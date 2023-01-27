Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tourcounsel.com
La Encantada | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
If you are looking for the best stores in Tucson, I can recommend one of the most prominent malls on the list: La encantada. This place is very attractive, being an open-air mall, which is great if you like to spend a weekend shopping and clear your mind. In addition, it has good restaurants in case you want to taste something.
chandlernews.com
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
tourcounsel.com
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Arizona
Campbell Plaza Shopping Center is a very practical open-air shopping center where you can buy whatever you need. Although its commercial offer is not as wide as we would like, here you can find the stores in Tucson required to solve an emergency at the moment. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross...
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
City of Tucson holding election for new fee
The City of Tucson is holding a special election in May that would have Tucson residents vote on a new fee that would be added to their TEP bill.
whereverfamily.com
Tucson for Multigen Families
Most people think of the obvious when planning multigen family travel to Arizona: The Grand Canyon. But Arizona is a vast state, offering many incredible destinations with their own charms. Tucson, in the heart of Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, is the perfect way for multigen families to take a trip that will enthrall everyone, giving your family the perfect introduction to the beauty and flavors of the Southwest.
thisistucson.com
New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter
Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
citysuntimes.com
Celebrate 35 years of cheers at 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival Feb. 4-April 2
Here Ye, Here Ye ... Take a unique trip back in time to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, where over 200 artisans will be featured in a unique open-air marketplace fair in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County. One of the largest events of its kind...
tourcounsel.com
Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
"Colors of the Stone" Gem Show at Casino Del Sol
From Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 ”Colors of the Stone” will be joined with “To Bead True Blue” with over 500 hands-on artisan workshops and lots of shopping for the Tucson Gem Show.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
KOLD-TV
‘Why would anyone want to live in this filth?’ Dirty streets a concern as gem show comes to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more events get underway this month in Tucson many people around town are voicing their concerns over trash along our roadways. Many took to social media to give voice to their concerns:. “There’s so much trash and debris along I-10 it’s embarrassing.”...
USBP arrest smuggler at the Hwy 191
On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol arrested a U.S. citizen for smuggling 4 migrants.
KOLD-TV
Pack of dogs attack award winning 4-H cows in Catalina, Grand Champion dies in high schooler’s arms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A slew of dog attacks in Catalina have residents watching their backs, especially worried about their livestock. One family said they’re traumatized after their three award-winning dairy cows were ambushed. Erika Sparlin said it all happened so fast. Dogs broke through their back...
Man hit by train near Houghton Road
The Tucson Police Department is on the scene after a man got run over by a train. It occurred near South Houghton Road north of I-10 on Thursday evening.
realestatedaily-news.com
Rancho Sahuarita, Master Planned Community, Residents Give Back During the 2022 Holiday Season
Sahuarita, Arizona - January 27, 2023 – Residents of the Rancho Sahuarita master planned community come together each year to raise money and collect donations for local non-profit organizations, such as Toys for Tots, the Sahuarita Food Bank, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Jeremy Sharpe, Managing Partner of...
Cochise Country Music Festival at 4evr Ranch Benson AZ
Country music is coming to Southeast Arizona! The Cochise Country Music Festival is the chance to see some of the greatest names in country music under the stars at the 4EVR RANCH in Benson Arizona.
Ten55 Brewing, Famous Sam's Silverbell location closing
Two mainstays of the Tucson bar and restaurant scene are closing. Ten55 Brewing Company, 3810 E. 44th Street, and Famous Sam's Sports Grill #10, 2320 N. Silverbell Road, announced their closures.
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
