fox7austin.com

Space heaters cause fires in East Austin and Northeast Austin, AFD says

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters say a fire that destroyed a detached garage in East Austin this morning has been ruled accidental – a space heater was located too close to combustibles. It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Colfax Drive. AFD says the garage was...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One person dead following multiple vehicle collision on Ben White Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A multiple vehicle collision resulted in one person dead on Ben White Boulevard early Tuesday morning. At 6:17 a.m. on Jan. 31, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted that medics were on the scene of a multiple vehicle collision involving a pedestrian crossing the street in the 300 block of West Ben White Boulevard.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Updates: Icy conditions causing closures, crashes on Central Texas roads

AUSTIN, Texas — Freezing rain has brought icy road conditions to Central Texas, forcing road closures and causing crashes. Schools and businesses have also shut down as the region deals with icing and cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began pretreating bridges and overpasses on major Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two injured in multi-vehicle collision near Manor

MANOR, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after they “either jumped or were struck and thrown from [a] bridge” near Manor. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the northbound lane of State Highway 130 just southwest of Manor at 5:51 a.m.
MANOR, TX
FOX 28 Spokane

Teen killed, four others injured in shooting at Texas lounge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a high school student was killed and four others were injured when a person opened fire over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas. Police said Monday that 17-year-old Brayden Bolyard died at the scene of the shooting at the lounge Saturday night. Police said that the four other people who were shot were taken to hospitals. Police say that they have identified a person of interest in the shooting and that the shooter “had prior history with one of the victims.” The school district in Jarrell, which is about 40 miles north of Austin, said in a statement Monday that the district was “profoundly saddened by the loss of one of our students.”
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Crash leaves Travis County Sheriff's deputy injured

AUSTIN, Texas - Officials say a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy has been injured in a crash. The crash happened in the 3900 block of SH 130 at around 8:50 a.m. Few details about the crash have been released so far, but officials say that one person is critically injured, and another person has non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy's condition has not been released at this time.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather

The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
KERRVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police investigating bank robbery near UT Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a bank robbery near the University of Texas at Austin. University of Texas police said on Jan. 31, around 1:15 p.m., Austin police alerted UTPD about a report of a robbery that happened at the Chase Bank in the 2500 block of Guadalupe Street.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

1 dead, 4 injured in Hookah Lounge shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and four others are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night in North Austin, the Austin Police Department confirmed. Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 10:19 p.m. on Saturday night reporting multiple shots fired. Police arrived at the strip mall in the 12600 block of Research Blvd. minutes later and found at least five victims with gunshot wounds.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

183A Toll Road in Cedar Park closed due to ice

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The 183A Toll Road is being shut down in both directions due to increased icing, according to the Cedar Park Police Department. The department said they will monitor road conditions and reopen 183A when it is safe to do so. Drivers should stay home. If...
CEDAR PARK, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Former AFD Chief Passes Away

The Austin Fire Department said goodbye recently to former 11-year chief Bill Roberts, who passed away on January 16. Roberts was elevated to chief at the Austin Fire Department on March 7, 1983, and would remain at that post until 1994. During his time at the helm of AFD, Roberts was credited with revolutionizing certain techniques and practices, which have since been applied nationwide.
AUSTIN, TX

