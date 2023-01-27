Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serino launches campaign for Dutchess County Executive
HYDE PARK – Just months after losing her re-election bid for the state senate, Republican Sue Serino has confirmed that she is running to be the next Dutchess County Executive. The Hyde Park Republican served in the state senate from 2016-2022 before losing to Democrat Senator Michelle Hinchey, after redistricting pitted the two incumbents against each other. The former senator told Mid-Hudson News that a formal campaign launch will be taking place in the coming weeks.
Mayor Adams plows ahead with plan to privatize health benefits for 250,000 NYC municipal retirees
Municipal workers retirees protest proposed changes to medical benefits at City Hall park on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2022. The mayor is showing no signs of stopping a plan to switch municipal retirees to a private Medicare Advantage plan – with or without the cooperation of the City Council or the retirees’ support. [ more › ]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh city councilman bows out
NEWBURGH – Anthony Grice has served as a Newburgh city councilman for almost five years, but he is not going to seek reelection this fall. The Democrat who holds one of two councilman-at-large positions, said he wants to devote more time to his family. For decades Newburgh has had...
NY Democrats cite ‘gaps’ in bail reform crime stats as reason they won’t change
ALBANY — Repeat offenders are wreaking havoc in New York City and elsewhere — but Democrats maintain a lack of good statistics is obscuring any clear analysis of their criminal justice reforms nearly four years in. And that, they claimed at a hearing Monday, makes it impossible to scale back any of their reforms, which have been criticized as soft on crime. “There are troubling gaps that sometimes make it difficult to get an accurate picture of what is happening in the criminal justice system,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey told state lawmakers. “Analyzing crime data is a complex topic, but I...
South Blooming Grove sued by county for alleged unauthorized development while new info surfaces about 'missing mayor'
The property is owned by the county, which has now filed a lawsuit against one of those municipalities, South Blooming Grove, and its contractors.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Five more cops hired in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Five men took their oaths of office on Friday to become the newest members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. The new hires bring the force up to 88 sworn members, with four vacancies remaining. In his first swearing-in ceremony as mayor, Marc Nelson vowed to continue to support the police department.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul's minimum wage plan could deflate a political football
For years, a debate over what the hourly minimum wage in New York should be has been consumed by politics. Now, Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to link the wage to the rate of inflation could deflate that political football. But a coalition of labor unions and progressive Democrats in the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retired cop gets GOP nod to run for county legislature
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Retired police officer Robert Faust, a Republican, is running for Dutchess County’s 15th Legislative District. Faust, a first-time candidate for public office, told Mid-Hudson News that he plans to bring his law enforcement knowledge to the legislature to protect the Wappinger community that he and his family have called home for more than two decades.
The only way legal weed will work in NYC is to crack down on the black market | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since the use of recreational marijuana was legalized in New York, “smoke shops” seem to be popping up everywhere. However, only 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses were granted to New York entities to sell weed legally. So far, only two of these licensed shops have opened in the Big Apple, and both are located in Manhattan.
thehudsonindependent.com
Hearts With Messages Displayed on Village Streets
With Valentine’s Day approaching, hearts will be appearing on lamp posts along several streets in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. The symbols of affection, each displaying a message on both its sides, are the result of The Rotary Club of the Tarrytown’s First Annual 2023 Village-Wide Valentine’s Day Heart Sale.
Gov. Kathy Hochul in ‘awkward’ exchange with critic Melissa DeRosa
The bite is back in NYC’s power dining scene! Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted having an “awkward” exchange with one of her most vocal political critics this week: former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa. Spies at the Capital Grille on East 42nd Street told Page Six they spotted Hochul approach DeRosa in a booth at the eatery that’s known as a political and media power den. “Melissa was sitting in a booth and Hochul came over to her,” an amused observer told us, adding, “Melissa has become a regular critic of the governor.” The spy added, “Melissa was in...
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!
I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
Tax Day is not April 15 this year. Here’s the new deadline for filing.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Citizens across the United States will have an additional three days to file their 2022 taxes, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on its website. Tax Day, originally on April 15, will be extended to Tuesday, April 18, due to the weekend and observance of Emancipation...
pix11.com
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
thehudsonindependent.com
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 February Programs (Adults)
Come help kick-off a year of De-Wasting Dobbs with a wild afternoon of monsters, food tossing, and more!. Children’s Book Swap (bring your reusable books to donate or swap) Virtual Town and Gown Literary Discussion Group: “Infinite Country”. Wednesday, February 15. 7:00 PM. For the month of February,...
News 12
Concerns about ‘missing mayor’ and stop work orders plague South Blooming Grove
South Blooming Grove residents say Mayor George Kalaj has been missing from his duties as an elected official for two months. News 12 headed to Village Hall Friday to find out where Kalaj is, following multiple complaints. News 12's Blaise Gomez was met by Assistant Mayor Joel Stern, who was recording with his cellphone as News 12 entered the building.
Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
Police precinct councilman resigns over promotion of controversial commander
A longtime precinct councilman from Brooklyn has resigned in protest of the promotion of controversial commander John Mastronardi, the Post has learned. Joe Gonzalez, an activist who has served more than 15 years on the 79th Precinct Community Council, said he was “heartbroken” that Mastronardi was bumped up to deputy chief on Friday. “Mastronardi’s promotion sends HORRIBLE message,” he wrote in a text message to Chief of Department Jeff Madrey, which was obtained by The Post. “He assaulted a citizen on video inflicting injury. I am in deep pain. I feel Maddrey & NYPD failed us. I can no...
Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine
A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
