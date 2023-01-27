Read full article on original website
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
Police say people who scattered anti-semitic flyers around Orange Park pose ‘no imminent danger’Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County holding public Land Development Code workshopsLauren FoxClay County, FL
City approves demolition of Morocco Shrine Center near University of North Florida
The 38-year-old Morocco Shrine Center along St. Johns Bluff Road is coming down. A permit issued by the city Jan. 27 shows ELEV8 Land Clearing & Demolition of Atlantic Beach will demolish the one- and two-story structure at 3800 St. Johns Bluff Road S. at a project cost of $471,000.
floridapolitics.com
Duval legislators back local bills expanding drinking & dining zones
Three bills affecting Jax Beach and Jacksonville met little resistance. A meeting of the Duval County legislative delegation saw legislators review and ultimately approve local bills making it easier to drink and dine where they couldn’t before. One bill applies to the Beaches, while the other two cover the...
Jacksonville City Councilmember regrets voting for controversial development near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve spent hours pleading with Jacksonville City Council to nix a proposed housing development near the preserve. Close to 50 neighbors cited environmental concerns and gave personal accounts severe flooding and uncontrolled fires. "I had 55-gallon drums around my house and...
Neptune Beach Senior Activity Center offering activities to seniors after nearly 3 years of closure
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Nearly three years since its doors closed, the future of the Neptune Beach Senior Activity Center is looking bright. On Feb. 1, seniors will finally get to enjoy its amenities for the first time since 2020, even if it's not at the center's permanent location.
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar building-out two floors at its Downtown tower at $6 million
VyStar Credit Union intends to occupy the two floors at its Downtown tower vacated by the Morgan & Morgan law firm, which relocated to Brooklyn. Jacksonville-based VyStar owns the 23-story tower at 76 S. Laura St. The city issued a permit Jan. 26 for Dana B. Kenyon Co. to renovate...
JFRD breaks ground on a new fire station on Jacksonville’s Northside
Jacksonville, Fla. — In an effort to help families on the Northside get better and faster emergency care, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department broke ground Monday on its newest fire station. Fire station 64 is being built on Harts Road and will service the area along Dunn Avenue.
Calls for investigation into mayoral candidate's connection to JEA sale
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The controversial sale of JEA collapsed in 2019, but the radioactive scandal continues to reverberate in Jacksonville politics. Rival attack ads produced by political committees for Republican mayoral candidates Daniel Davis and LeAnna Cumber put JEA front and center. Cumber, who fired the first salvo, claimed Davis supported privatizing the city-owned utility.
Motorist Alert: Total road closure in Green Cove Springs for railroad maintenance
A total road closure at the Pine Road and Oak Road railroad crossing in Green Cove Springs is scheduled for 11 p.m. Monday, Jan 30 until noon on Jan. 31 as part of a CSX Transportation railroad maintenance project.
New restaurants that will provide outdoor dining and drinking set to come to Jax Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Outdoor dining and drinking are coming to Jax Beach thanks to a recently approved pilot program the city rolled out. “It’s something that people are attracted too,” says Jax Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman. Mayor Hoffman says Oaxaca Cub, and Jekyll Brewing will soon...
Going Green: Composting pilot program coming to Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reducing Jacksonville's footprint, one piece of popcorn at a time. The Jacksonville City Council just launched a new composting program in the Riverside area. "We think it's a great way to reduce the amount of trash that we're putting in to our community," said Sun-Ray Cinema...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Catullo’s Italian Restaurant is building-out in Nocatee
St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 17 for the interior build-out for Catullo’s Italian Restaurant at 100 Marketside Ave., Suite 305, in Nocatee at a cost of $450,000. River City Construction Group LLC of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the 1,895-square-foot project, which is addressed as Ponte Vedra.
FL Department of Health issues rabies alert for Wesconnett area in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Duval County has issues a rabies alert for the Wesconnett area of Duval County. The alert is in effect through Apr. 30, 2023. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The rabies alert area is bordered on the south by...
Jacksonville cancels deal for new apartments at former River City Brewing site downtown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown Investment Authority has terminated a deal with the Related Group for building an apartment community on the downtown riverfront site where the River City Brewing Company restaurant was demolished to make way for the apartments. Jacksonville City Council approved an agreement in June 2021...
News4Jax.com
JFRD: Red Cross assisting family of 6 after ‘suspicious’ fire on Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal is investigating a fire that happened on Altamonte Avenue West on the Northside of Jacksonville on Tuesday morning, Captain Eric Prosswimmer with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. A family of six, two adults and four children, now need Red Cross...
Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for requiring them to shave lost case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for grooming standards that could help them manage a common skin problem have lost their case, a federal judge has ruled. The firefighters went to court in 2020 arguing the fire department was wrongly burdening Black firefighters by requiring them to...
Nazi group throws antisemitic flyers on Jacksonville and Orange Park lawns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many residents in the Mandarin and East Arlington areas are waking up to antisemitic literature in their front yards. STORY: ‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60. According to residents who spoke with Action News Jax and sent photos, these packets...
ufhealthjax.org
UF Health Jacksonville opens first hybrid emergency/urgent care center in Northeast Florida
UF Health Jacksonville and Intuitive Health cut the ribbon on a groundbreaking health care asset today in Northeast Florida, an emergency room/urgent care concept that gives consumers choices while providing outstanding care to patients throughout the community. The new facility, located near the intersection of I-295 and Baymeadows Road, is...
Free tax filing for veterans in the Jacksonville area
Jacksonville, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department is now offering free tax prep services to veterans. Representatives will be available Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, which is located at 117 West Duval Street. Appointments are required....
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light cameras
Orange Park drivers can expect at least two more years of red light cameras. The council for the Town of Orange Park recently voted to enter into another 2-year agreement with Verra Mobility. The deal was set to expire in less than a month on Feb. 3, 2023.
Plan to help Clay County homeowners with code enforcement fines approved by commissioners
The Clay County Board of Commissioners approves a plan to assist homeowners with their code enforcement debt. The plan only applies to lawn and junk cases. County Manager Howard Wanamaker gave the board a list of some properties that fall into this category. He said the staff has been in touch with homeowners on the list and they’ve shown interest in getting back into compliance.
