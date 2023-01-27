ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Ron DeSantis holding pressing conference today in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference this morning at State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota. The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues is also expected to speak at the press conference. ABC7 will have...
New College board trustee wants to find new President, fire all faculty

Eddie Speir wants the Sarasota institution to begin a full overhaul of its curriculum. One of New College of Florida’s trustees plans Tuesday to suggest replacing the school’s President and firing all faculty. Eddie Speir, one of six new trustees appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the New...
Siesta Key fights for its independence

For the first 50 years or so of his life, no one would accuse retired construction executive Tim Hensey, 66, of being a beach bum. Hensey and his wife lived in rural east Sarasota for many years, raising two kids. They bought a house on Siesta Key in 2006, he says, when the kids were grown, to “live the island life.”
I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
Sarasota judges presiding at annual vow renewal on Valentine’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Say “I Do” Again vow renewal ceremony returns to Nokomis and Siesta Key beaches on Valentine’s Day. Hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for more than 35 years, the sunset ceremony includes light refreshments, music and photo opportunities. Registered couples will also receive a flower and renewal certificate.
North Port ranks as second fastest growing city in the U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port is the second fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to a study by Quicken Loans. In April 2010, North Port had a population of about 57,000 As of July 2021, the city grew to approximately 80,000 people, US Census data shows. City Manager Jerome...
Structural framework completed at new 300-unit Sarasota complex

The Gainesville-based developer behind a 300-unit apartment complex in Sarasota has completed the structural portion of the project and expects to begin leasing in May. The Collier Cos. held a topping off ceremony at the complex, called Sorrento, last week to mark the completion of the framework of the project, which included setting the final roof trusses.
Evita Med Spa Opens In Tallahassee

Evita Med Spa announced the grand opening of their new facility in Tallahassee on Jan. 26. Utilizing cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology, Evita Med Spa aims to indulge the mind, body, and senses by fusing together the relaxing and lavish ambiance of a day spa with the expertise of medical professionals and highly trained practitioners to provide a one-stop shop on your journey to cultivating beauty from the inside out.
South Florida man gets six years for dealing meth in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A South Florida man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for dealing methamphetamine in Bradenton and other cities. Hector Enrique Veliz Villeda, 31, of Hialeah had pleaded guilty in October of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem

Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two women have been arrested in Sarasota and are facing felony charges following a fight over a man. A probable cause affidavit issued by Sarasota County Police alleges that Kaylie Moya, 23, of Sarasota, was arguing with a 28-year-old woman over Instagram messages about their shared boyfriend, at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.
Media & News Releases

The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Friday, January 27, 2023, on Fruitville Road. Officers do not believe the two crashes are connected. The first hit-and-run crash happened near Fruitville Road and Orange Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27. The victim,...
Sarasota County Hosts ‘Fire Fest’

SARASOTA COUNTY (WWSB) - Sarasota County hosted ‘Fire Fest’ on Saturday to educate and inform the community about the benefits of prescribed fire to the ecosystem. Staff from Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments demonstrated how the county manages wildfire and explained how scheduled prescribed burns provide benefits to native habitats and wildlife.
