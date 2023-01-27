ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Evansville Police release list of officers involved in Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have released the list of names of the officers who went inside the west side Walmart in response to an active shooter on January 19. They are Captain Brent Hoover, Sergeant Trudy Day, Sergeant Michael Condiff, Sergeant Crystal Thomas, Sergeant Jared LaFollette, Detective Nickolaus...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two charged after shooting and robbery at Evansville motel

Two people are facing charges after a violent robbery that happened at an Evansville motel back in November. Jail records show 30-year-old David Flax and 31-year-old Bobbie Collins were booked on Tuesday on several charges in connection to the incident. Police say the investigation started when they responded to a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests.  On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Two charged in Webster County drug bust

Two people are behind bars on drug charges in Webster County, Kentucky after authorities say the search of a home revealed drugs. The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Monday around 7 p.m., when deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Hillcrest Apartments complex on US 41 N in Sebree.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Police Warn Henderson Residents Of Scam

Kentucky State Police in Henderson want to make residents aware of a recent phone scam in the area. The imposter goes through a series of routine questions trying to gain personal information. They also request the person to send in a fee for various law enforcement services. KSP says police...
HENDERSON, KY
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Reports Multiple Arrests Over The Weekend

A traffic stop conducted by the Carmi Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Grayville man on Friday evening. At around 9:30 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle in the Casey’s parking lot and arrested 30 year old Lee Linder for Driving While License Suspended. After running Linder’s information through Dispatch it was discovered that he was wanted on an Edwards County Warrant for Aggravated Identity Theft. Linder was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $500. Linder paid bond and was released.
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Cash and sandwiches stolen in Evansville burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into an Evansville grocery store overnight and made off with cash, sandwiches and Delta 8 vape pens. The crime, which was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning, happened at the Sunbeam Market on N Kentucky Avenue. Officers say they responded to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

More catalytic converter thefts reported in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More catalytic converter thefts are showing up in the Evansville Police reports. Police say one was reported Saturday afternoon at a business in the 1300 block of N. First Avenue. The report shows it could have happened anytime after last Monday. Another catalytic converter theft happened...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Murder suspect pleads guilty on first day of trial

A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, plead guilty on the first day of trial. Murder suspect pleads guilty on first day of trial. A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, plead guilty on the first day of trial.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

A Candle Is Believed To Have Started Business Fire

The fire at the Store-N-Lock on Kratzville Road is believed to have started from a candle. A police report states that a tenant advised officers that he accidentally started the fire by knocking over a candle in one of the units. It happened just before 6:00 Monday morning. Firefighters had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Daviess County on Saturday night. Dispatch says the crash happened on the 2100 block of Highway 140 East. The call originally came in around 5:37 p.m. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies arrived on...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed in Daviess County crash identified

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that passed away in a fatal accident Saturday evening. Authorities say 53-year-old David Jones of Utica died in the single-vehicle accident. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 140E in Utica for an accident with […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after Daviess County crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement agencies responded to a fatal crash in Daviess County Saturday evening. Dispatch says the single-vehicle accident happened along Highway 140. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us one person passed away in the accident, two were taken to the hospital. Crews are on scene reconstructing the crash. The […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy