ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Boston Red Sox trick Miami Marlins into taking on Matt Barnes

The Boston Red Sox were ready to dump Matt Barnes for anything at all, even if that ‘anything’ was absolutely nothing. Then the Miami Marlins came along. According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Red Sox have traded Barnes to the Marlins. Richard Bleier is heading to Boston in exchange.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

A familiar face could replace Chip Caray in Braves booth

Tom Hart is a finalist to replace Chip Caray in the Atlanta Braves’ broadcasting booth. With Chip Caray leaving for a similar role with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will need to replace their lead play-by-play guy in the broadcasting booth. This will be the first season...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers bring Monte Harrison back where it all began

Monte Harrison had been a highly regarded prospect before being traded by the Milwaukee Brewers. Now he is back where it all began. According to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Brewers have signed Harrison to a minor league deal. He will get an invitation to the major league portion of spring training.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
606K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy