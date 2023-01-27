Read full article on original website
April Rose Gray Rimmer
AVON –April Rose Gray Rimmer, 67, of Avon, NC died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home. A native of Buxton, she was born April 1, 1955, to the late Barbara Joan Gray and Theodore Boyd Gray. To know April was to love her. She was generous and grateful...
Hatteras Village Waterfowl Festival returns Feb. 24-25; Tickets still available for Fin, Feather and Bourbon event
After a two-year hiatus, the Hatteras Village Waterfowl Festival (HVWF) will land on Hatteras Island once again on February 24-25, 2023. The festival will kick off Friday evening with the delicious Fin, Feather, and Bourbon event. Small plates featuring seafood and waterfowl, presented with exquisite artistry, will be accompanied by select bourbons, wines, and beer. (The full menu is listed below.) There will also be a silent auction of art and other items from vendors for attendees.
Island Real Estate: 2022 Year in Review
Four out of the Top 5 home price appreciation locations on the Outer Banks were on Hatteras Island!. The year-end stats are in, and several locations on Hatteras Island saw significant home price appreciation. You can access the year-end report by specific areas here, (such as Waves oceanside, Waves soundside, etc.), and the December Outer Banks Association of REALTORS®’ (OBAR) year-end report link can be found at the bottom of this article. Some significant takeaways from these reports:
Phyllis Marie Daley Lints
MANTEO — Phyllis Marie Daley Lints, 57, of Manteo, NC died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC. Phyllis formerly worked at Mcdonald’s and Subway in Manteo. She is survived by her boyfriend, Terry Douglas; and her daughter, Ashley Daley. A memorial service...
Essential housing, I-87, economic tier restructuring among top local priorities for 2023 General Assembly session
Northeastern North Carolina’s delegation at the N.C. General Assembly met with leaders of four counties to discuss priorities for this legislative session at a forum on January 18 hosted by the Currituck Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Twiddy and Company. The forum came one week before work began...
Hatteras Island Rescue Squad offering a public CPR class on Feb. 23
The Hatteras Island Rescue Squad (HIRS) will be offering a public CPR class on Thursday, February 23, at 6:00 p.m. at its station in Buxton. The one-night, three-hour class will cover adult, child, and infant CPR and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), and the class is part of a long-term effort to train as many islanders as possible on how to perform CPR in an emergency.
