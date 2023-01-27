Read full article on original website
Related
kynt1450.com
Yankton Baseball Association to Host Fundraiser this Weekend
The Yankton Baseball Association will be hosting a fundraiser at the River Rocks Event Center on Saturday. Jason Nelson with the YBA says that there will be appetizers, drinks, and live music. Nelson says that funds raised at the event will go towards things like equipment, uniforms, and other projects.
kynt1450.com
Yankton Receives Record Snowfall Amount for the Month of January
Kelo Meteorologist Scot Mundt is reporting that Yankton received 31.5 inches of snow in the month of January. According to Mundt, that breaks the previous record for the most snow in the month of January in Yankton, which was set at 18.5 inches in both 1998 and 2017. Mundt says...
kynt1450.com
Local Schools Celebrating Catholic Schools Week
It’s Catholic schools week and Catholic schools in the Yankton Area will be celebrating throughout the week with various events and activities. Laura Haberman, who is in her 9th year as Principal at Sacred Heart says that Sacred Heart middle school students will spend the day Wednesday at Mount Marty.
kynt1450.com
YAA Features Traditional Printmaker
The Yankton Area Arts Association is featuring a local artist’s traditional printmaking. Artist Anthony DiMichele (Dee Ma Kay Lee) describes what people should expect at this show…. DiMichele grew up in New Jersey, then spent many years in Seattle, before opening up Cloud Shadow Studio and Gallery in Wakanda.
kynt1450.com
Yankton Considered Camping Ordinance
Last week, the Yankton City Commission considered an ordinance restricting camping within city limits. City Manager, Amy Leon, explains the purpose of the proposed ordinance…. This ordinance is not written to impact designated and properly zoned camp grounds, nor the tradition of children camping in their back yards. City Attorney,...
kynt1450.com
USD Receives Grant from SD Humanities Council for Utopia/Dystopia Symposium
The South Dakota Humanities Council has announced that they have awarded a grant to the University Of South Dakota Department of English. The grant is worth $9,638 and will go towards the Utopia/Dystopia Symposium that the university will be hosting on February 6th and 7th. Lisa Ann Robertson, who is...
Comments / 0