ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Report: Lionel Messi Targeted by Saudi Pro League

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z22Tx_0kTNiyVp00

The league may not be done adding superstar talent.

The Saudi Pro League is hoping to lure Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi to Saudi Arabia to pair with Cristiano Ronaldo, ESPN reports .

Ronaldo made the move himself following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, signing a two-and-a-half year deal worth $200 million a year with Al-Nassr. However, league officials don’t seem content to bring just one superstar to the country’s premier soccer league and are hoping to add a current World Cup champion next summer.

Messi’s current deal with PSG is set to expire this summer, which resulted in earlier reports that the 35-year-old was close to making a move to Inter Miami . However, Le Parisien claims that Messi will sign back with the Ligue 1 club through the 2023–24 season, which nixed any thought of a jump to the MLS.

The Le Parisien report would also seemingly complicate any departure to the Saudi Pro League for Messi, but ESPN reports that if the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner decides to leave PSG, there will be several Saudi clubs lining up to make him offers. If that becomes the case, Messi could expect to earn a similar deal to the one that Ronaldo landed with Al-Nassr at the end of December .

Soccer fans in Saudi Arabia got the chance to witness what it would be liked to see both stars in the country’s domestic league last week when the two squared off in a friendly. Messi’s PSG club beat a Riyadh All-Star XI side that featured Ronaldo, 5–4, but both players found the back of the net in the match at King Fahd International Stadium.

Messi, 35, is fresh off leading Argentina to a World Cup victory last month, the first of his accomplished career. In 15 Ligue 1 matches with PSG this season, he’s tallied eight goals and 10 assists.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Man United have finally decided to sign this big name striker to lead their attack.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who could be an alternative to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils will surely be in the market for a big name signing up front in the summer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ten Hag’s side a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals right now.
sportszion.com

Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States

The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
Bustle

David Beckham’s Controversial Qatar Deal Skyrocketed His Net Worth

The FIFA World Cup in 2022 may have kept the hype going around football players like Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, but there’s no forgetting that David Beckham has always been one of the world’s best-known football icons. Signing on professionally at the tender age of 17, Beckham very quickly made his mark as one of the greatest players of his generation. He also married singer and former Spice Girl Victoria Adams, forming quite the power couple in 1999.
New York Post

Shakira said to be ‘furious’ after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved son in live stream

Shakira is said to be “furious” after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved their 9-year-old son in a recent live stream, according to reports. The 45-year-old singer, who announced her split from the former FC Barcelona defender, 35, last summer, allegedly expressed her displeasure over the move in a letter to Spanish media outlets, which reported her to be “furious,” according to the Daily Mail. Piqué, who has since been linked to Clara Chia Marti, engaged in a live stream tied to his “Kings League” project and apparently told those tuning in how Milan wanted to take part. The Grammy winner “had not given...
tennisuptodate.com

Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am

Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
The Associated Press

Messi regrets controversy against Dutch at the World Cup

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — World Cup winner Lionel Messi regretted his testy exchanges with the Netherlands coach and players during their controversial quarterfinal in Qatar, he said in an interview aired on Monday. Messi gave his first interview since lifting the trophy in December to radio Urbana Play of...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

126K+
Followers
47K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy