Flatwoods, KY

Two men charged, third sought in connection with Vinton theft investigation

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Two men were charged and a third is sought in connection with a theft investigation in Vinton County, Ohio, deputies said. Forrest Blevins, 61, and Harry Heeter, 58, both of Wellston, Ohio, are charged with theft and breaking and entering after an incident at Steelial Construction on Monday, according to a news release from the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Suspect's search history led deputies to believe Ripley Middle threat was sincere

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS). — A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday for making terroristic threats toward Ripley Middle School after a Snapchat of the threat began circulating. When deputies went to the student's home to investigate the shooting threat, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said they found evidence on his computer that he had a plan to carry out.
RIPLEY, WV
Sheriff's office: Suspects sought in theft investigation at Hurricane car wash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation in Hurricane. Deputies said two people pictured on surveillance video are accused of stealing items from K O Car Wash in Hurricane, the sheriff’s office said. The car wash is located at 3846 Teays Valley Road.
HURRICANE, WV
Ohio man charged after dozens of dogs found dead, others malnourished

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was charged after investigators found dozens of dead animals and even more emaciated dogs in Pike County, deputies said. Wyndan Skye, 62, of Piketon is charged with fifth-degree animal cruelty after deputies said they found more than 40 dead dogs and chickens and 80 other dogs in various states of malnutrition, according to a news release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Shooting reported on Wertz Avenue in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:32 a.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a son shot his father Monday on Wertz Avenue during an altercation. Douglas Crowder, 59, of Montgomery was taken to the hospital in stable condition following a shooting that was reported about 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
CHARLESTON, WV
Cookware caper: Police trying to identify suspects they say stole kitchen gear

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Surveillance cameras in just a few pans captured images of two people Hurricane police said were determined to get their hands on some expensive cookware. “(The) Hurricane Police Department is looking for these two up-and-coming chefs,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said Monday....
Police find Marshall University student dead on campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report a Marshall University student was found dead on campus Sunday morning. Marshall police responded to campus about 10:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. The student was found in a residence hall, according to Marshall University communications director Leah Payne. Payne said police...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Charleston's new fire department chief details his goals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — This city of Charleston has a new fire chief, a 25-year member of the department. On Monday, Craig Matthews, who joined the department in 1997, was named Charleston’s new fire chief. Matthews most recently served as a battalion chief and shift commander with the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Matthews named new fire chief of Charleston Fire Department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A longtime Charleston firefighter has been named the city’s new fire chief, officials announced Monday. Craig A. Matthews, who joined the department in 1997, was named Charleston’s new fire chief in a news release from Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office. “We are...
CHARLESTON, WV
Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan. 30 to Feb. 4

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Food fanatics will have the opportunity to support local restaurants and tantalize taste buds as Charleston Restaurant Week makes a return to the capital city. Kicking off Monday, the weeklong event offers diners a three-course meal at participating restaurants. Local eateries will serve an appetizer,...
CHARLESTON, WV
Marshall reaches triple digits, trounces Georgia State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall improved to 18-5 on the season after a resounding 103-65 victory over visiting Georgia State. The win follows a double-overtime loss against ULM and moves the Herd into sole third place in the Sun Belt Conference behind 19-4 Southern Miss and 18-4 Louisiana. Marshall...
ATLANTA, GA

