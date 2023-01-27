Read full article on original website
restonnow.com
Seven local restaurants recognized by Washingtonian’s Top 100 restaurants list
Seven restaurants in Fairfax County are part of this year’s Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list. The restaurants that earned a coveted spot include:. The highly anticipated list was published by the regional magazine for the first time since 2020. That year, nine local restaurants made the list, including several that reappeared this year: A&J, Elephant Jumps, Mama Chang, and Marib.
sungazette.news
Supervisors reject bid for pool by McLean homeowners
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 unanimously upheld county officials’ denial of a McLean couple’s request to add a rear-yard swimming pool in an environmentally sensitive area. Applicants John Zecca and Lindsy Noble, who own the nearly 1-acre lot at 917 Whann Ave., had asked...
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
restonnow.com
Morning Notes
Vienna’s Ilia Malinin Impresses at U.S. Skating Championships — “Even before his leading score of 110.36 was announced, the fans in the arena knew they were seeing something special on the opening day of the men’s competition. They stood almost as one and roared for the 18-year-old from Vienna, who has named his Instagram account ‘Quadg0d’ and has quickly announced himself as America’s next great male skater.” [The Washington Post]
chantillynews.org
Principal leaves legacy of academic success, support
“Hey, Dr. Poole,” a student yells out after lunch, greeting the school’s principal, who waves back. Dr. Scott Poole is often found talking to students outside the cafeteria, working in his office or watching student sporting events. Since August 2017, Dr. Poole has served as the principal at...
Inside Nova
Prince William County seeking federal money for Minnieville interchange
Prince William County is hoping the third time is a charm when it comes to a federal RAISE grant for the Minnieville Road interchange crucial to the Quartz District development planned in Dale City. At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority endorsed the county’s third application for...
Fairfax Co., VDOT outline potential improvements of road following deadly crash
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (DC News Now) — Local and state politicians, representatives from transportation departments, law enforcement, and concerned neighbors in Fairfax County all discussed Lee Chapel Road on a Zoom Town Hall on Monday night, weeks after two teenage girls died and a third was sent to the hospital in a car crash. They […]
fox5dc.com
Intoxicated Alexandria woman threatened to bomb Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An Alexandria woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she threatened to bomb a local hospital. Prince William County police officers responded to a call regarding a bomb threat just after midnight at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. When officers arrived at...
Inside Nova
Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center
Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
fox5dc.com
Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
Pedestrian crash on I-81 in Frederick County, Va.
UPDATE 11:03 p.m. — Police said that all lanes on I-81 have been reopened. FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of I-81 in Frederick County on Monday evening. Virginia State Police was called to the 311 mile marker around 8:14 p.m. for the crash. They said […]
GW Hatchet
Do rats run the city? Students reflect on unsettling, amicable rat encounters in D.C.
From sidewalks to trashcans to gutters, rats roam free across D.C. ready to scurry across the street at a moment’s notice, but students have taken a peculiar liking to the rodents for their cute appearance and enduring prevalence. Rat sightings have become a right of passage for students who...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old, 9-month old son missing from Fairfax County considered endangered
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A 17-year-old girl and her 9-month-old son are missing from Fairfax County, and police are asking for the public's help locating them. Delmy Ordonez Mendez, 17, was last seen on Monday around 11:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Vista Dr in Falls Church.
theburn.com
Work begins on Loudoun’s latest Popeyes restaurant
Popeyes — the Louisiana-style fried chicken chain — continues its domination of the Loudoun County fried chicken scene. Work has gotten underway on another location — one of at least two coming soon to the area. The latest spot is kitty corner from One Loudoun at the...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion
There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine who also goes by the...
WTOP
Death doula brings life lessons to Congressional Cemetery with new class
Every Saturday at Congressional Cemetery, Laura Lyster-Mensh uses death to remind people how to live. She’s a death doula, and recently started a class called Death Doula Days at Congressional Cemetery to help people tell stories and write their obituaries. It’s an experience that has led some participants to think twice about their legacy.
restonnow.com
Photos: Long-anticipated Wegmans to open in Reston tomorrow
Wegmans is officially opening its doors to the public tomorrow (Wednesday) in Brookfield Properties’ new Halley Rise development. The 85,000-square-foot grocery store is located at 11950 Hopper Street and will officially open at 9 a.m. Most of the store’s 425 employees were hired locally, according to the company.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Officially Opens to the Public on Monday, January 30th
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. It officially opens to the public today, Monday, January 30th. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
southernhomemagazine.com
Erika Bonnell Updates Classic Cottage in Virginia
The lure of the Blue Ridge Mountains had long beckoned when the now owners of this Loudoun County, Virginia, property found their forever home. “We came here from the Washington, D.C., suburbs in the early fall after searching for much smaller homes in the area,” says the husband. As the pair made their way up a long, winding drive laden with a changing seasonal landscape, the appeal was almost immediate. Upon arrival at the residence, the charm of a C. F. A. Voysey–inspired cottage also spoke to them through features such as the slate roof and fieldstone facade, both of which seem fitting for the hillside forest setting.
