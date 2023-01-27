Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
numberfire.com
Brock Purdy (elbow) questionable to return for 49ers in Championship Game; Josh Johnson in at quarterback
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is considered questionable to return Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy injured his throwing arm when Haason Reddick strip-sacked him. After initially walking on the field with the offense for its second series, he had a talk with Kyle Shanahan and removed himself from action. Journeyman Josh Johnson is the next man up for San Francisco.
numberfire.com
Update: Josh Johnson (concussion) ruled out for 49ers in NFC Championship Game; Brock Purdy (elbow) remains at quarterback
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson will not return in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brock Purdy left Sunday's game due to an elbow injury, which is making it hard for him to get any arm strength whatsoever. Johnson, the team's 4th-string quarterback, then suffered a concussion. Purdy will have the 49ers offense going forward, though they seem to only be able to run the football currently.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 1/31/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Josh Johnson being evaluated for concussion, Brock Purdy (elbow) back in
San Francisoc 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was earlier knocked out of the game due to a right elbow injury. However, backup quarterback Josh Johnson is now in the locker room for a possible concussion. It's unclear if Purdy will be able to throw, and there are signs Christian McCaffrey in the Wildcat may be the best course of action for San Francisco.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 1/31/23: What Stands Out on a Small Slate?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Magic
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Embiid's availability for Wednesday's rematch is currently in question after Philadelphia's center experienced left foot soreness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to log more minutes in a matchup versus a Magic team allowing 53.1 FanDuel points per game to centers this season if Embiid is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (wrist) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (wrist) will play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Edwards is active for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back despite suffering a wrist sprain. In 37.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 46.4 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 28.8 points, 5.4...
numberfire.com
College Basketball Betting Guide: Tuesday 1/31/23
College basketball is one of the more entertaining sports to bet on due to the sheer volume of games that take place each day. The season is heating up as conference play winds down, and this is a great time to hone your betting prowess before March Madness. Using our...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (ankle) available for Heat on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent will play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Vincent was a late add to the injury report due to right ankle stiffness. However, despite the change in status, he has been cleared to play. Our models project Vincent for 7.6 points, 1.7...
numberfire.com
Josh Green not in Mavericks' Monday lineup
The Dallas Mavericks did not list Josh Green in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green made a start on Saturday when Luka Doncic was nursing an ankle injury, but will move back to the bench for tonight's tilt with Doncic back in the starting five. Our...
numberfire.com
Daily Fantasy Golf: The Heat Check Podcast for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The celebrities are out in full force for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a unique, three-course event for the PGA Tour. Which of the pros should we roster in our FanDuel lineups? numberFire's Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes preview the event, discussing the intricacies of the courses, the composition of the field, and the top golfers to prioritize in each salary tier.
numberfire.com
Suns' Landry Shamet (foot) out for Monday
The Phoenix Suns have ruled out point guard Landry Shamet (foot) for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Shamet will miss his seventh straight game as he recovers from his foot injury. Chris Paul will be able to see another huge workload Monday, and is projected to score 40.8 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks not listed in Portland's Monday lineup
The Portland Trail Blazers did not list Drew Eubanks in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Eubanks covered for Jusuf Nurkic in the Blazers' previous game while the latter recovered from a calf injury, but he'll move back to the bench tonight with Nurkic back in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo is on track to play on Saturday after the Bucks' superstar was designated as probable. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Sunday projection includes 29.7...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (thumb) will play Tuesday versus Denver
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (thumb) will return for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. The Pelicans held McCollum out of Sunday night's game, but their starting guard will return to the lineup after missing just one game. Jose Alvarado started on Sunday and will likely return to the bench.
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (groin) will play for Cavaliers on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is dealing with a left groin strain, which is why he has missed time recently. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Expect him to also start, which will likely send Caris LeVert back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (ankle) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Green will make his second appearance in Dallas' starting lineup after Luka Doncic was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 32.4 expected minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, our models project Green to score 26.8 FanDuel points.
Comments / 0