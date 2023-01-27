Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
fox7austin.com
Space heaters cause fires in East Austin and Northeast Austin, AFD says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters say a fire that destroyed a detached garage in East Austin this morning has been ruled accidental – a space heater was located too close to combustibles. It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Colfax Drive. AFD says the garage was...
fox7austin.com
1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
One person dead following multiple vehicle collision on Ben White Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A multiple vehicle collision resulted in one person dead on Ben White Boulevard early Tuesday morning. At 6:17 a.m. on Jan. 31, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted that medics were on the scene of a multiple vehicle collision involving a pedestrian crossing the street in the 300 block of West Ben White Boulevard.
Updates: Icy conditions causing closures, crashes on Central Texas roads
AUSTIN, Texas — Freezing rain has brought icy road conditions to Central Texas, forcing road closures and causing crashes. Schools and businesses have also shut down as the region deals with icing and cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began pretreating bridges and overpasses on major Austin...
150-pound dog ‘seemed thankful’ after rescue by Austin firefighters
The Austin Fire Department posted on Twitter that crews strapped an 150-pound Mastiff mix into a sled-like stretcher Sunday evening and used ropes to pull him up a steep hill to safety. The post stated the dog's name is Mason, and he "fell down an incline near the Colorado River."
CBS Austin
Two injured in multi-vehicle collision near Manor
MANOR, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after they “either jumped or were struck and thrown from [a] bridge” near Manor. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the northbound lane of State Highway 130 just southwest of Manor at 5:51 a.m.
FOX 28 Spokane
Teen killed, four others injured in shooting at Texas lounge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a high school student was killed and four others were injured when a person opened fire over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas. Police said Monday that 17-year-old Brayden Bolyard died at the scene of the shooting at the lounge Saturday night. Police said that the four other people who were shot were taken to hospitals. Police say that they have identified a person of interest in the shooting and that the shooter “had prior history with one of the victims.” The school district in Jarrell, which is about 40 miles north of Austin, said in a statement Monday that the district was “profoundly saddened by the loss of one of our students.”
Ice on highway causes crash overnight
Police don't not know how many vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 3 a.m.
‘It was horrific’: 1 dead, 4 injured at hookah lounge shooting in northwest Austin
Austin police arrived at 10:21 p.m. and found several victims with gunshot wounds. They began life-saving measures until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived.
fox7austin.com
Crash leaves Travis County Sheriff's deputy injured
AUSTIN, Texas - Officials say a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy has been injured in a crash. The crash happened in the 3900 block of SH 130 at around 8:50 a.m. Few details about the crash have been released so far, but officials say that one person is critically injured, and another person has non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy's condition has not been released at this time.
kurv.com
Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather
The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
fox7austin.com
Icy roads in Austin result in several crashes
We continue to see icy road conditions across Central Texas. That has resulted in a lot of crashes, keeping Austin-Travis County EMS very busy.
fox7austin.com
Travis County deputy pinned under 18-wheeler tire while assisting another driver, sheriff says
AUSTIN, Texas - A Travis County deputy is recovering after being pinned under an 18-wheeler tire that slid on an icy road, the sheriff's office said. The deputy is expected to survive. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 8:46 a.m., a deputy pulled over and exited his vehicle to...
fox7austin.com
Austin police investigating bank robbery near UT Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a bank robbery near the University of Texas at Austin. University of Texas police said on Jan. 31, around 1:15 p.m., Austin police alerted UTPD about a report of a robbery that happened at the Chase Bank in the 2500 block of Guadalupe Street.
Woman taking friend for cancer treatment describes her, others spinning on SH 45
One Austinite, Mary Stone, was trying to get a friend to MD Anderson Cancer Center Tuesday morning for her cancer treatment, but ended up spending hours stuck on the bridge because of the icy conditions.
1 dead, 4 injured in Hookah Lounge shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and four others are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night in North Austin, the Austin Police Department confirmed. Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 10:19 p.m. on Saturday night reporting multiple shots fired. Police arrived at the strip mall in the 12600 block of Research Blvd. minutes later and found at least five victims with gunshot wounds.
CBS Austin
183A Toll Road in Cedar Park closed due to ice
CEDAR PARK, Texas — The 183A Toll Road is being shut down in both directions due to increased icing, according to the Cedar Park Police Department. The department said they will monitor road conditions and reopen 183A when it is safe to do so. Drivers should stay home. If...
newsradioklbj.com
Former AFD Chief Passes Away
The Austin Fire Department said goodbye recently to former 11-year chief Bill Roberts, who passed away on January 16. Roberts was elevated to chief at the Austin Fire Department on March 7, 1983, and would remain at that post until 1994. During his time at the helm of AFD, Roberts was credited with revolutionizing certain techniques and practices, which have since been applied nationwide.
Officials: Some roads icing in Hill Country
The Hill Country is expected to get icy roads Monday night leading into Tuesday. Officials in some parts of the area said they're already seeing it accumulate.
2 injured in San Marcos shooting early Sunday
San Marcos Police confirmed to KXAN they responded to a shooting at The Retreat, an apartment complex located off Craddock Avenue.
