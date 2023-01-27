Read full article on original website
Pipeline ordinance, report sent to Montgomery County board
(Red Oak) -- Renewed calls for passage of a carbon pipeline ordinance in Montgomery County are coming from local residents. That's after the county's planning and zoning commission Monday evening approved a draft report regarding the ordinance to be sent to the county's board of supervisors for its consideration. Approved by the commission in late December, the ordinance regulates projects such as Summit Carbon Solution's Midwest Express pipeline, covering 18 miles in Montgomery County, alone. County Zoning Administrator Barry Byers tells KMA News the report summarizes discussion on the ordinance in previous commission meetings, and lists three main concerns regarding CO2 pipelines.
Stanton Technology Park plat passed by supervisors
(Stanton) -- Plans for a major industrial development project in Stanton have county officials' blessing. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment setting the plat for the proposed Stanton Technology Park subdivision. The supervisors then waived the second and third readings, putting the plat in place. Plans call for developing the park on land owned by the Stanton Area Industrial Foundation, and near the intersection of Highway 34 and Halland Avenue. Speaking at a public hearing prior to the board's vote, Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey says the location on the north side of the community offers a prime spot for the project.
Lawyers cite failure to comply with local, state regulations in Fremont County wind lawsuit
(Sidney) -- Lawyers for the citizen's group suing Fremont County over wind regulations say county officials failed to comply with local and state requirements. A local citizen's group has filed a lawsuit in Iowa District Court against Fremont County, including a nearly 60-page petition outlining over 20 separate allegations. The case comes on the heels of the county board of supervisors approving road use and decommissioning agreements for Invenergy's proposed "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm straddling the Page-Fremont County line on December 28. Co-counsel Shawn Shearer tells KMA News that signing the agreements prompted a quicker filing in the county, mainly due to the petitioners believing the deals do not follow the guidelines outlined in the county ordinance governing wind turbines.
Council Bluffs man arrested for OWI in Mills County
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man faces charges following his arrest in Mills County Monday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Derrell Dewayne Jenkins Jr was arrested shortly before 3:40 p.m. for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say the arrest occurred on 188th Street. Jenkins was taken...
Six southwest Iowa communities awarded grants for Water Quality Projects
(Area) Six southwest Iowa communities were awarded grants to advance water quality projects. The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. Crescent was awarded $500,000 for Wastewater Treatment Project. The total project cost is $4,018,000. Farragut was awarded $478,480 for Wastewater Treatment Project....
Proposed SNAP changes draws Clarinda briefing comments
(Clarinda) -- Some KMAland residents are voicing concerns over proposed changes in Iowa's food assistance program. Late last week, members of an Iowa House and Human Services subcommittee approved a bill that would change eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. An amended version of the bill requires federal permission to prohibit using SNAP benefits for pop or candy purchases. Nodaway Mayor Pat Shipley was among those speaking against the proposed changes at Saturday's Legislative Coffee in Clarinda. Shipley works with a Southwest Valley Schools' backpack program in Villisca and delivers food boxes to Villisca residents referred by a local medical clinic. Calling the changes "unusual," Shipley cited statistics showing the number of SNAP recipients in Iowa at a 12-year-low. She added the bill is trouble for residents in Villisca, which she calls a "food desert."
UPDATED: Atlantic Fire Department at the Scene of House Fire
(Atlantic) Fire Fighters continue to battle a house fire at 901 Birch Street. Firemen were called to the scene just before 10:00 a.m. on Monday. C.J. Adams owns the home. Adams tells KSOM/KS95 News three adults and one child were in the home and smelled smoke. Adams says firefighters continue...
KMA Fitness Tour: Inside the Montgomery County YMCA
(Red Oak) -- With 2023 almost a month old, more KMAland residents are flocking to local fitness centers in an effort to improve their health. Over the next several weeks, KMA News is taking a tour of local recreational facilities to check out activities in the great indoors. Our survey of the local fitness scene begins with a stop at the Montgomery County Family YMCA...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. On Wednesday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Jayme Illene Rowe of Council Bluffs on a warrant for probation violation. Authorities set her bond at $15,000. Mills County Deputies arrested 43-year-old Marc Dale Farrell of Pacific Junction on...
Linda Scroggins, 54, Forest City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Memorials: Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.) Cemetery: Private family inurnment at Forest City Union Cemetery.
Red Oak man booked for theft
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest in Red Oak Monday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 36-year-old Jesse Ray Nelson was arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m. for two counts of 2nd degree theft, both Class D Felonies. Authorities say Nelson's arrest occurred in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue.
Update: Council Bluffs Fire Victim Identified
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Fire Department says the male found deceased in a house fire at 114 Black Hawk Street on Wednesday has been identified as 70-year-old Gary Edison. At this time, the investigation is still ongoing. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 114...
Hayden Drake Hoffmann, age 20, Oakland, IA
Visitation Location: Oakland United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023. Memorials: Memorials are suggested to the Hayden Hoffmann Memorial Fund. Funeral Home:Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home. Cemetery: Belknap Cemetery. Notes: www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
Carol Mae Ball, age 93, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Memorials: Fairfax Methodist Church or John Richard American Legion Auxiliary Post 284, both of Fairfax.
Creston man charged with driving while barred
(Creston) -- Creston Police reported one arrest Monday. Police say 41-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer of Creston was arrested for driving while barred. The arrest took place at the intersection of Lucas and Elm Streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Stauffer was taken to the Union County Jail, where he's being held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
Several Thousand Dollars Raised to Help Pay Mount Ayr Student Lunch Accounts
LAMONI, IA – Over $2,000 has been raised to help pay for Mount Ayr student’s school lunches. Abbey Hoffman of Lamoni began raising funds after a Facbook post said sack lunches would be served to students who owed more than $5 on their lunch account. Donations poured in,...
Rescue Personnel Respond to Rollover Accident in Cass County
(Atlantic) Cass EMS and the Atlantic Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident south of Atlantic. The call went out at 11:30 a.m. of a woman trapped in the vehicle on Nishna Street, south of 29th Street. The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed. However, a second ambulance was called to the scene for the possible transfer of a second patient. No other details are available at this time.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
Omaha police identify individual killed in shooting involving two officers
(Omaha) -- A Council Bluffs man was killed Monday night in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department identified the man as 38-year-old Steven Docken, who was killed during a shootout following a report of a burglary at Dino's Storage at 5328 Center Street around 10:30 p.m. Police say upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with Docken, before he ran down a hallway despite verbal commands to stop running.
IWCC Clarinda Center celebrating 100 years in 2023
(Clarinda) -- 2023 marks a major milestone for the Iowa Western Community College Clarinda Center. The center is celebrating 100 years this year, and to kick off the celebration, officials are holding a planning session with the area community and alumni Tuesday night from 4-6 p.m. at the Iowa Western Clarinda Depot building on the western portion of the Clarinda campus. Kristin Smith is the center's director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Monday morning, Smith says the planning session primarily serves as an opportunity to gauge what the community wants to see during the year-long celebration from the center and reminisce the past.
