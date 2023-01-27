ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slab Cinema Arthouse to screen David Lynch's neo-noir film Lost Highway on Tuesday, Jan. 31

By Christianna Davies
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
Bill Pullman stars as Fred Madison in Lost Highway .
One of David Lynch's most surreal works of art is coming to the Slab Cinema Arthouse. Lost Highway tells the story of musician Fred Madison (Bill Pullman), who is sent mysterious VHS tapes of himself and his wife Renee (Patricia Arquette).

When Renee is murdered, Fred receives a tape of himself committing the crime. On death row, he's seemingly replaced by a mechanic named Pete Dayton (Balthazar Getty), who leads a different yet familiar life.


As the Criterion Collection describes it, "the film expands the horizons of the medium, taking its audience on a journey through the unknown and the unknowable."

The movie also is well known for its music, which includes a score by Angelo Badalamenti as well as songs by David Bowie, Marilyn Manson, Rammstein, Nine Inch Nails and The Smashing Pumpkins.

Badalamenti, who frequently worked with Lynch, died in December. Fans can catch this screening to look back on one of the composer's iconic contributions to the films of the Academy Award-winning director.

$10, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Slab Cinema Arthouse, 134 Blue Star, (210) 212-9373, slabcinemaarthouse.com .

