ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Clinton, Obama Among Most Intelligent Presidents – Trump and Biden Have Different Qualities.

Presidential historian explains who America’s smartest and dumbest Presidents were. The director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, Barbara Perry, has some things to say about US Presidents and their intelligence levels. Her opinions are based, in part, on a 2006 study by psychologist Dean Simonton published by the International Society of Political Psychology.
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Trump Insults Stormy Daniels in Predictably Desperate Rant on Grand Jury Proceedings

Former President Donald Trump wasn’t able to hold his tongue Monday after The New York Times reported that a Manhattan grand jury had begun hearing evidence in a criminal probe of a 2016 hush money payment he allegedly authorized for adult film actor Stormy Daniels. The grand jury presentation signals that District Attorney Alvin Bragg, once considered to have more or less mothballed the inquiry, is one step closer to a decision about whether to charge Trump with a crime. On Truth Social, Trump lashed out at the “Radical Left” Bragg, slamming him for “[leaking] to the Fake News Media that they are still going after the Stormy “Horseface” Daniels Bull” even as “murders and violent crime [surge] like never before in New York City.” He continued: “Working closely with the Weaponized Justice Department, this is a continuation of the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time. They long ago missed the Statute of Limitations, & I recently won big money against ‘Stormy’ in the 9th Circuit - NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR. This is old news!”Read it at Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy