‘Disappointed, but not defeated’: Steve Wilks responds to Panthers’ head coach hire

By Mike Andrews
Queen City News
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former Carolina Panthers interim Head Coach Steve Wilks responded Friday to the franchise’s decision to hire Frank Reich as the next head coach.

Wilks took over the Panthers’ top job after Matt Rhule was fired following a slow start to the 2022 season.

‘Won’t find a better person on the face of the earth’: NFL Hall of Famer Bill Polian gives live reaction to Reich’s hire

Under Wilks’ leadership, the Panthers went 6-6 and climbed their way back into playoff contention.

The news that the Panthers would hire Frank Reich came as a surprise to some Panthers fans who considered Wilks a frontrunner for the full-time job.

Wigdor LLP, a New York City-based law firm representing Steve Wilks in his 2018 discrimination suit against the NFL, responded on Twitter to Reich’s hiring.

“We are shocked and disturbed that the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper.

‘We are shocked’: Law firm representing Steve Wilks responds to Frank Reich hiring

Wigdor Law continued their statement in a second tweet , reading:

“There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

As for Reich, the former Indianapolis Colts head coach was fired after 3-8-1 start to the season.

He’s previously served as an offensive coordinator, including for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

Read Wilks’ full statement below:

The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I. I’m disappointed but not defeated. Many people aren’t built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through.

It was an honor for me to coach those men in the Carolina Panthers locker room as the interim head coach. Players, coaches and staff, thank you for your hard work and dedication. I took pride in representing Charlotte, a great city that I love so much. Thank you to my family, friends and the community for your overwhelming support.

I do wish Frank Reich all the best. I will always be a fan of the Carolina Panthers Football Team.

