Jacksonville, FL

floridapolitics.com

Duval legislators back local bills expanding drinking & dining zones

Three bills affecting Jax Beach and Jacksonville met little resistance. A meeting of the Duval County legislative delegation saw legislators review and ultimately approve local bills making it easier to drink and dine where they couldn’t before. One bill applies to the Beaches, while the other two cover the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar building-out two floors at its Downtown tower at $6 million

VyStar Credit Union intends to occupy the two floors at its Downtown tower vacated by the Morgan & Morgan law firm, which relocated to Brooklyn. Jacksonville-based VyStar owns the 23-story tower at 76 S. Laura St. The city issued a permit Jan. 26 for Dana B. Kenyon Co. to renovate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Calls for investigation into mayoral candidate's connection to JEA sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The controversial sale of JEA collapsed in 2019, but the radioactive scandal continues to reverberate in Jacksonville politics. Rival attack ads produced by political committees for Republican mayoral candidates Daniel Davis and LeAnna Cumber put JEA front and center. Cumber, who fired the first salvo, claimed Davis supported privatizing the city-owned utility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Catullo’s Italian Restaurant is building-out in Nocatee

St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 17 for the interior build-out for Catullo’s Italian Restaurant at 100 Marketside Ave., Suite 305, in Nocatee at a cost of $450,000. River City Construction Group LLC of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the 1,895-square-foot project, which is addressed as Ponte Vedra.
NOCATEE, FL
Action News Jax

Free tax filing for veterans in the Jacksonville area

Jacksonville, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department is now offering free tax prep services to veterans. Representatives will be available Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, which is located at 117 West Duval Street. Appointments are required....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Julie Morgan

Plan to help Clay County homeowners with code enforcement fines approved by commissioners

The Clay County Board of Commissioners approves a plan to assist homeowners with their code enforcement debt. The plan only applies to lawn and junk cases. County Manager Howard Wanamaker gave the board a list of some properties that fall into this category. He said the staff has been in touch with homeowners on the list and they’ve shown interest in getting back into compliance.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville local news

