered. Today, delivery drivers do not need to have registered with Meals on...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wolfforth apartment fire displaces 1 adult, 3 children

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to an apartment fire in Wolfforth that left one household without a home and several other apartments damaged. An apartment on the ground floor of the Reserves at Preston Trails caught fire just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning, according to a Wolfforth Fire Department official.
WOLFFORTH, TX
FMX 94.5

Important Lubbock and Nearby Area Delays/Closures for January 30

There is some freezing winter weather expected to hit the South Plains which could cause some very extreme driving conditions this morning. Some daycares, schools, businesses and government facilities in the Lubbock area have opted to delay their openings. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Belle’s &...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Tuesday morning top stories:

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. More schools are delaying the start of class this morning due to icy roads. Memphis police revealed two more officers of their duty over the death of Tyre Nichols. Three first responders were also fired for failing to treat his injuries. Details here:...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy