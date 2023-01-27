Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
14news.com
Evansville Police release list of officers involved in Walmart shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have released the list of names of the officers who went inside the west side Walmart in response to an active shooter on January 19. They are Captain Brent Hoover, Sergeant Trudy Day, Sergeant Michael Condiff, Sergeant Crystal Thomas, Sergeant Jared LaFollette, Detective Nickolaus...
wevv.com
Evansville man arrested after being accused of firing gun inside local bar
An Evansville man faces charges related to firing a gun inside a local sports bar early Monday morning. Evansville Police said 42-year-old Tarone Johnson faces Criminal Recklessness and other charges after police responded to Rick's Sports Bar on South Green River Road around 2 A.M. for a fight in progress call.
wevv.com
Two charged after shooting and robbery at Evansville motel
Two people are facing charges after a violent robbery that happened at an Evansville motel back in November. Jail records show 30-year-old David Flax and 31-year-old Bobbie Collins were booked on Tuesday on several charges in connection to the incident. Police say the investigation started when they responded to a...
Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests. On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
wevv.com
Two charged in Webster County drug bust
Two people are behind bars on drug charges in Webster County, Kentucky after authorities say the search of a home revealed drugs. The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Monday around 7 p.m., when deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Hillcrest Apartments complex on US 41 N in Sebree.
104.1 WIKY
Police Warn Henderson Residents Of Scam
Kentucky State Police in Henderson want to make residents aware of a recent phone scam in the area. The imposter goes through a series of routine questions trying to gain personal information. They also request the person to send in a fee for various law enforcement services. KSP says police...
k105.com
Nearly yearlong KSP investigation leads to arrest of Ohio Co. man on drug trafficking charges
A nearly yearlong investigation by Kentucky State Police has resulted in the arrest of an Ohio County man on drug trafficking charges. According to Kentucky State Police, after a nine-month investigation, troopers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 12000 block of Hwy 231, about eight miles north of Hartford, at 5:30 Saturday night.
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Multiple Arrests Over The Weekend
A traffic stop conducted by the Carmi Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Grayville man on Friday evening. At around 9:30 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle in the Casey’s parking lot and arrested 30 year old Lee Linder for Driving While License Suspended. After running Linder’s information through Dispatch it was discovered that he was wanted on an Edwards County Warrant for Aggravated Identity Theft. Linder was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $500. Linder paid bond and was released.
Cash and sandwiches stolen in Evansville burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into an Evansville grocery store overnight and made off with cash, sandwiches and Delta 8 vape pens. The crime, which was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning, happened at the Sunbeam Market on N Kentucky Avenue. Officers say they responded to […]
14news.com
More catalytic converter thefts reported in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More catalytic converter thefts are showing up in the Evansville Police reports. Police say one was reported Saturday afternoon at a business in the 1300 block of N. First Avenue. The report shows it could have happened anytime after last Monday. Another catalytic converter theft happened...
wevv.com
Murder suspect pleads guilty on first day of trial
A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, plead guilty on the first day of trial. Murder suspect pleads guilty on first day of trial. A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, plead guilty on the first day of trial.
104.1 WIKY
A Candle Is Believed To Have Started Business Fire
The fire at the Store-N-Lock on Kratzville Road is believed to have started from a candle. A police report states that a tenant advised officers that he accidentally started the fire by knocking over a candle in one of the units. It happened just before 6:00 Monday morning. Firefighters had...
wevv.com
Evansville Dollar General employee facing theft charge, accused of creating fake returns
A woman is behind bars after being accused of stealing over $1,000 from her employer. The Evansville Police Department says an officer went to the Dollar General store on South Boeke Road Wednesday to look into a theft report. When the officer arrived at the store, they say they were...
14news.com
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Daviess County on Saturday night. Dispatch says the crash happened on the 2100 block of Highway 140 East. The call originally came in around 5:37 p.m. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies arrived on...
k105.com
Central City caretaker indicted for abusing, neglecting ‘vulnerable adult’
A Muhlenberg County caretaker has been indicted for abusing or neglecting an adult. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday that 24-year-old Madison Hill, of Central City, was indicted by a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury for knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, a class C felony. According to...
wevv.com
Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer
An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a violent attack that reportedly happened at the beginning of the month. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to investigate an attack that happened at an apartment on North Seventh Avenue back on Jan. 5.
Man killed in Daviess County crash identified
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that passed away in a fatal accident Saturday evening. Authorities say 53-year-old David Jones of Utica died in the single-vehicle accident. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 140E in Utica for an accident with […]
wevv.com
EPD: Women caught with $2K of stolen items in mall parking lot after car wouldn't start
Two women were arrested in Evansville on Wednesday after police said they walked out of a local store with several thousand dollars worth of merchandise before getting caught after the vehicle they planned on leaving in wouldn't start. An Evansville Police Department report says officers were dispatched to the JCPenney...
wevv.com
Dubois County investigation leads to three arrests, seizure of guns and drugs
Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana say they seized a slew of weapons and drugs in a recent drug investigation where three people were arrested. Early Thursday morning, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office says deputies followed up on a drug investigation at a home in Holland. While at the front door...
1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after Daviess County crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement agencies responded to a fatal crash in Daviess County Saturday evening. Dispatch says the single-vehicle accident happened along Highway 140. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us one person passed away in the accident, two were taken to the hospital. Crews are on scene reconstructing the crash. The […]
