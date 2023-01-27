Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York, recently took a break from his busy schedule of probing possible avenues for a political comeback to offer his thoughts on the state of the “quote-unquote #MeToo movement.” The 65-year-old, who nearly a dozen women have accused of sexual harassment and misconduct, stopped by the offices of New York radio station AM970 to have a raw, uncensored chat with Fox News legal analyst Arthur Aidala set to air this week. “There is such energy behind the politics on the quote-unquote #MeToo movement—and that is a good thing,” Cuomo said, according to a clip of the exchange. “But you can also weaponize and politicize what is a good thing, where now you use the allegation to basically condemn someone.” The interview was a sea change for the political scion, who was once more than happy to cast himself as the champion of the movement.Read it at Semafor

1 DAY AGO