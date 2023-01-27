AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a high school student was killed and four others were injured when a person opened fire over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas. Police said Monday that 17-year-old Brayden Bolyard died at the scene of the shooting at the lounge Saturday night. Police said that the four other people who were shot were taken to hospitals. Police say that they have identified a person of interest in the shooting and that the shooter “had prior history with one of the victims.” The school district in Jarrell, which is about 40 miles north of Austin, said in a statement Monday that the district was “profoundly saddened by the loss of one of our students.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO