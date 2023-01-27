Read full article on original website
linedancer304
4d ago
there are so many career welfare recipients. it needs to stop. 5 and 6 generations. I'm perfectly ok with a helping hand, get on feet, etc. however, enough is enough
Union Strong!
4d ago
She doesn't look like she is starving. she must be one of Jumbo Jim Justices' relatives!!
wchstv.com
Infant formula changes announced under West Virginia WIC program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials announced infant formula changes under a supplemental nutrition program offered to women in West Virginia. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will return to offering Similac products only beginning March 1, according to a news release Tuesday from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is about to embark on a census to see just how many people are homeless in the Mountain State. This is one of the most visible and talked about problems, especially in the state’s urban areas. Lawmakers are asking the state’s Bureau of Behavioral Health to essentially conduct a […]
wchstv.com
Thirteen additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thirteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as hospitalizations and active virus cases dipped slightly. Department of Health and Human Resources officials confirmed the latest deaths Tuesday in a news release:. a 74-year-old man from Wayne County. a 72-year-old woman from Wood County.
West Virginia dance group receives $10K in funding
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Northern West Virginia Dance Council, Inc. will certainly be dancing a little happier in the coming days as the group received $10,000 of funding through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The group was one of four to receive funding through the endowment. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and […]
Metro News
Save Lives: Overturn the Opioid Treatment Program Moratorium
In January, the West Virginia legislature gaveled in for another 60 day session. Per usual, there will be a number of topics debated and voted on over the next two months. This year, it’s critical that the West Virginia legislature finish what it started in 2022 and overturn the opioid treatment program (OTP) moratorium.
UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
WTAP
West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Legislature is considering legislation to prohibit obscene materials in or near public schools in the state. Senate Bill 252, sponsored by Wood County Senator Mike Azinger, seeks to prohibit obscene matter within 2,500 feet of any public school library, classroom, or building. The language of the bill does not describe any exceptions to this prohibition for businesses, public libraries or other structures that fall within 2,500 feet of public schools. Consequently, it’s possible the bill, if passed, could affect the materials available in Wood County libraries, as each library in the county is within 2,500 feet of a public school.
WSAZ
W.Va. Senate creates guardians for school safety
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two special ops veterans from Putnam County could play a critical role in a guardian program to protect your child’s school. The West Virginia Senate passed legislation Monday that would allow local school systems to hire honorably discharged military veterans and retired state troopers or deputy sheriffs to serve as guardians -- an armed presence to protect life and property.
WV State Auditor introduces legislation to prevent certain countries from participating in tax sales
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
West Virginia among the worst in nation for dental care
West Virginia has shown to have some of the worst dental care in the country, according to a recent study.
Metro News
Amjad to push for more substance abuse treatment availability in West Virginia’s jails, prisons
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Ayne Amjad says she plans to step into her new role with the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation with a similar mindset she had as state health officer for West Virginia during the COVID years. “When we have big groups of populations of people,...
WVDNR survey aims to improve hellbender, mudpuppy populations
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking for your help to improve the populations of West Virginia's biggest (and arguably coolest) salamanders.
School closings and delays for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for Jan. 31, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To see school closings and delays, click here.
Where is West Virginia’s economy heading? This and more on Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the Governor’s tax cut proposal, the economy and tourism. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Del. Trenton Barnhart (R-Pleasants) about Gov. Jim Justice’s (R-WV) tax cut proposal. Segments Two and Three are with Prof. John Deskins with the WVU […]
wchstv.com
'In God We Trust' school mandate passes in W.Va. Senate, heads to House
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A bill passed in the West Virginia Senate on Monday would mandate public schools to display the national motto, "In God We Trust," in every school building in the state. The Senate voted unanimously for the bill, which was not surprising to Sen. Mike Azinger,...
WTRF
Gov. Justice addresses PEIA concerns for Wheeling Hospital
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – PEIA funding has remained a top discussion point ever since Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance on July 1. WVU Medicine’s decision to drop these patients is said...
wchstv.com
West Virginia national forest to provide U.S. Capitol Christmas tree in 2023
ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A Christmas tree that adorns the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol will come from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia this year. The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is selected from a different national forest each year. The U.S. Forest Service says it's the...
A little-known database could save West Virginia millions of dollars in health care costs. Lawmakers want to get rid of it
Today, lawmakers in the House Education Committee voted to advance a bill to limit some classroom discussions of race after striking down amendments offered by Democrats. But first, a database that could save West Virginia millions of dollars in health care costs is on the chopping block. A little-known database...
West Virginia bill would allow you to take trade math class instead of Algebra II
A West Virginia bill introduced by Ohio Valley Delegate Jimmy Willis, R-Brooke, aims to create a vocational math class to better prepare students to launch a career in the trades. Willis is the lead sponsor of the House Bill 3055, his first since taking the oath of office Jan. 11. “I was proud to work […]
Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia
Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
