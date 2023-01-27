Read full article on original website
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Felony Theft
Prattville – Police Seeking Retail Felony Theft Suspect. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft of property. The offense occurred, Friday, January...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigate homicide in city's northside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Fairmont area. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Fairmont Way just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning on a report of a person down inside a home. A neighbor had gone to check on the man...
wvtm13.com
14-year-old shot during apparent verbal argument in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police have a teen in custody after another teenager was shot during an argument in Birmingham's western section. Officer Truman Fitzgerald of the Birmingham Police Department said officers found the 14-year-old victim at 2nd Court West and 12th Street West at about 5:45 p.m. A Birmingham...
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect taken into custody after stove falls out of car during police chase
One person was taken into custody Sunday morning after a car chase involving the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff's office, the chase began after a deputy spotted a car leaving a neighborhood with a stove inside the trunk. During the chase, the suspect lost the stove and...
wvtm13.com
Investigation after body discovered in Center Point apartment
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body inside an apartment in Center Point. Shortly after noon on Monday, deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue Northeast on a report of a body found in a vacant apartment.
Sheriff’s deputies searching for Jefferson County man, 34, missing since Saturday
A search involving a helicopter and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies for a 34-year-old man whose family said went kayak fishing in a lake on Saturday turned up no signs of Richard Douglas Fields on Monday, authorities said. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were notified 2:20 p.m. Monday that Fields had...
wbrc.com
Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
WSFA
Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man that is considered to be armed and dangerous. According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around noon, Alexander City Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alan Sandlin. Instead, Sadlin led officers on a high-speed chase into Coosa County.
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
wvtm13.com
Police veteran blames lack of humanity and supervision for Tyre Nichols' death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lawrence Billups has been fighting to protect the public in Birmingham since 1991. So, when he watched video of officers punching Tyre Nichols during his Memphis arrest, he was heartbroken. "That right there, is absolutely disgusting. It is something, as an officer who has fought for...
wbrc.com
17-year-old dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old male is dead following an early morning shooting in Birmingham. Birmingham police were dispatched to Nekoma Drive on a report of a person shot shortly after midnight. When they arrived, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrc.com
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police need help locating man wanted for attempted murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are looking for Tony Hillard. Hillard has been on the run. He is suspected of shooting a man to death on 13th Avenue last May. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police increasing patrols as group of armed robbers target local Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are working to increase security for the Hispanic community, because they say a group of armed robbers is targeting and stealing from dozens of Hispanic victims. A construction worker was shot to death on January 25th during a robbery while working on a house...
wvtm13.com
Ashville High School guidance counselor arrested
ASHVILLE, Ala. — A guidance counselor at Ashville High School was arrested on Monday. The St. Clair County sheriff's office says Jessica Herb is in jail, charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. On social media, the superintendent confirmed a...
15-year-old arrested in 2022 fatal shooting of man in southwest Birmingham neighborhood
A juvenile has taken into custody in the November shooting death of a man in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood. The 15-year-old boy was arrested in the Nov. 26 slaying of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Birmingham police are not releasing the suspect’s name because of his age. Officer Truman Fitzgerald...
wbrc.com
wvtm13.com
