Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say

Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
Intense blast of energy that hit Earth appears to have come from colliding and collapsing stars, scientists say

An intense blast of energy that was detected on Earth appears to have come from two colliding and collapsing stars, according to scientists.Researchers looking through archival observations of gamma rays say they have found “oscillating” signals in two bursts of energy.They were found in old data taken from an out-of-use experiment in orbit around Earth.Scientists say the bursts have the kind of characteristics they would expect from two merging neutron stars, as they come together to form one massive neutron star.Neutron stars are the dense cores that are left behind when massive stars come to the end of their life....
The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon

Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth

Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
