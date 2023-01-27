The Knoxville City Council recently approved an ordinance making it illegal for people to chain their dogs up outside unattended. The change was adopted after a sometimes pointed debate, but the ordnance ultimately passed with only one dissenting vote. Known for making the odd random comment, Councilwoman Lynn Fugate said it was sad people contributed to things involving dogs more than they do girls. Girls? What happened to boys or even people? The answer likely has something to do with the fact that Fugate is the director of the Girl Scouts of East Tennessee and she failed to explain why one was mutually exclusive of the other. My guess is, when one considers all the spending done by the government, spending on people – – – and girls are people – – – that spending far outweighs whatever individuals donate to the welfare of dogs and animals. I also guess Lynn is well-paid in her role for the Girl Scouts and I doubt they have to take up a collection for her at church as she seems pretty comfortable in Sequoyah Hills. If there are any poorer sections of Sequoyah Hills, I don’t know where they are.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO