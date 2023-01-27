Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sevier County Utility District president suspended, Comptroller’s office investigating
The Sevier County Utility District's president has been suspended for the personal use of district resources.
Knoxville HUD housing complex residents await major repairs
Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments.
Remains of more than 300 people unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center
Over 300 people's remains are unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center according to the center's December 28 reports.
Beverly Park Par 3 Recognized as ‘Public Course of the Year’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— A state-wide golf association that represents the turfgrass industry has recognized Knox County’s Beverly Park Par 3 Golf Course as its “Public Course of the Year.”. “Knox County has so many unique things to offer,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Having an award-winning public...
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office to hold anniversary memorial for killed sergeant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday will mark one year since Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chris Jenkins was killed in the line of duty. To honor him, the sheriff’s office is planning to hold a memorial service open to the entire community. Previous Coverage: ‘We are devastated’ |...
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
TBI officials say there were "multiple fatalities" in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.
Nearly 100 citations issued in East Tennessee cockfighting raid
Following a tip by an animal welfare group, the Union County Sheriff's Office raided a cockfighting derby over the weekend and cited nearly 100 people.
State officials address critical issues in DCS
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Luttrell. Catch Up Quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines...
FREE Legal Advice Clinic February 4
The Knoxville Bar Association is pleased to announce that a Faith and Justice Legal Advice Clinic will be held on February 4, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at City Church, 522 Sevier Avenue, Knoxville, TN. The goal of the Faith and Justice Alliance is to build a coalition of faith leaders in the Knoxville area and to host legal advice clinics at places of worship to give people a less intimidating environment to talk to a lawyer. Participants in the Faith & Justice Alliance will invite congregants from their churches, synagogues, and mosques to bring their legal questions as well.
Cabins burn overnight in Sevier County
Multiple cabins burned overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County and investigators are working to determine the cause of the "intense fire."
Best Buy in Farragut announces closing date
A well-known electronic retailer company is closing one of its stores soon in East Tennessee.
Publisher’s Positions
The Knoxville City Council recently approved an ordinance making it illegal for people to chain their dogs up outside unattended. The change was adopted after a sometimes pointed debate, but the ordnance ultimately passed with only one dissenting vote. Known for making the odd random comment, Councilwoman Lynn Fugate said it was sad people contributed to things involving dogs more than they do girls. Girls? What happened to boys or even people? The answer likely has something to do with the fact that Fugate is the director of the Girl Scouts of East Tennessee and she failed to explain why one was mutually exclusive of the other. My guess is, when one considers all the spending done by the government, spending on people – – – and girls are people – – – that spending far outweighs whatever individuals donate to the welfare of dogs and animals. I also guess Lynn is well-paid in her role for the Girl Scouts and I doubt they have to take up a collection for her at church as she seems pretty comfortable in Sequoyah Hills. If there are any poorer sections of Sequoyah Hills, I don’t know where they are.
Halls Rural King shooting: DA makes motion to change charges to first-degree murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Larry McBee, the 18-year-old man accused of shooting a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, appeared in court Monday. During that appearance, court officials made a motion to amend McBee’s charges from second-degree murder to first-degree murder. Around 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 21, officers...
University Liquors moving out
University Liquors is moving out of its space on the Cumberland Strip. Developers purchased the building to build new student housing.
Rural King shooting suspect charge upgraded to first-degree murder
Prosecutors are seeking to upgrade the charge against the 18-year-old arrested after a Rural King employee in Halls was fatally shot to first-degree murder.
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
Knox Pride opens satellite food pantry to help more people
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pride has operated a food pantry for some time to help people get the supplies they need to eat and take care of themselves. Recently, they announced they were expanding that mission by opening a satellite pantry at the South Press coffee shop. The coffee...
Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a multiple structure fire early Tuesday morning around the 2100 block of Windy Lane in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. At 12:39 a.m. dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire. Crews arrived...
Knox area leaders, Knoxville Police chief, THP release statements on Tyre Nichols case
East Tennessee leaders are sharing their thoughts on Tyre Nichols death.
