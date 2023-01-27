ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calera, AL

elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Felony Theft

Prattville – Police Seeking Retail Felony Theft Suspect. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft of property. The offense occurred, Friday, January...
PRATTVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigate homicide in city's northside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Fairmont area. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Fairmont Way just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning on a report of a person down inside a home. A neighbor had gone to check on the man...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

14-year-old shot during apparent verbal argument in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police have a teen in custody after another teenager was shot during an argument in Birmingham's western section. Officer Truman Fitzgerald of the Birmingham Police Department said officers found the 14-year-old victim at 2nd Court West and 12th Street West at about 5:45 p.m. A Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man that is considered to be armed and dangerous. According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around noon, Alexander City Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alan Sandlin. Instead, Sadlin led officers on a high-speed chase into Coosa County.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

17-year-old dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old male is dead following an early morning shooting in Birmingham. Birmingham police were dispatched to Nekoma Drive on a report of a person shot shortly after midnight. When they arrived, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

86-year-old Hueytown man killed in weekend fire

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An 86-year-old man who was rescued from a house fire in Hueytown over the weekend has died according to the Jefferson County Coroner. It happened Saturday at a home in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. Hueytown Fire arrived and rescued two adults from inside the house. A third adult had already escaped the home.
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Robert White, 43, of Fairfield, lying in the road suffering from a gunshot […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Ashville High School guidance counselor arrested

ASHVILLE, Ala. — A guidance counselor at Ashville High School was arrested on Monday. The St. Clair County sheriff's office says Jessica Herb is in jail, charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. On social media, the superintendent confirmed a...
ASHVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a man shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham. According to police it happened in the 3400 Block of 31st Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. 43-year-old Robert Dewayne White was hanging out with a group of friends when someone...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Senior citizen died after house fire in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — An 86-year-old man died after a house fire in Hueytown. According to information from the Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO), Tommy Tucker, of Hueytown, died at about 8 p.m. on Saturday at UAB Hospital. The JCCMEO stated the fire department went to put out...
HUEYTOWN, AL

