The lure of the Blue Ridge Mountains had long beckoned when the now owners of this Loudoun County, Virginia, property found their forever home. “We came here from the Washington, D.C., suburbs in the early fall after searching for much smaller homes in the area,” says the husband. As the pair made their way up a long, winding drive laden with a changing seasonal landscape, the appeal was almost immediate. Upon arrival at the residence, the charm of a C. F. A. Voysey–inspired cottage also spoke to them through features such as the slate roof and fieldstone facade, both of which seem fitting for the hillside forest setting.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO