Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder
We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement
The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
The club lost coaching talent this offseason after Brown accepted a new position.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
Former Indians’ & Pirates’ catcher finds new MLB home
Former Cleveland Indians' and Pittsburgh Pirates' catcher Roberto Perez has reached a free agent deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Red Sox Reportedly Trade Former All-Star To Marlins For Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever
The Boston Red Sox swung a trade Monday afternoon. Boston recently designated longtime reliever and former All-Star Matt Barnes for assignment to make room for outfielder Adam Duvall. Rather than going to waivers, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to deal Barnes to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for intriguing left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
Boston's farm system certainly has improved in recent years
Tomase: New Red Sox reliever owns one of the wildest MLB records
The Red Sox acquired a record-setting reliever on Monday – even if it's a record he'd rather forget. Richard Bleier arrived from the Marlins in exchange for recently DFA'd reliever Matt Barnes because he throws strikes, keeps the ball in the park, and provides another left-handed option after last week's trade of Josh Taylor to the Royals.
Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?
The hot stove isn't cooling down for the Boston Red Sox anytime soon. Boston has been extremely busy this offseason and still is looking around and considering more additions even as spring training quickly approaches. The Red Sox seemingly have been linked to every free agent that has been on the market but things have been quiet between the team and former hurler Michael Wacha.
Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams
Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and […] The post Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage
The Boston Red Sox and their fanbase have been desperately hoping first baseman Bobby Dalbec could reach his potential by slugging 25-to-30 home runs -- making up for his propensity to striking out. Instead, the Red Sox could add Ex-New York Yankees first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit. The...
MLB news: New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays
It’s the last day of January and, as we finish off the last month without baseball until potentially December, let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including a hire for the New York Yankees, stadium news for the Tampa Bay Rays, and a beloved fan mourned by the Cleveland Guardians.
Yankees, INF Gleyber Torres agree to $9.95M, 1-year contract
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder by reaching a deal at the midpoint of proposed salaries. The team announced the deal on Sunday. The 26-year-old Torres hit .257 with 24...
NCAA Star Dies at 23
Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
‘The division is still ours’: Freddie Freeman isn’t worried about Dodgers despite Padres’ lucrative offseason
Freddie Freeman is not worried about the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. He understands that the ball club lost some significant players while the San Diego Padres enjoyed a lucrative offseason. But the Dodgers’ star first baseman is still confident heading into the new season, per Matthew Moreno. “The division is still ours until we […] The post ‘The division is still ours’: Freddie Freeman isn’t worried about Dodgers despite Padres’ lucrative offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels News: Halos Insider Details Path to Potential Shohei Ohtani Trade This Season
Angels fans aren't going to like this one.
Red Sox Continue Embarrassing Trend Of Losing Out On Free-Agent Targets
The Boston Red Sox have had a longstanding reputation of being a big-market franchise willing to spend their way into contention if needed. Lately, however, the Red Sox have failed to sign free agents at seemingly every position -- that trend continued to rear its ugly head Sunday. A day in which Boston lost out on two more potential fits it reportedly had some level of interest in.
Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts
Earlier last week, the Boston Red Sox made a surprising decision. Boston dumped All-Star reliever and 2018 World Series Champion Matt Barnes. The team designated Barnes for assignment, and on Monday, the Red Sox traded him away. Boston sent Barnes to the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s ace MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported the news initially. “Matt Read more... The post Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
