Louisville, KY

Hotel Genevieve To Open First Kentucky Location In Louisville

A new hotel in NuLu is now accepting reservations, and it’s designed to pay homage to Louisville in a big way. This is a new addition to Bunkhouse, a Texas based hospitality company, and they say the new location is the biggest hotel they have built to date. With...
Ch- Ch- Changes … All Around Our Louisville Restaurants

We lament a lot about all the restaurants we love that have closed during the pandemic. Heck, we lament a lot about all the restaurants we love that have closed before that, probably all the way back to the days when L ouisville was just a growing river port town.
