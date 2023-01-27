ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 6

linedancer304
4d ago

there are so many career welfare recipients. it needs to stop. 5 and 6 generations. I'm perfectly ok with a helping hand, get on feet, etc. however, enough is enough

Reply
3
Union Strong!
4d ago

She doesn't look like she is starving. she must be one of Jumbo Jim Justices' relatives!!

Reply
6
wchstv.com

Infant formula changes announced under West Virginia WIC program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials announced infant formula changes under a supplemental nutrition program offered to women in West Virginia. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will return to offering Similac products only beginning March 1, according to a news release Tuesday from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Thirteen additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thirteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as hospitalizations and active virus cases dipped slightly. Department of Health and Human Resources officials confirmed the latest deaths Tuesday in a news release:. a 74-year-old man from Wayne County. a 72-year-old woman from Wood County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia dance group receives $10K in funding

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Northern West Virginia Dance Council, Inc. will certainly be dancing a little happier in the coming days as the group received $10,000 of funding through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The group was one of four to receive funding through the endowment. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Save Lives: Overturn the Opioid Treatment Program Moratorium

In January, the West Virginia legislature gaveled in for another 60 day session. Per usual, there will be a number of topics debated and voted on over the next two months. This year, it’s critical that the West Virginia legislature finish what it started in 2022 and overturn the opioid treatment program (OTP) moratorium.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Legislature is considering legislation to prohibit obscene materials in or near public schools in the state. Senate Bill 252, sponsored by Wood County Senator Mike Azinger, seeks to prohibit obscene matter within 2,500 feet of any public school library, classroom, or building. The language of the bill does not describe any exceptions to this prohibition for businesses, public libraries or other structures that fall within 2,500 feet of public schools. Consequently, it’s possible the bill, if passed, could affect the materials available in Wood County libraries, as each library in the county is within 2,500 feet of a public school.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

W.Va. Senate creates guardians for school safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two special ops veterans from Putnam County could play a critical role in a guardian program to protect your child’s school. The West Virginia Senate passed legislation Monday that would allow local school systems to hire honorably discharged military veterans and retired state troopers or deputy sheriffs to serve as guardians -- an armed presence to protect life and property.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV State Auditor introduces legislation to prevent certain countries from participating in tax sales

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

'In God We Trust' school mandate passes in W.Va. Senate, heads to House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A bill passed in the West Virginia Senate on Monday would mandate public schools to display the national motto, "In God We Trust," in every school building in the state. The Senate voted unanimously for the bill, which was not surprising to Sen. Mike Azinger,...
WTRF

Gov. Justice addresses PEIA concerns for Wheeling Hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – PEIA funding has remained a top discussion point ever since Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance on July 1. WVU Medicine’s decision to drop these patients is said...
WHEELING, WV
247Sports

Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia

Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV

