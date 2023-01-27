Read full article on original website
Aurora M Curtis
3d ago
My little cousin gone!! And the other one fighting for his life Lord please help our family 🙌🏼🙌🏼😥
wbrz.com
Coroner: 13-year-old dies in hospital days after shooting near Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old who was shot in a neighborhood off Hooper Road last week has died in the hospital days later, officials said Tuesday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sharon Hills Boulevard on Jan. 26. Authorities reported they found the teenager, later identified as 13-year-old Keddrick Turner, less than half a mile away at a gas station near Mickens Road.
brproud.com
Coroner identifies 13-year-old found shot inside vehicle in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Deputies...
wbrz.com
One person with reportedly 'very minor' injuries after shooting at private party
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a shooting at a private party Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a dance studio on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. One victim was reportedly shot in the ankle and sustained a "very minor injury."
wbrz.com
Officials identify 2 men killed in Waffle House parking lot Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two male victims, later identified as 33-year-old Leonard Leslie and 37-year-old Horace Watson, were dead before first responders arrived.
SLPSO: Opelousas man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting man in leg
According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting complaint on Jan. 28 where one victim was shot.
Police: Opelousas woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the back
An Opelousas woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the back during an argument.
WAFB.com
Clinton police release name of suspect wanted in connection with shooting
Two men were found dead inside a car off of Siegen Lane following a shooting overnight, according to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Woman dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on highway in Port Allen, officials say. Updated: 5 hours ago. The West...
wbrz.com
New video: Traffic stop leads to gunfire; woman shot by East Feliciana deputy
ETHEL - New video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows the moment law enforcement fired more than a dozen shots at a woman who tried to flee a traffic stop in her car. The shooting, involving an East Feliciana sheriff's deputy, stemmed from a stop around 7:30 p.m. near...
wbrz.com
Teenager arrested after shooting, killing woman riding in car with him
HAMMOND - A 19-year-old was arrested for murder after he pulled a gun on two other people in a car and shot one of them, killing her. An officer with the Hammond Police Department was flagged down by a driver Sunday night around 7 p.m. and said that the woman in the car with him had been shot. The woman, identified as 24-year-old Tori Banks, was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.
WAFB.com
LSP: Deputy shoots person after being hit by car in East Feliciana Parish
Matt Williams provides your Monday morning headlines. He was wearing a red flannel shirt, dark jeans and black boots, according to State Police. Officials are working to promote more CPR awareness. 2 found dead in Waffle House parking lot, officials confirm. Updated: 3 hours ago. A possible suspect or motive...
theadvocate.com
2 men killed in shooting at Waffle House near Siegen Lane, sheriff's office says
Two men were killed when their car was shot up in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Rieger Road, near Siegen Lane early Monday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The department received a shooting report at 3 a.m.; when deputies arrived at the 10000 block of...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting through window, hitting woman in bed
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a home and hit a woman lying in her bed. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Lionel Harris, 30, for attempted first-degree murder Sunday. Harris allegedly shot into a home on Mariner Drive where a man and a woman were lying in bed the day before. The man told deputies they were in bed when they heard gunfire from outside their home.
wbrz.com
Pointe Coupee deputies arrest man with active warrants after hours-long search
LIVONIA - After a search that went on overnight Monday and involved multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies arrested a man who ran away from a traffic stop into a field. According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, Livonia police officers stopped the man near Reliable Lane on Monday night. Deputies realized the man had outstanding warrants from another agency and he ran to a field nearby.
wbrz.com
Man found guilty of attempted murder; shot niece in stomach
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested in August for shooting his niece in the stomach was found guilty of attempted murder Monday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Willie London was arrested August 12, 2022. According to reports, London and his niece got in a fight August 5 over London driving drunk.
theadvocate.com
Monkeys reported stolen from zoo, Broussard police investigating
Several squirrel monkeys were reported stolen from Zoosiana on Sunday, according to the Broussard Police Department. Officers responded to the report of a burglary at Zoosiana about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the department. Upon initial investigation it was reported that several squirrel monkeys were taken from...
wbrz.com
Pedestrian killed in crash along LA-1 early Monday morning
PORT ALLEN - A pedestrian was killed in a crash along LA-1 early Monday morning, officials say. Officials confirmed the West Baton Rouge coroner was called to a report of a pedestrian struck and killed along LA-1 shortly after midnight Monday morning. The victim was not identified. This is a...
Louisiana Man Killed and Woman Injured in House Fire Caused by a Space Heater too Close to Combustibles
Louisiana Man Killed and Woman Injured in House Fire Caused by a Space Heater too Close to Combustibles. Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana – A disabled man has died and his wife was injured in a house fire in Louisiana caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects.
Police looking for 12 squirrel monkeys stolen from Acadiana Zoo
Broussard police responded to a burglary at Zoosiana Jan. 29.
wbrz.com
Man, 20, struck by multiple vehicles, killed while crossing Airline Highway Saturday evening
BATON ROUGE - A man was struck by two vehicles and killed while he was crossing Airline Highway Saturday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 8:16 p.m. on Airline Highway near I-12. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Patrick Patterson. Officers said Patterson was...
