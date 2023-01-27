Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UPDATED: Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With winter storm warnings issued across parts of Texas, some school districts and business in the Basin are preparing for closures and delays as weather officials said freezing rain is expected until at least Wednesday. We will update this list as information becomes available, or you can view closings here. Please keep […]
bestattractions.org
Best Things to Do in Midland, Texas
Places to visit in Midland, TX. There are plenty of things to do in Midland that could keep you busy. Plus, Midland has a lot of charming and exciting spots throughout the city. You could look at local events and decide to go there on a given evening, or you could pick an area of town and explore it. Don’t be afraid to talk to people, either—that’s always been the best way to find things to do anywhere.
City of Midland, including garbage pickup, closed Tuesday
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has announced that all offices will be closed, and services will be suspended amid a winter storm that moved into the Basin earlier this week. The closure includes City Hall, Animal Services, Health Services, MLK Community Center, customer service, Municipal Court, garbage pickup and the landfill.
Chef Alejandro to warm bellies and souls with free soup starting Tuesday
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Curb Side Bistro chef Alejandro and his team are once again stepping in to help the community amid a cold front that shuttered multiple businesses and food pantries on Monday. “What better way to warm up the soul than with some soup,” Chef said in a Facebook post this afternoon announcing free […]
Jesus House to serve lunch Monday as winter weather moves in
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- As winter weather moved into the Basin Monday, area food pantries announced closures aimed at keeping volunteers and patrons safe. Odessa Meals on Wheels will not be delivering meals to homebound clients. Additionally, both the Midland and Odessa West Texas Food Bank campuses will remain closed Monday. However, Jesus House HIS Kitchen […]
Permian Basin Area Closures and Delays
The weather is not favorable this morning at all and it's only doing to get worse. The roads are very slick and accidents are happening, so be very careful. Here are is a list of closures and delays. Grady ISD- classes canceled. Seminole ISD- 10:00 a.m. start. Greenwood ISD- classes...
Remember Back in the Day When West Texas Had TG&Y Instead of Walmart?
TG&Y was the discount superstore of the 60s and 70s and this kid was in the toy department every time. When I was younger no one knew what TG&Y stood for so everyone I knew said it meant Toys, Girdles, and Yo-yos. That, of course, was not the truth. It...
OPD investigating propane theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a news release, around 11 a.m. om January 27, OPD officers responded to the Lowe’s Market at 4600 N Grant to investigate a theft. Officers said two men were caught on camera […]
cbs7.com
DPS update on crashes in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District is reporting a total of 55 traffic crashes from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan.30 . At this time, Texas DPS encourages drivers to continue to practice winter driving safety. Please reduce your speed and maintain...
cbs7.com
West Texas roads stay clear, but more winter weather on the way
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While work and school cancellations affected many people on Monday, area roadways were operating without major issues by early Monday afternoon. But the morning caught some drivers by surprise. By sunrise, an 18-wheeler had overturned at the I-20 & Hwy 338 offramp. Odessa Police at the...
cbs7.com
Odessa Police investigating multiple crashes on I-20
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD is currently investigating four separate 18-wheeler crashes on IH-20 (all between West Loop 338 & West County Road). Please avoid traveling on IH-20 if possible and use alternative routes until further advised. OPD would like to remind drivers to continue being careful if traveling this...
'It was tremendous': Midland church's mission to support Uvalde blossoms into one giant celebration
SAN ANTONIO — Two Texas communities nearly 300 miles apart united as one. Parishioners at a Catholic church in West Texas had it in their hearts to support Uvalde following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. "Their child got stolen from them, never to see again. I could feel...
Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Buddy is a larger variety of chihuahua who is between 12 and 14 years old. His former family says he's super sweet and calm natured. He does well walking on a leash...
OPD responds to 30 crashes Monday, offers tips for winter driving
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to approximately 30 crashes Monday morning as winter weather moved into the Basin. Now, officers are asking drivers to remain cautious through the week as roads are expected to remain slick for several days, especially on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. The Texas […]
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday
National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
cbs7.com
Ector County Judge declares sale of Ector County Coliseum ‘DOA’
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In July 2022, the Ector County Commissioners’ Court voted 3-to-2 to explore the possible sale of the Ector County Coliseum to an out-of-state company. The court entered into a six-month brokerage contract to explore that sale that expired on Jan. 26. The possible sale of...
Odessa Police Department provides crash report update
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has responded to approximately 30 crashes so far this morning. OPD said people must use extreme caution if you travel on I-20, Highway 80 and Highway 191. They suggest that you need to reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle.
West Texas Restaurants That Give Freebies or Discounts on Your Birthday
Here are some restaurants in Midland and Odessa that give you free food or discounts on your birthday. Gives you a free dessert for joining their eFamily. Gives you a $5 off coupon for your birthday. Jason's Deli. Gives you a $5 gift card on your birthday. Abuelo's. Free dessert...
Couple accused of stealing $800 in clothing from area business
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft. According to ECSO, on January 13, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Main Street Market at 5934 W Interstate 20 and filled a large white bag with clothing, […]
Top 5 Places For Good Tamales In Midland-Odessa!
It's tamale season! Well if you ask me every season is tamale season. I never need an excuse to enjoy a couple dozen tamales and that is exactly why when anyone mentions the word tamale, I will go straight to my favorite place and grab some. One food I never tire of? Tamales without a doubt.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0