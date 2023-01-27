Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Is AAVE Price Close To Breaking Consolidation?
The AAVE price has recovered considerably since the beginning of the month. The coin was hovering around the $50 mark at the beginning of January and breached $90 very recently. It secured close to 70% appreciation. At the moment, AAVE is trading laterally on its chart. In the last 24...
NEWSBTC
Tezos (XTZ) shares its 12th protocol upgrade, Twitch Co-Founder’s Gaming NFT Marketplace Expands to Polygon (MATIC) Network while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Breaks Record Highs
Cryptocurrencies are experiencing sudden price pumps and drops quite frequently, in the past couple of years. It makes it important for investors to pick their next investment carefully. Today, we will introduce a safe and new cryptocurrency, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and share important details about established crypto assets like Tezos (XTZ) and Polygon (MATIC).
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Won’t Go Down Quietly: Key Supports To Watch
Ethereum started another downside correction below $1,600 against the US Dollar. ETH is trading above $1,550, but it might face resistance near $1,600. Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,650 and $1,660 levels. The price is now trading below $1,620 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a...
NEWSBTC
AAVE Seeks Proposal To Clear Itself Of Bad Debt – Can It Overcome These Obstacles?
The lending platform AAVE has been enjoying positive news lately. According to reports, AAVE has passed a governance proposal that would eradicate all bad debt it accumulated when Avraham Eisenberg, orchestrator of the Mango Markets exploit, targeted the platform’s Ethereum V2 liquidity pool back in November 2022. However, the...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Gearing To Bounce Back Against Bitcoin – Does Doge Have The Energy?
A popular crypto trader, Bluntz, forecasted a significant price rally for Dogecoin against Bitcoin today. Bluntz tweeted to his followers that the DOGE/BTC trading pair is “gearing for a revenge pump for probably 100% or more.”. Based on his chart analysis, Bluntz identified that Doge had formed a bullish...
NEWSBTC
New to Crypto? Don’t Miss Out on Cardano (ADA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
If investors are new to the crypto investment world, they may want to check out two of the most prominent tokens today, namely Cardano (ADA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Cardano (ADA) is remembered as one of the most prominent cryptocurrencies in the last bull run of 2021. Despite the challenges faced by cryptocurrencies in 2022, Cardano (ADA) is expected to rise again in 2023.
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Set to Revolutionize Investing: Cardano (ADA) Djed Stablecoin Scores New Listing and IBF Net Launches Netverse on Algorand (ALGO) Blockchain
The blockchain realm is a constantly shifting landscape, with novel ventures and protocols blossoming every day. In this article, we delve deeper into three fresh blockchain advancements: the debut of Cardano’s (ADA) Djed stablecoin, the unveiling of IBF Net’s Netverse on the Algorand (ALGO) blockchain, and the imminent launch of Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
NEWSBTC
Get In Early – These 6 Crypto ICOs Are Ready to Boom in 2023
The crypto bear market of 2022 wiped enormous amounts from the values of cryptocurrencies across the board, from Bitcoin to the newest projects. With challenging conditions set to continue into early 2023, investors are turning their attention to crypto ICOs to find potential for significant returns. An ICO (initial coin...
NEWSBTC
As Bitcoin Prepares for Bull Run, Could Projects Like Meta Masters Guild Shape the Crypto Market?
The crypto market looks like it is on the verge of experiencing a bull run that could lead the market strongly into the future. Bitcoin is close to its next support level and many other tokens are also breaking out of bad patterns. It’s looking increasingly like certain trends, and projects within those trends will do well as we head into a bullish market.
NEWSBTC
Best Penny Cryptos To Buy Now To See 10x Gains in 2023
Investors that get involved with top-class crypto projects early are sure to make a good profit. Some of the best cryptos around started at a fraction of a cent, so here are the 8 best penny cryptos to buy now for massive future gains:. Metacade (MCADE) Hedera (HBAR) Tron (TRX)
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Doge Could Rally Further To $0.10
Dogecoin is gaining pace above the $0.088 resistance against the US Dollar. DOGE could rise further if there is a close above the $0.093 resistance. DOGE gained pace and traded above the $0.088 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above the $0.088 zone and the 100 simple...
NEWSBTC
This Level Could Be Crucial For Bitcoin, PoW Pricing Model Suggests
The Bitcoin difficulty per issuance, a proof-of-work (PoW) pricing model, might provide hints about the following crucial level BTC would have to clear. Bitcoin Approaches Difficulty Per Issuance Model 2.0 Level. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, the BTC price is almost double the cost of production now....
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) Don’t Offer The Same 1000x Potential As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) According To Market Analysts
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is one of the most beloved projects in the Defi space. It has been subject to much discussion, with many investors believing it could reach 1000x gains from its current price. Analysts have recently come forward to suggest that other popular tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) will not be able to offer the same potential as SNW.
NEWSBTC
Top 5 GameFi Cryptos To Watch This February
With so many sharp twists and turns happening in the blockchain and crypto space, the GameFi space is getting robust now more than ever. Evidently, experts say that 2023 is the “build phase” for GameFi and it is set to explode in the next couple of months. Considerably,...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin (LTC) Displays Consolidation – Can We Expect A Reversal Soon?
The Litecoin price has shown considerable recovery ever since it reached its bottom in December 2022. LTC secured almost 50% appreciation in January this year. Currently, however, the altcoin has witnessed a price pullback and is consolidating on its daily chart. Over the last 24 hours, the Litecoin price moved...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Volatility Ahead? Open Interest Registers Sharp Jump
On-chain data shows Bitcoin’s open interest has sharply gone up recently, a sign that the crypto’s price may be heading toward more volatility. Bitcoin Open Interest Has Made A Huge Jump Of 8.3% Over Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this increase...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Resumes Uptrend as The Bulls Aim The Key $25K Barrier
Bitcoin price started another increase above the $23,000 resistance. BTC is rising and the bulls might aim a test of the $25,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $23,500 resistance zone. The price is trading above $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break...
NEWSBTC
Santiment Explains Why Bitcoin Saw A Pullback During The Past Day
Bitcoin has seen a pullback since peaking around $23,900 yesterday. Here’s what Santiment says is the possible reason behind this decline. Bitcoin Observes Largest Profit To Loss Transaction Ratio In 2 Years. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, yesterday was the largest profit-taking day for BTC...
NEWSBTC
CoinEx Makes Crypto Trading Easier via Fiat-to-Crypto Services
For most users, buying crypto with fiat is the very first item on their to-do list upon joining the space. Still, buying crypto can be challenging for many beginners, and plenty of ordinary users are kept out of the crypto world by the complicated screening and deposit procedures of crypto exchanges.
NEWSBTC
What’s Next For Solana As Bulls Face Rejection At $25?
The Solana price has been trading extremely close to its immediate price ceiling of $25, and the coin has been struggling below the level above. SOL price moved smoothly from the $20 mark to $26, but the bulls got tired at $26, which caused the coin to dip 7.7% on the daily chart.
Comments / 0