FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
everythinglubbock.com
LCSO: Idalou highway crash prompts lane closures
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that occurred on East Highway 62/82 and North FM 400 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday. Westbound lanes of 62/82 were down to one lane and N. FM 400 was closed, LCSO said. The Texas Department of Public...
KCBD
One injured in rollover in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27. Around 7:42 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the flyover on the South Loop near the interstate. One person suffered moderate injuries. Avoid the area...
KCBD
Marsha Sharp Fwy. shut down after crash, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have blocked off portions of Marsha Sharp Freeway due to a crash and icy conditions. Police stated a 2-vehicle crash occurred just before 11:45 a.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported. Eastbound traffic has been shut down from University Avenue to Insterstate-27, according to...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in Sunday evening wreck, eastbound lanes of MSF blocked to I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway have been blocked to I-27 after an accident that happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim was extracted from their vehicle by Lubbock Fire Rescue. Police are asking...
everythinglubbock.com
1 injured in Sunday evening crash, MSF at I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27. The time of the crash was just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Police confirmed someone suffered serious injuries. Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene to help get someone out after a one-vehicle crash. A check of Google Maps showed traffic backed up going both east and west on the MSF, and LPD said in an LBK message that eastbound lanes were closed.
everythinglubbock.com
‘Just slow down’: DPS, LPD warn South Plains drivers to be cautious on icy roads
LUBBOCK, Texas — Freezing temperatures and precipitation made for a dangerous morning and afternoon commute. Road conditions were expected to worsen Monday night and over the next few days, prompting the Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety to warn drivers of how dangerous this weather can be.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock. Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289. The driver was taken to UMC...
LPD provides update on vehicle crash into house in South Lubbock early Sunday
The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. in the 14400 block of Avenue X.
DPS: Serious crash on Idalou Highway leaves two hospitalized
Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a two-vehicle crash on East Highway 62/82 and North FM 400 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Icy road conditions prompt school delays, closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Schools delaying start of class as icy road conditions are expected. Lubbock ISD and Frenship ISD are on a two-hour delay. Police are investigating a late night crash in the 5600 block of West Loop[ 289. One person was taken to the hospital...
Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather
January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 44 People Arrested The Week of Snow, One Person With 12 Charges
We have officially made it past the snow storm that terrorized the South Plains and all we have left is the freezing temperatures that just sends shiver's down a prairie dogs spine. In fact we wanted to know exactly what a prairie dog does during a snow day when the rest of Lubbock is figuring out how to drive.
KCBD
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As drizzle falls throughout the South Plains Monday morning, area schools are reporting delays and some closures. Authorities have also closed off a major portion of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, from Interstate 27 to Avenue Q.
KCBD
Lubbock Meals on Wheels urgently looking for delivery drivers today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels is urgently searching for helping hands and vehicles today. Many of the organization’s regular volunteers have canceled due to the inclement weather. However, meals still need to be delivered. Today, delivery drivers do not need to have registered with Meals on...
KCBD
‘Not an easy decision:’ Lubbock ISD explains process for canceling or delaying school for bad weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With another First Alert Weather Day in the forecast because of icy conditions, a number of smaller school districts in outlying counties have already made the decision to delay or cancel classes Tuesday. The larger districts in and around Lubbock are expected to make that call early in the morning.
KCBD
Wolfforth apartment fire displaces 1 adult, 3 children
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to an apartment fire in Wolfforth that left one household without a home and several other apartments damaged. An apartment on the ground floor of the Reserves at Preston Trails caught fire just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning, according to a Wolfforth Fire Department official.
Important Lubbock and Nearby Area Delays/Closures for January 30
There is some freezing winter weather expected to hit the South Plains which could cause some very extreme driving conditions this morning. Some daycares, schools, businesses and government facilities in the Lubbock area have opted to delay their openings. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Belle’s &...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories:
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. More schools are delaying the start of class this morning due to icy roads. Memphis police revealed two more officers of their duty over the death of Tyre Nichols. Three first responders were also fired for failing to treat his injuries. Details here:...
Frenship investigating anonymous complaint of inappropriate staff behavior
The Frenship Independent School District released a statement after local news media was told that a coach was being "investigated by the school administration for having inappropriate contact with a player."
KCBD
Lubbock ISD Police Chief Ray Mendoza condemns officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Chief of Police Ray Mendoza released a statement on Sunday, condemning the actions of five officers shown in body cam footage beating Tyre Nichols. From the statement he posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon:. “I am ashamed and angered by the actions of the...
