Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Police in Salisbury investigating man’s death after confrontation at apartment complex
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway after a man died following a confrontation in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say that on Thursday at approximately 12:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to Woodleaf Rd. in reference to a breaking and entering. When police arrived, they...
860wacb.com
Search Continues For Hickory Man Suspected Of Disposing Body
Authorities are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a Hickory man wanted in connection to the disappearance of a Catawba County man. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Mark Anthony Ortiz, 24, since July of 2022. Ortiz is charged with felonious disposal of a body and felony obstruction of justice in connection to the disappearance of 29-year-old Anthony John Jaworsky according to a news release.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Felony Charges
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 40-year old Teddy Lee Bentley of Taylorsville on Friday, January 27th and charged him with felony attempted first-degree burglary and felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. Bentley was scheduled to make an Alexander County District Court appearance on Monday.
860wacb.com
Maiden Man Charged With Lincoln County Home Invasion
38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis of Withers Road in Maiden was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers. He’s charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking & entering, and possession of stolen goods. Mathis is also charged with misdemeanor counts of assault on a female and communicating threats.
WBTV
Woman accused of starving animal to death; dozens of dogs rescued
LEICESTER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said more than two dozen dogs were rescued from a home in Leicester after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday. Deputies said they found animals at a home on Tall Tree Lane suffering from neglect. The ASPCA helped...
WBTV
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlote involving fire truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a south Charlotte crash that involved a Charlotte Fire truck, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Around 5:36 p.m. on Monday, Charlotte Fire Ladder 24 was responding to a medical incident in the 770 block of Little Avenue. While en route to the scene, Ladder 24 was involved in a crash with a motorcycle in the 7700 block of Pineville-Matthews Road at the intersection of McMahan Drive.
WBTV
Homicide investigation underway near east Charlotte park
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project. Tuesday’s meeting does include action items, including a slight change to the route near Bojangles Coliseum. Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student. Updated: 12 hours...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Busted Again For Missing Court Dates
Jeffery Allen Bortz, age 39 of Taylorville, was detained on Thursday by the Alexander County Office of Probation and Parole. He was arrested after being served a series of failure to appear warrants. Bortz missed court dates for the following charges. Felony possession of methamphetamine (Catawba County) Felony possession of...
Part of I-77 South in York County reopens after seven-vehicle crash, sheriff’s office says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Part of Interstate 77 Southbound in York County closed Monday morning due to a seven-vehicle crash, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened after 7 a.m. near Exit 79. Injuries are being reported, but it is unknown how many people are...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Charged With Assaulting Law Enforcement Officer
Gary Wilburn Sweet, age 65 of Taylorsville, was arrested Monday by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of resisting arrest. Sweet is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond. Sweet was arrested...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Four Taylorsville Residents Facing Drug Charges After Nearly 56 Grams Of Meth Found Inside Home
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (News Release) — On January 26, 2023 the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Taylorsville Police Department went to a residence located on Emma Brooke Lane in Taylorsville. Officers were attempting to serve a failure to appear warrant. During the investigation, Officers say they...
WBTV
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project. Tuesday’s meeting does include action items, including a slight change to the route near Bojangles Coliseum. Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student. Updated: 13 hours...
WBTV
Crash involving school bus blocks three lanes near Charlotte Hwy. in Clover
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a crash involving a school bus in York County Tuesday morning, authorities said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near Salem Drive and Charlotte Highway in the Clover area. It’s not immediately known if there...
WBTV
Police searching for suspects after man shot at Lowell business
LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowell police are searching for the people they say shot a man at a business in Lowell Monday night. Officers say they were called around 9 p.m. to 1609 Westover Street, which appears to be an Ultimate Fitness location. There, they found a man had been shot multiple times and taken into a local business for shelter, according to a release posted on Facebook.
WBTV
Juvenile killed, others injured after Kannapolis shooting and wreck
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to police. Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Elwood Street. There, they found 17-year-old Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins dead in his car. Officers said he had been shot inside the vehicle and crashed into a home.
WBTV
Atrium Health reportedly part of widespread cyber attack
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project. Tuesday’s meeting does include action items, including a slight change to the route near Bojangles Coliseum. Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student. Updated: 7 hours...
860wacb.com
Sheriff’s Office Charge Former Employee Of Alexander County Schools
On January 27, 2023 the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Alexander County Schools about an alleged assault that occurred on school property. Officers conducted an investigation that revealed a staff member assaulted a student during school hours. Officers arrested Teresa Ellison Campbell, age 63 of Statesville. Campbell was charged with Misdemeanor Child Abuse and Misdemeanor Assault on Child under 12. Campbell was given a first appearance of February 27, 2023 and a $30,000.00 dollar secured bond.
FOX Carolina
Police respond to detonation in Forest City
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
Wanted: Charlotte 7-Eleven, Dunkin robbery suspects
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released surveillance images of suspects who are being sought in separate robbery investigations on Monday. The first robbery was in reference to a Dunkin Donuts location on Beatties Ford Road last Tuesday. One suspect is being sought, CMPD said. The second robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven Friday […]
NC man charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
The Forest City Police Department said that responded to a person making suicidal threats on Saturday.
Comments / 5