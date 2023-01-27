ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Park Par 3 Recognized as ‘Public Course of the Year’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— A state-wide golf association that represents the turfgrass industry has recognized Knox County’s Beverly Park Par 3 Golf Course as its “Public Course of the Year.”. “Knox County has so many unique things to offer,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Having an award-winning public...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

State officials address critical issues in DCS

4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Luttrell. Catch Up Quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines...
UNION COUNTY, TN
knoxfocus.com

FREE Legal Advice Clinic February 4

The Knoxville Bar Association is pleased to announce that a Faith and Justice Legal Advice Clinic will be held on February 4, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at City Church, 522 Sevier Avenue, Knoxville, TN. The goal of the Faith and Justice Alliance is to build a coalition of faith leaders in the Knoxville area and to host legal advice clinics at places of worship to give people a less intimidating environment to talk to a lawyer. Participants in the Faith & Justice Alliance will invite congregants from their churches, synagogues, and mosques to bring their legal questions as well.
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Publisher’s Positions

The Knoxville City Council recently approved an ordinance making it illegal for people to chain their dogs up outside unattended. The change was adopted after a sometimes pointed debate, but the ordnance ultimately passed with only one dissenting vote. Known for making the odd random comment, Councilwoman Lynn Fugate said it was sad people contributed to things involving dogs more than they do girls. Girls? What happened to boys or even people? The answer likely has something to do with the fact that Fugate is the director of the Girl Scouts of East Tennessee and she failed to explain why one was mutually exclusive of the other. My guess is, when one considers all the spending done by the government, spending on people – – – and girls are people – – – that spending far outweighs whatever individuals donate to the welfare of dogs and animals. I also guess Lynn is well-paid in her role for the Girl Scouts and I doubt they have to take up a collection for her at church as she seems pretty comfortable in Sequoyah Hills. If there are any poorer sections of Sequoyah Hills, I don’t know where they are.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

University Liquors moving out

University Liquors is moving out of its space on the Cumberland Strip. Developers purchased the building to build new student housing.
wcyb.com

DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox Pride opens satellite food pantry to help more people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pride has operated a food pantry for some time to help people get the supplies they need to eat and take care of themselves. Recently, they announced they were expanding that mission by opening a satellite pantry at the South Press coffee shop. The coffee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a multiple structure fire early Tuesday morning around the 2100 block of Windy Lane in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. At 12:39 a.m. dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire. Crews arrived...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

