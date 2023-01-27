Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman charged after destroying items at home, threatening her parents
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a woman who was showing signs of impairment and acting erratically faces multiple charges after she began destroying items at a home and threatening to physically harm her parents. Brittany D. Copen, 30, was arrested after an incident reported Sunday...
wchstv.com
Two men charged, third sought in connection with Vinton theft investigation
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Two men were charged and a third is sought in connection with a theft investigation in Vinton County, Ohio, deputies said. Forrest Blevins, 61, and Harry Heeter, 58, both of Wellston, Ohio, are charged with theft and breaking and entering after an incident at Steelial Construction on Monday, according to a news release from the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Two arrested at break-in, where copper wire wire was stripped from components
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people were arrested after Kanawha County deputies said they were found at the scene of a business where copper wire had been stripped from electrical components and multiple electrical mechanisms had suffered extensive damage. Randy Lee Justice, 43, of Handley and Brandy Nichole...
wchstv.com
Suspect's search history led deputies to believe Ripley Middle threat was sincere
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS). — A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday for making terroristic threats toward Ripley Middle School after a Snapchat of the threat began circulating. When deputies went to the student's home to investigate the shooting threat, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said they found evidence on his computer that he had a plan to carry out.
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office: Suspects sought in theft investigation at Hurricane car wash
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation in Hurricane. Deputies said two people pictured on surveillance video are accused of stealing items from K O Car Wash in Hurricane, the sheriff’s office said. The car wash is located at 3846 Teays Valley Road.
wchstv.com
Ohio man charged after dozens of dogs found dead, others malnourished
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was charged after investigators found dozens of dead animals and even more emaciated dogs in Pike County, deputies said. Wyndan Skye, 62, of Piketon is charged with fifth-degree animal cruelty after deputies said they found more than 40 dead dogs and chickens and 80 other dogs in various states of malnutrition, according to a news release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Shooting reported on Wertz Avenue in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:32 a.m. 1/30/23. Charleston police said a son shot his father Monday on Wertz Avenue during an altercation. Douglas Crowder, 59, of Montgomery was taken to the hospital in stable condition following a shooting that was reported about 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
wchstv.com
Deputies seeking public's help identifying suspect in debit card theft investigation
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Kanawha County are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in a debit card theft investigation accused of claiming another person’s wallet and using the victim’s debit card. A wallet that was reported missing out of Charleston was...
wchstv.com
Cookware caper: Police trying to identify suspects they say stole kitchen gear
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Surveillance cameras in just a few pans captured images of two people Hurricane police said were determined to get their hands on some expensive cookware. “(The) Hurricane Police Department is looking for these two up-and-coming chefs,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said Monday....
wchstv.com
Police find Marshall University student dead on campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report a Marshall University student was found dead on campus Sunday morning. Marshall police responded to campus about 10:30 a.m., according to dispatchers. The student was found in a residence hall, according to Marshall University communications director Leah Payne. Payne said police...
wchstv.com
Huntington police seek public's help finding teenage girl reported missing
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teenage girl who has been reported missing. Rylee Tanner, 16, was last seen in the 800 block of Ninth Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Huntington Police Department. Tanner had...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Cross Lanes teen located, returned home safely after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 4:30 p.m., 1/29/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County teen reported missing has been located. Matthew Devan Carroll, 16, was reported missing Friday by family members, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies reports Carroll was...
wchstv.com
Charleston firefighters release more details after Regal fire cause ruled undetermined
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Regal Apartments building in Charleston that was destroyed by a fire wasn’t required to have a full sprinkler system because of its age, but firefighters said the owners could face fines because their fire alarms system didn’t sound during Wednesday’s blaze.
wchstv.com
Charleston's new fire department chief details his goals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — This city of Charleston has a new fire chief, a 25-year member of the department. On Monday, Craig Matthews, who joined the department in 1997, was named Charleston’s new fire chief. Matthews most recently served as a battalion chief and shift commander with the...
wchstv.com
Firefighters respond to fire on Hillcrest Drive in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Charleston. The fire was reported Monday morning on Hillcrest Drive. Eyewitness has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more details become available.
wchstv.com
Matthews named new fire chief of Charleston Fire Department
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A longtime Charleston firefighter has been named the city’s new fire chief, officials announced Monday. Craig A. Matthews, who joined the department in 1997, was named Charleston’s new fire chief in a news release from Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office. “We are...
wchstv.com
More than $4 million in funding awarded to Boyd County for water, tourism, nonprofits
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear awarded Boyd County more than $4 million for various water, tourism and nonprofit projects Monday. The $4.1 million in funding comes from Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program and the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a news release from Beshear’s office.
wchstv.com
West Virginia Auto Show returns to capital city starting Friday, Feb. 3
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anyone shopping for a new vehicle or just wants to see the latest shiny new rides on the market will have a smorgasbord to sample from this weekend in the capital city. The 2023 West Virginia International Auto Show will roll into town Friday, Feb....
wchstv.com
Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan. 30 to Feb. 4
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Food fanatics will have the opportunity to support local restaurants and tantalize taste buds as Charleston Restaurant Week makes a return to the capital city. Kicking off Monday, the weeklong event offers diners a three-course meal at participating restaurants. Local eateries will serve an appetizer,...
wchstv.com
Marshall reaches triple digits, trounces Georgia State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall improved to 18-5 on the season after a resounding 103-65 victory over visiting Georgia State. The win follows a double-overtime loss against ULM and moves the Herd into sole third place in the Sun Belt Conference behind 19-4 Southern Miss and 18-4 Louisiana. Marshall...
Comments / 0