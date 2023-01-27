The first days of 2023 have not been easy for the Brentwood community. On January 15, a large-scale fire destroyed the home of the Parra family in seconds. It was home to five people, who, faced with the inclemency of the flames, were left with nothing. During that week, four more families in the town suffered the same fate on different dates, since four more fires broke out in the area. In the blink of an eye, their homes, along with years of effort and sacrifice, were reduced to ashes.

