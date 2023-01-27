Read full article on original website
Domaorn
4d ago
but it's so strange... my boss has all the shots and boosters and he has caught COVID three times now.. but not before he got the shots . yet my other boss and I haven't gotten it at all. suspicious
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Ruling strikes down vaccination mandate, but industry experts say it won’t help with hiring
A New York court ruling striking down the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers won’t have much of an impact on senior living providers who continue to face a workforce crisis, according to industry experts. Jan. 13, Onondaga County Supreme Court Judge Gerard Neri sided with a...
Advocates push for Unemployment Bridge Program
Workers all across the state are pushing for the Unemployment Bridge Program, which would provide permanent compensation to workers who are ineligible for unemployment insurance. Advocates are asking for a $500 million revolving fund for the program.
Advocates call on Hochul to sign Grieving Families Act ahead of midnight deadline
(WIVB) — Time is almost up for families looking for change to a 175-year-old piece of legislation. Gov. Kathy Hochul has until midnight to sign the Grieving Families Act into law. This would change the way the state’s wrongful death cases are handled. Currently, only specific family members can sue for tangible losses or the […]
The deadline for Governor Hochul to act upon the Grieving Families Act is here
The Last Bill Standing: the deadline for Governor Hochul to act upon the Grieving Families Act is here
Population Declining In New York State More Than Most Of America
Officials are starting to worry that rate of new Empire State residents is declining more than most of the country. Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported more people are leaving New York State than any other state. New York State Loses More Residents Than Any Other State, Again. New...
See The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out
You have certainly read the stories about the mass exodus of residents moving out of New York in the last few years. The cost of living here in the Empire State has always been a primary reason for folks to find more affordable pastures. The pandemic then created a whole other set of circumstances for those who wanted a change. The last few years brought about COVID restrictions and increased job mobility with work-from-home options, and both of these factors certainly played a role in New Yorkers finding a new state to call home.
nystateofpolitics.com
Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York
Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Poll finds support for New York bottle bill expansion
A survey organized by a coalition of some 150 nonprofit organizations has found that about 71 percent of the New York state residents who responded support expanding the state’s container deposit-return system (DRS) to include what the groups call “all types of beverage containers.” Just 23 percent of respondents opposed the idea, says the New York-based New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG).
local21news.com
New York school district sued for 'emotional distress' prompted by mask enforcement
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CITC) — Two New York mothers are suing their children's public school district for causing "emotional distress" by enforcing mask-wearing despite the overturning of a state mandate. The lawsuit comes after dozens of parents have consistently challenged the COVID-19 protocols implemented by the Riverhead Central School District...
NY1
Proposal for universal school meals gains Republican support in New York
A measure meant to provide free meals to students in all New York schools has gained support from seven Republicans in the state Assembly, a bipartisan show of support for the proposal ahead of Gov. Kathy Hochul's unveiling of her budget plan. Support for the bill from the Republicans in...
Lancaster Farming
New York Farm Bureau Outlines Legislative Priorities for 2023
The Empire State’s largest ag lobbying group released its state legislative priorities for 2023 during a Jan. 24 press call. Farm Bureau President David Fisher and Public Policy Director Jeff Williams highlighted major issues based on member-approved public policy positions. Farm Labor Needs. The first priority is asking lawmakers...
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban
New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
wdkx.com
NY Vaccine Mandate Overturned Will Not Rehire Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers
The Covid-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers has been lifted. However, Governor Kathy Hochul is indicating that the overturning will not allow any unvaccinated individuals to return to their roles. The mandate, which asked hospitals and nursing homes throughout the state to develop individual policies enforcing vaccinations, was implemented by then-Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2021. Governor Hochul extended it the following year.
Democrats ignore crime at their peril — as well as New York’s
The unlikely underperformance of several Democratic congressional candidates in deep-blue New York in November cost the party control of the US House of Representatives. That’s not the opinion of conservative analysts or partisan ideologues. Rather, it’s the position of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who recently blamed Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Democrats for the midterm loss. Republican victories in a handful of critical New York races — mostly in moderate suburban areas — did indeed propel the GOP to a House majority, including a striking upset that saw Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney unseated. Hochul won reelection by...
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
Is New York One of the Best States For Singles? [STUDY]
Valentine's Day is not far off, and now is the time some might contemplate getting out into the dating game again. Of course, it helps when there are options. Ever feel like you're alone even when surrounded by millions of other people living in New York? You may have more options than you think living in the Empire State.
How much will Hochul include in New York state budget for environment?
Albany — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul will release her first full-year budget proposal, for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The governor’s budget proposal is an annual event at the Capitol and marks the real start of the year’s legislative session. It’s closely watched by a wide range of actors, from activists to lobbyists to lawmakers and business groups who will also try to influence the Senate and Assembly budget proposals. The horse-trading among all three then results in a state budget, hopefully by the April 1 deadline.
Government Technology
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Crime Center Expansion
(TNS) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced the expansion of the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center in Albany, one of 10 centers in a state-supported network providing critical crime analysis, information, and investigative support to help law enforcement agencies more effectively solve, reduce, and prevent crime. The...
Andrew Cuomo Suggests #MeToo Has Gone Too Far
Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York, recently took a break from his busy schedule of probing possible avenues for a political comeback to offer his thoughts on the state of the “quote-unquote #MeToo movement.” The 65-year-old, who nearly a dozen women have accused of sexual harassment and misconduct, stopped by the offices of New York radio station AM970 to have a raw, uncensored chat with Fox News legal analyst Arthur Aidala set to air this week. “There is such energy behind the politics on the quote-unquote #MeToo movement—and that is a good thing,” Cuomo said, according to a clip of the exchange. “But you can also weaponize and politicize what is a good thing, where now you use the allegation to basically condemn someone.” The interview was a sea change for the political scion, who was once more than happy to cast himself as the champion of the movement.Read it at Semafor
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits
Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
