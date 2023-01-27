Read full article on original website
Lady Cats To Play Roxana In Varsity Only Game Tuesday On WJBD
The Salem Lady Wildcats will have their makeup game tonight with Roxana after yesterday’s game was moved due to the weather. This will be a varsity only contest on WJBD starting at 6pm. Last night, Freeburg won a big matchup in the Cahokia Conference with their win over Columbia...
Tennyson’s 25 Not Enough, Wildcats Fall In O.T.
The Salem Wildcats overcame some hot shooting early to tie their game with DuQuoin on Saturday before falling 67-65 in overtime. Connor Tennyson led Salem with 25, Jairen Stroud added 11 in the loss. The Wildcats will host the Benton Rangers on Tuesday. Scores From Saturday:. Anna 60 West Frankfort...
Raccoon Prepares For Regional Title Game Tonight At Rome
In junior high boys basketball regional play on Saturday in Class S, TSJ Nashville beat the hosts at Pinckneyville for their title 51-44. Tonight, Bartelso will play for their title hosting Central City, Raccoon will play the hosts at Rome, at Jasper it’s Wayne City and Field. In Class...
Casey Mt Vernon Wins Class L State Girls Title, TSJ Nashville Champs Of Class S
In middle school girls state basketball over the weekend in Class L, Casey Mt Vernon knocked off Marion in the title game 38-35, Wesclin won 3rd over Wolf Branch 47-35. In Class S it was TSJ Nashville winning the title over Bartelso 54-20 and New Hope won 3rd over Breese All Saints 45-33.
Charlie Hunter Leads Salem To 2nd State Title In School History
The Salem Wildcats are the 2023 Bowling State Champions. The Cats trailed by 106 pins and were in 5th place after the first day, but put together 6 big games on Saturday to distance themselves from runner up O’Fallon by 189 pins and Mascoutah by 197. It’s the first time in IHSA State Bowling history that Southern Illinois teams have swept the State Competition. It’s also just the 2nd State Championship for Salem Community High School, with the Salem boys bowling team also winning in 2007.
2023 02/02 – Linda K. Johnson
Linda K. Johnson, 79, of Salem, Illinois passed away on January 29, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. She was born on May 3, 1943 at Salem Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Wm. Howard and Helen (Herdt) Berry. She married Denzil ‘Leroy’ Decker on September 2, 1962 and they had one son, Mark Allen Decker of Salem. They divorced. On July 20, 1968, she married Clifton James ‘Jim’ Johnson, Jr. in Shawnee, OK. He survives her in Salem. They had one son, Clifton ‘Cliff’ James Johnson, III of Salem.
Tuesday cancellations
Alternative Learning Academy in Centralia e-learning day. Apostolic Christian Academy in Salem late start at 10 am. BCMW Head Start and Early Head Start will be closed on Tuesday. Central City Grade will have an e-learning day. Centralia City Schools and Centralia Junior High E-Learning. Centralia High School e-learning day.
2023 01/31 – James Grimes
James Grimes, age 73 of Centralia, passed away at Helia Healthcare of Salem on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem.
Salem home damaged by Monday afternoon fire
No injuries were reported when a fire started on the front porch of the Chris Johnson home at 432 East McMackin Street in Salem Monday afternoon. Salem Fire Protection District officials say Johnson and his son were in the home when the fire started that quickly spread to the entire front porch and into the attic.
Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023
A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
Closings for Tuesday, January 31st
Kaskaskia College will have a remote work and remote learning day today. All students should check their canvas shells and employees with remote work capacity are to do so. South Central Schools will have an E-Learning Day today.
Traffic Alert: Route 37 at England Road south of Salem now reopened to traffic
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Route 37 at England Road south of Salem has reopened after a semi ran into the ditch blocking both lanes of traffic. Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps says the semi attempted to turn north on Route 37 from England Road and was unable to make the corner. He reports did not jackknife or overturn.
Centralia High School moves ahead with expansion of Annex building
The Centralia High School Board has decided to seek bids for construction of a four classroom expansion of the Annex Building. Superintendent Dr. Chuck Lane says one room would be used as part of the effort to decrease the number of out of school suspension. “We’d like another option instead...
Police Beat for Saturday, January 28th, 2023
Four people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 32-year-old Dustin Marshall of Melrose Drive in Centralia was arrested for a drug court violation in a possession of methamphetamine case. The bond on the warrant is set at $100,000. Salem Police arrested 63-year-old Ray Adams...
Missing couple reported in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY - The Royalton Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a couple reported missing in Franklin County. Mr. Gary G. Winters, 79, and Mrs. Joyce A. Winters, 78, left a residence on S. Dean Street in Royalton, Illinois in a buige 2015 Chevrolet Equiniox IL DN56535 enroute to a residence in Hardin County.
Collinsville School District Classes Closed, Roads Hit With Sleet and Snow
COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Schools were closed Monday morning after the area was hit with a mix of sleet and snow overnight. Driving conditions throughout the Collinsville area were not perfect in the early morning, but street and road crews were out in force with salt and plows. Conditions should improve...
Alma man arrested for Indiana armed robbery
A 21-year-old Alma man has been arrested on a Davies County, Indiana warrant for armed robbery. Jacob Lindsey of Orchard Road was arrested at his place of employment in Alma by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies and taken to the Marion County Jail. He is being held on $250,000 bond, with no 10-percent posting provision.
Fire destroys half of large pole barn on southwest side of Wamac
Fire destroyed about half of a 60 by 100-foot pole barn in the southwest corner of Wamac Thursday night. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says flames were already coming through the roof of the building upon their arrival at 29,396 Kretzer Lane. He reports they were able to save about half the structure owned by Kenny Finke. In addition to the building, a motorcycle, zero turn mower, and a number of tools were also lost.
Two arrested in connection with UTV theft in rural Chester
CHESTER, Ill. – Randolph County, Illinois Sheriff Jarrod Peters has announced the arrest of two Marissa, Ill. residents in connection with the November 28, 2022 theft on Schwenk Road in rural Chester, Ill. Authorities have charged 39-year-old Gary Fuller and 39-year-old Sarah Fuller with one count of burglary each.
