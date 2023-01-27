ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Yankton Baseball Association to Host Fundraiser this Weekend

The Yankton Baseball Association will be hosting a fundraiser at the River Rocks Event Center on Saturday. Jason Nelson with the YBA says that there will be appetizers, drinks, and live music. Nelson says that funds raised at the event will go towards things like equipment, uniforms, and other projects.
Yankton Receives Record Snowfall Amount for the Month of January

Kelo Meteorologist Scot Mundt is reporting that Yankton received 31.5 inches of snow in the month of January. According to Mundt, that breaks the previous record for the most snow in the month of January in Yankton, which was set at 18.5 inches in both 1998 and 2017. Mundt says...
Local Schools Celebrating Catholic Schools Week

It’s Catholic schools week and Catholic schools in the Yankton Area will be celebrating throughout the week with various events and activities. Laura Haberman, who is in her 9th year as Principal at Sacred Heart says that Sacred Heart middle school students will spend the day Wednesday at Mount Marty.
YAA Features Traditional Printmaker

The Yankton Area Arts Association is featuring a local artist’s traditional printmaking. Artist Anthony DiMichele (Dee Ma Kay Lee) describes what people should expect at this show…. DiMichele grew up in New Jersey, then spent many years in Seattle, before opening up Cloud Shadow Studio and Gallery in Wakanda.
Yankton Considered Camping Ordinance

Last week, the Yankton City Commission considered an ordinance restricting camping within city limits. City Manager, Amy Leon, explains the purpose of the proposed ordinance…. This ordinance is not written to impact designated and properly zoned camp grounds, nor the tradition of children camping in their back yards. City Attorney,...
