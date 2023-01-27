PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was charged after investigators found dozens of dead animals and even more emaciated dogs in Pike County, deputies said. Wyndan Skye, 62, of Piketon is charged with fifth-degree animal cruelty after deputies said they found more than 40 dead dogs and chickens and 80 other dogs in various states of malnutrition, according to a news release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

