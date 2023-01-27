ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

5th person charged in killing of South Carolina man allegedly held in kennel, deputies say

By Dennis Bright
 4 days ago

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a fifth person with murder and kidnapping in the killing of a man who allegedly was held captive in a kennel and then shot to death before his body was dumped along a road near Timmonsville in October.

Jack Garrett Book was arrested on Monday and taken to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center where he is being held without bond, according to online jail records.

Book and four others allegedly were involved in killing Trey Lee Montrose whose body was found on Oct. 8 off Victor White Road near Timmonsville in Florence County. His body also had “thermal injuries,” according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office eventually turned over the investigation to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

In announcing Book’s arrest, authorities didn’t release any additional information about his alleged involvement in the death of Montrose — who was allegedly shot and killed at a home on Candy Lane in Darlington County, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Man accused of confining victim to dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October, deputies say

Others arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping in the case include Brittany Nichole Caraway ; Charles William Book ; Paislee Ann Davis and Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines . As of Thursday afternoon, all of the suspects except Davis remained in jail after being denied bond.

Davis was released on Jan. 11 after posting a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

This case remains under investigation.

