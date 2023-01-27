ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Homes evacuated in North Carolina because of possible explosives, sheriff says

By Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Several homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon in Scotland County because of possible explosives, according to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

Deputies responded to a home on NC-79 near Rockingham Road after getting a domestic call and evacuated homes after determining there was a threat, Kersey said.

(WBTW)

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Unit was called to assist as a precaution, according to Kersey.

A detour was implemented from NC-79 onto Springmill Road from Laurinburg to the Bayfield area and onto Smith Road and Old Stage Road for those traveling from Gibson to the Bayfield area, Kersey said.

No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

