YAHOO!
'This is about the community': Tucson-based nonprofit tattoo studio gives back
When Bryce Wilborn went to Spark Project Collective for a tattoo, he had no idea he was at a turning point in his life. The recent transplant had no direction and was struggling with mental health and financial issues. Wilborn was working at Walmart and driving for Door Dash and Uber to pay his bills.
City of Tucson holding election for new fee
The City of Tucson is holding a special election in May that would have Tucson residents vote on a new fee that would be added to their TEP bill.
xpopress.com
G&LW Tucson Gem Show / Holidome 2023
G&LW's expanded Market area now offers a larger rock and mineral selection. Located next to the Holidome registration area, exhibitors in the Market will open at 9 am for “early bird” hours! G&LW’s wholesale show continues to present exceptional international and national exhibitors who offer a great variety of merchandise. Don't forget, UPS is onsite for your shipping needs. The G&LW shows are free, wholesale ONLY, shows. You must have your tax id, business license, or other business credentials for entry.
Downtown Tucson expecting several new businesses this year
The Downtown Tucson Partnership says there are already 2 businesses that have opened downtown this year and there will be at least 12 more this year.
UA finds connection between poor sleep and suicide
University of Arizona study suggests sleeplessness is more than something that will slow you down and make you foggy; it could actually make you suicidal.
thisistucson.com
We're hosting our first-ever market! Local makers, a book hunt and a donation drive 👀
I remember going to Pop Cycle for the first time. It was in middle school, with my best friend Michaela. I was amazed by the handmade items, the funky license plates hanging throughout the store, cut into pieces to spell out different words and Tucson sayings. Into adulthood, she was...
whereverfamily.com
Tucson for Multigen Families
Most people think of the obvious when planning multigen family travel to Arizona: The Grand Canyon. But Arizona is a vast state, offering many incredible destinations with their own charms. Tucson, in the heart of Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, is the perfect way for multigen families to take a trip that will enthrall everyone, giving your family the perfect introduction to the beauty and flavors of the Southwest.
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
citysuntimes.com
Celebrate 35 years of cheers at 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival Feb. 4-April 2
Here Ye, Here Ye ... Take a unique trip back in time to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, where over 200 artisans will be featured in a unique open-air marketplace fair in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County. One of the largest events of its kind...
biztucson.com
Eurofins CellTx Lab Opens at UA Tech Park
Eurofins CellTx, which provides comprehensive laboratory services to meet the unique testing and processing needs of the transplant community, officially started operating in the new laboratory located at the University of Arizona Tech Park. The laboratory is a member of the Eurofins Transplant Diagnostics family of laboratories and part of...
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
phoenixwithkids.net
Catalina State Park With Kids
Catalina State Park with kids is a beautiful place to explore! Arizona State Parks does an excellent job offering kid-friendly trails, a small discovery center, and family-oriented nature programs to showcase the gorgeous Catalina Mountains. We explored for half a day at this Tucson area park recently, and could have...
azbigmedia.com
Dircks Moving & Logistics gets new owner, hiring 70+ employees
What started in May of 1990 as a family business for Dircks Moving & Logistics with 35 employees, 15 trucks and a 50,000-square-foot building has now grown into a multi-generational family business with over 250 employees statewide, 125 trucks, and more than 750,000-square-feet of warehouse space in 5 locations in Phoenix and Tucson. Now as they head into 2023 - brothers Chip and Rick Dircks have sold the burgeoning business to Chip’s son Matt Dircks, who will be leading Dircks Moving & Logistics into the future as President & CEO.
realestatedaily-news.com
Rancho Sahuarita, Master Planned Community, Residents Give Back During the 2022 Holiday Season
Sahuarita, Arizona - January 27, 2023 – Residents of the Rancho Sahuarita master planned community come together each year to raise money and collect donations for local non-profit organizations, such as Toys for Tots, the Sahuarita Food Bank, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Jeremy Sharpe, Managing Partner of...
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp
There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
"Colors of the Stone" Gem Show at Casino Del Sol
From Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 ”Colors of the Stone” will be joined with “To Bead True Blue” with over 500 hands-on artisan workshops and lots of shopping for the Tucson Gem Show.
etxview.com
In the zone: Arizona carves up UW's defense, completes weekend sweep
SEATTLE – After his Arizona Wildcats shredded Washington’s zone defense inside and out Saturday, Coach Tommy Lloyd walked across the floor to visit with family who live nearby. Smiles, all the way around, were in order. Lloyd remained undefeated as a head coach in his home state, with...
tourcounsel.com
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Arizona
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center is a very practical open-air shopping center where you can buy whatever you need. Although its commercial offer is not as wide as we would like, here you can find the stores in Tucson required to solve an emergency at the moment. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
thisistucson.com
New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter
Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
