Looming automatic tax cut has Michigan Democrats studying options
Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday her administration has been "analyzing" state revenues and a looming automatic cut in the personal income tax rate as a Republican leader accused her of planning to shift dollars to economic development efforts to block the trigger. A proposal to redirect...
Gov. Whitmer signs affordable housing legislation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a piece of legislation that will secure some of her vision that she outlined in her State of the State Address on Tuesday. One of Whitmer’s top priorities during her address was putting more money in Michiganders pockets. Background: Gov. Whitmer...
Gov. Whitmer signs bill meant to lower costs for Michigan families
The recently passed legislation that Whitmer is signing Tuesday will invest in affordable housing, community revitalization, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Dems expect Whitmer’s gun safety proposals to pass
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's three gun safety proposals could become the law of the land as Democrats control a trifecta in state government for the first time in nearly 40 years.
MI State of State: Whitmer Promises Seniors Tax Breaks, Better Care
In her fifth State of the State address this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer emphasized policies designed to put more money in Michiganders' pockets. The second-term Democrat included several proposals, including a plan to cut the tax on retirement income, that played well with Michigan seniors. Melissa Seifert, associate state director...
‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled. As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent […] The post ‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Fate of early 2024 MI presidential primary date remains open
We could learn this week whether Michigan will host an early presidential primary on Feb. 27 of next year. It has to get done by Wednesday to comply with a national Democratic Party deadline. The problem is Republican National Committee rules would penalize the state Republican Party for moving up its primary date.
Michigan Democrats pass over $1 billion in spending
The Michigan Legislature will set aside $200 million out of about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula
Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees
Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate...
Secretary of State wants Michiganders to double check list of cancelled voter registrations
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office is working to make the process of removing people from the state’s voter registration list more transparent. The Secretary of State is tasked with regularly maintaining its list of registered voters. This involves removing people from the list who have either moved or died.
Michigan announces first settlement of 2020 PFAS litigation
Michigan has reached its first settlement in a series of lawsuits over PFAS contamination. PFAS are a group of chemicals known for the long time they take to break down. Some kinds have been linked to certain cancers. Under the agreement announced Monday, the plastics company Asahi Kasei Plastics North...
Rep. Friske condemns Whitmer’s 'state of the state' speech
State Rep. Neil Friske is condemning what he called the "hypocrisy" of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address Wednesday night. In her speech, Gov. Whitmer advocated for gun control measures as well as free and unlimited abortion on demand, the state representative said. Whitmer even hinted that...
The supremacy clause: Michigan Constitution below federal counterpart in legal hierarchy
Knowing some basics of the U.S. Constitution will aid in understanding the role the Michigan Constitution plays in our lives. In particular, it is important to know about the concept of enumerated versus plenary powers, as well as the federal supremacy clause. The federal Constitution was ratified in 1788 and...
Committee of Karens Might Ruin Michigan Fireworks Fun, With Law
Fireworks have always been the American way of celebrating Independence Day. Michiganders do the same thing other states do. Celebrate on all the days around the holiday, and now, any holiday or occasion you can think of.. as long as the weather cooperates. Now, a bunch of "Karens" want to ruin fireworks, too.
Michigan Court of Appeals rejects minimum pay raise for tipped workers
(CBS DETROIT) - A 2018 ballot initiative that would have raised Michigan's minimum wage for workers and tipped workers has been reversed by the state's appeals court.The three-judge Court of Appeals panel reversed a lower court's decision to allow the minimum wage for workers to be raised to $13.03 and to $11.73 for tipped workers. Some tipped workers said they would rather not get an hourly raise if that means giving up tips. Bionca King, a waitress at Zoe's Pancake House in Royal Oak, said she hopes the minimum wage for tipped workers doesn't get raised to $11.73. She would rather...
Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools
Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
Michigan Court of Appeals votes against raising the state minimum wage
On Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals unanimously voted against raising Michigan's minimum wage. The vote halted a $3 pay bump expected to take effect in February.
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
Eligible Michiganders urged to claim working families tax credit
State leaders had a message for working families during National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks encouraged eligible Michiganders to claim both the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for working families when filing their 2022 individual income tax returns.
Whitmer’s pre-K for all announcement met with excitement, concerns
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement during Wednesday’s State of the State address that she was proposing free preschool for all 4-year-olds was cause for celebration for many parents and early childhood advocates — but a source of worry for private child care providers. “There is much evidence that connection to quality, evidence-based programs have the power to permanently improve kids' lives,” Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit, said in an email. “Universal pre-K is a big...
