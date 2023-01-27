ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Nominations for Champions of Change Awards close Feb. 5

The winners and finalists will be honored at in an in-person awards lunch scheduled Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Orange Tree Golf Resort.. “We created the Champions of Change Awards to recognize those innovative leaders, for-profit companies, and nonprofits who are changing the landscape of Arizona business,” says AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “These awards shine a spotlight on the state’s true game-changers and thought leaders. This is an awards event that is unlike any other the state has even seen.”
ARIZONA STATE
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
TUCSON, AZ
azmirror.com

Possible recession could have a big impact on future AZ budgets

With a possible recession on the horizon and amid great economic uncertainty, the state of Arizona will have quite a bit of extra cash in its general fund this year — but that excess will quickly dwindle in the next few years with current spending, budget analysts said Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
whereverfamily.com

Tucson for Multigen Families

Most people think of the obvious when planning multigen family travel to Arizona: The Grand Canyon. But Arizona is a vast state, offering many incredible destinations with their own charms. Tucson, in the heart of Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, is the perfect way for multigen families to take a trip that will enthrall everyone, giving your family the perfect introduction to the beauty and flavors of the Southwest.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than its...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizonans can be optimistic about the future

Arizona is known for its rugged independence and free spirit. It’s the state my grandfather launched his business in, where I was born and the one I love most. That is why I want to see our state prosper and continue to lead in growth, economic development and innovation.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Record numbers sign up for Obamacare health coverage in Arizona

WASHINGTON — A record number of Arizonans signed up for health insurance this year under the Affordable Care Act, as enrollment in the program continues to rebound from the Trump administration’s efforts to suppress coverage. The 235,229 Arizonans who signed up in the enrollment period that ended Jan....
ARIZONA STATE
travelness.com

11 Old Western Towns in Arizona to Visit

Arizona used to be the ultimate example of the “Wild Wild West”, where lawlessness reigned and small boom towns seemed to appear overnight. Gold and other minerals were discovered in several areas throughout Arizona in the 1800s and early 1900s, and miners and those looking to strike it rich flocked to these areas creating settlements that were then abandoned decades later.
ARIZONA STATE
phoenixwithkids.net

Catalina State Park With Kids

Catalina State Park with kids is a beautiful place to explore! Arizona State Parks does an excellent job offering kid-friendly trails, a small discovery center, and family-oriented nature programs to showcase the gorgeous Catalina Mountains. We explored for half a day at this Tucson area park recently, and could have...
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Campbell Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Arizona

Campbell Plaza Shopping Center is a very practical open-air shopping center where you can buy whatever you need. Although its commercial offer is not as wide as we would like, here you can find the stores in Tucson required to solve an emergency at the moment. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross...
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Legal requirements of senior living residency agreements

When choosing an elder care facility, the options can be overwhelming. Then, once you have made a choice, you have to review a contract that is similar to a lease but has a medical component as well. Consumers are often unsure about what they are signing, whether or not it contains all of the required terms, and what may happen in the future.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy