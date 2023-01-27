Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Dead Humpback Whale Was Discovered On NY BeachAbdul GhaniHempstead, NY
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
wshu.org
Gov. Kathy Hochul set to release her budget plan Wednesday
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will introduce her state budget proposal on Wednesday, and it’s expected to include details of plans she laid out earlier this month in her State of the State message. In that speech, Hochul pledged to build 800,000 new housing units over the next 10...
wshu.org
Lamont unveils $45 million tax cut for Connecticut’s working poor
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont unveiled plans Monday to cut state income taxes for more than 211,000 working poor families by an average of $211 over the next year. The governor’s proposal to bolster the state Earned Income Tax Credit is aimed at families that generally will earn between $64,000 and $46,500 in 2023 and would become available with tax returns filed in the winter and spring of 2024.
wshu.org
Gov. Hochul to deliver budget address Wednesday as session accelerates
By Albany standards, it has been a rocky start to the New York State Legislative session with Governor Hochul’s pick for Chief Judge rejected by the Senate Judiciary Committee, and ongoing disagreement about how to approach public safety. Hochul delivers her state budget plan this week, accelerating the horse trading that has long defined the sprint to the new fiscal year that begins April 1. WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with Capital Correspondent Karen DeWitt.
wshu.org
Montauk coalition decries possible sewage plant at Hither Woods Preserve
The Coalition for Hither Woods, a group of environmental organizations, is urging Suffolk County parks trustees to deny a proposed wastewater treatment plant in Montauk. The plan would build the facility on 14 acres of the Hither Woods Preserve, which the Town of East Hampton hopes to gain in a land swap for 18.8 acres of undeveloped property. The land swap would put Hither Woods through a process known as parkland alienation.
wshu.org
New England states propose coordinated transmission development to support wind power
New England states have taken a new step in building out regional transmission infrastructure. In two proposals to the U.S. Department of Energy, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have requested federal support for projects to update and expand the region’s transmission system in preparation for an influx of clean energy resources.
wshu.org
Marking Black History Month with a celebration of Connecticut's Black and Latino Studies course
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says Florida’s governor is “dead wrong” about his rejection of an African American studies advanced placement course. Florida recently rejected AP African American Studies and in response Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likened the course to a “political agenda.”. “We are much better...
wshu.org
Connecticut is the land of steady habits — or is it? New data shows otherwise
Comparing Connecticut’s data from the last decade shows just how much has changed in a few years. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s José Luis Martínez to discuss his article, “CT has changed in the last decade. Here are 10 charts that show how,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
wshu.org
Sound Bites: EMS crises, catalytic converter theft ring
Good afternoon! It feels like January just started — but it’s already gone in a flash. Here's a bite-sized look at what we are hearing:. The Connecticut Council of Small Towns is calling for lawmakers to produce new legislation to address EMS staff shortages. The council wants the state to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate for ambulance services to attract and retain emergency service workers.
wshu.org
Connecticut has changed in the last decade. Here are 10 charts that show how.
Connecticut is known as the “land of steady habits,” but over the course of 10 years, little changes add up. In the early 2010s, Connecticut was still mired in the aftermath of the Great Recession, former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy had raised taxes and the state budget was in a “permanent state of fiscal crisis,” officials said.
wshu.org
A resource center for formerly incarcerated people is coming to Bridgeport
A resource center for formerly incarcerated people and their families is coming to Bridgeport. The 44,000 square foot building is located at the corner of Fairfield Avenue and Main Street and will be called The Bridge on Main. More than 10 nonprofits will provide holistic services to help with every...
wshu.org
Keep your eyes peeled!
Wildlife biologists will launch a three-year survey of mammals considered to be rare on Long Island. Connecticut's largest prison quietly locked down due to COVID outbreak. New York’s top political campaign donors outspent all small donors in 2022. And a look at Connecticut’s census data over the last ten years.
wshu.org
Sound Bites: Students threats, dead humpback whales
Good afternoon — While today was sunny, start bracing for temperature in the teens and a bit of snow later in the week! Here's a bite-sized look at what we are hearing:. A Woodbridge, Connecticut teenager was indicted Monday for allegedly threatening multiple classmates on Instagram in the Amity Regional High School district. The 14-year-old’s name was not released due to their age. The Amity district serves students from Bethany, Orange and Woodbridge.
wshu.org
Renewable energy corridor to northern Maine clears hurdle with OK from state commission
A major renewable energy project in Aroostook County got a boost Tuesday, as Maine's Public Utilities Commission concluded that it's in the public interest. The wind farm and transmission line are driven by Maine's climate goals. Longroad Energy's $2 billion, 1,000-megawatt King Pine wind power project would be New England's...
wshu.org
CT lawmakers and advocates seek stronger statewide environmental justice law
Over 40 groups are asking Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly to create a stronger environmental justice law in the state. The state environmental justice (EJ) law was last updated in 2020. But now, the coalition of elected officials and environmental advocates is demanding that the state take further legislative action to protect communities negatively impacted by environmental hazards from facilities like power plants, incinerators and sewage treatment plants.
wshu.org
MGM Springfield celebrates launch of legalized sports betting in Massachusetts
MGM Springfield launches in-person sports betting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, now that it is legal in Massachusetts. Holding the scissors to cut the ribbon celebrating the launch is Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno surrounded by local legislators and gimbling regulators. After a countdown to 10 a.m., the appointed time bets...
wshu.org
Connecticut Democrats pledge support for advocacy group’s legislative agenda
Some Connecticut Democrats have pledged to support the legislative priorities of a multi-religious group called Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut (CONECT). The members from about 200 different religious congregations from across the state, have endorsed a 2023 agenda that includes fixes to fully implement the state’s new clean slate law, which they championed two years ago.
wshu.org
Southport Park to be nominated as a historic site in the Pequot War
A park in Connecticut will be nominated to be inducted into the National Register of Historic Places. The Fairfield Museum and the Sasquanaug Association will nominate Southport Park in the spring. Michael Jehle, the museum’s executive director, announced this nomination last Thursday. “We’re hoping and proposing to nominate, if...
wshu.org
Connecticut’s largest prison suffered COVID lockdown, staffing issues
Connecticut’s largest prison, MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution, was placed on a multi-week lockdown this winter due to a high number of COVID-19 cases. According to data from the Department of Corrections, more than 650 employees and 700 inmates have tested positive for COVID since Dec. 1. As of January 27, 300 employees and inmates are currently recovering from COVID.
wshu.org
With cannabis for sale, Connecticut council proposes how to stay funded with taxes
The Connecticut Social Equity Council narrowly passed a budget proposal on how the state would divvy up potentially millions of dollars in tax revenue from its budding cannabis industry. Connecticut has recorded just over $2 million in gross sales after the first sales were made at nine dispensaries in the...
wshu.org
After several fires that affected Brentwood families, a group of Latino students rally to help
The first days of 2023 have not been easy for the Brentwood community. On January 15, a large-scale fire destroyed the home of the Parra family in seconds. It was home to five people, who, faced with the inclemency of the flames, were left with nothing. During that week, four more families in the town suffered the same fate on different dates, since four more fires broke out in the area. In the blink of an eye, their homes, along with years of effort and sacrifice, were reduced to ashes.
