Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis holding pressing conference today in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference this morning at State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota. The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues is also expected to speak at the press conference. ABC7 will have...
Governor Ron DeSantis unveils higher education reform
Governor Ron DeSantis announced reforms for Florida's Higher Education in a press conference in Bradenton on Tuesday.
Florida Senate weighs tax hike for EV owners
Florida lawmakers met in Tallahassee last week to weigh a proposal to raise taxes on electric vehicle owners so that they pay their fair share of road maintenance.
floridapolitics.com
New College board trustee wants to find new President, fire all faculty
Eddie Speir wants the Sarasota institution to begin a full overhaul of its curriculum. One of New College of Florida’s trustees plans Tuesday to suggest replacing the school’s President and firing all faculty. Eddie Speir, one of six new trustees appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the New...
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key fights for its independence
For the first 50 years or so of his life, no one would accuse retired construction executive Tim Hensey, 66, of being a beach bum. Hensey and his wife lived in rural east Sarasota for many years, raising two kids. They bought a house on Siesta Key in 2006, he says, when the kids were grown, to “live the island life.”
Mysuncoast.com
I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
Steube invites man who helped him after his 25-foot fall to State of the Union
SARASOTA, Fla — Following a 25-foot-fall from a ladder at his home, Rep. Greg Steube shared an update on Twitter regarding the man who helped him during his time in need. Steube has been recovering at home since the fall on Jan. 18. On Monday, the congressman announced that...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota judges presiding at annual vow renewal on Valentine’s Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Say “I Do” Again vow renewal ceremony returns to Nokomis and Siesta Key beaches on Valentine’s Day. Hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for more than 35 years, the sunset ceremony includes light refreshments, music and photo opportunities. Registered couples will also receive a flower and renewal certificate.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port ranks as second fastest growing city in the U.S.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port is the second fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to a study by Quicken Loans. In April 2010, North Port had a population of about 57,000 As of July 2021, the city grew to approximately 80,000 people, US Census data shows. City Manager Jerome...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
businessobserverfl.com
Structural framework completed at new 300-unit Sarasota complex
The Gainesville-based developer behind a 300-unit apartment complex in Sarasota has completed the structural portion of the project and expects to begin leasing in May. The Collier Cos. held a topping off ceremony at the complex, called Sorrento, last week to mark the completion of the framework of the project, which included setting the final roof trusses.
fox13news.com
Hundreds of classified documents found in Tampa home of retired Air Force officer
TAMPA, Fla. - As several investigations are underway over classified documents found at the homes of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, a retired Air Force Intel boss was caught with hundreds at his home. This investigation dates back to January 24, 2017...
tallahasseemagazine.com
Evita Med Spa Opens In Tallahassee
Evita Med Spa announced the grand opening of their new facility in Tallahassee on Jan. 26. Utilizing cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology, Evita Med Spa aims to indulge the mind, body, and senses by fusing together the relaxing and lavish ambiance of a day spa with the expertise of medical professionals and highly trained practitioners to provide a one-stop shop on your journey to cultivating beauty from the inside out.
Mysuncoast.com
South Florida man gets six years for dealing meth in Bradenton
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A South Florida man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for dealing methamphetamine in Bradenton and other cities. Hector Enrique Veliz Villeda, 31, of Hialeah had pleaded guilty in October of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
businessobserverfl.com
Calling all contractors: Submissions for Top 50 issue are being accepted
The Business Observer is once again putting out a call for action for the Top 50 Contractors in the paper’s coverage area, which extends from Tampa to Naples and includes Polk County. Companies are ranked by gross annual revenue. The company to beat this year is perennial leader Manhattan...
Florida Gov. DeSantis appoints anti-trans, anti-abortion author to Sarasota's New College board of trustees
Ryan Anderson is also a former senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
Mysuncoast.com
Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two women have been arrested in Sarasota and are facing felony charges following a fight over a man. A probable cause affidavit issued by Sarasota County Police alleges that Kaylie Moya, 23, of Sarasota, was arguing with a 28-year-old woman over Instagram messages about their shared boyfriend, at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.
sarasotapd.org
Media & News Releases
The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Friday, January 27, 2023, on Fruitville Road. Officers do not believe the two crashes are connected. The first hit-and-run crash happened near Fruitville Road and Orange Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27. The victim,...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Hosts ‘Fire Fest’
SARASOTA COUNTY (WWSB) - Sarasota County hosted ‘Fire Fest’ on Saturday to educate and inform the community about the benefits of prescribed fire to the ecosystem. Staff from Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments demonstrated how the county manages wildfire and explained how scheduled prescribed burns provide benefits to native habitats and wildlife.
Comments / 0