Read full article on original website
Related
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
Top NJ news for Tuesday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Ocean City, NJ, wont let rowdy teens ruin another summer. If teens misbehave in Ocean City, NJ, they will be taken to the police station until their parents come get them. ⬛ Food stamp rip-off in New Jersey: How...
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCadbe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
Saudi charged in NJ school bus heist threatened Jihad on Jews, ‘privileged whitey’
🔵 Before Bader Alzahrani stole a Livingston public school bus, he broke into a house across the street from the bus lot, officials say. 🔵 Investigators found a backpack with several journals containing threatening sentences written in English and Arabic. 🔵 The bus was recovered two days later...
Ocean County, NJ man indicted, left dead wife in the street, cops say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?
It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
NJ Top News Stories for Monday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. The Bloomfield police are investigating after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid early Sunday morning. ⬛ New video shows deadly crash in Old Bridge, NJ police chase. Newly released video shows a deadly crash in Old...
Check out these cool retro blasts from New Jersey’s past T-shirts
Every now and then, usually on laundry day, I may break out a T-shirt that was in the bottom of the drawer that may not fit the way it used to or could be faded but I love the place that was on the chest. If you grew up in...
Group at NJ church pepper-sprayed and smoke bombed, rector says
ASBURY PARK — A possible bias incident at a church the same weekend as an attack on a New Jersey synagogue is under investigation, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Officials say the incident occurred at Trinity Episcopal Church in Asbury Park on Friday night sometime between 9...
After another closure, here are the last 7 Houlihan’s in NJ
Houlihan's, the fast casual restaurant with the Blue Whale drink that comes in a glass almost the size of a fish bowl, was one of my favorite places. That's when there was one in Lawrenceville. That was in 2019 when the chain filed for bankruptcy protection. I hated to see it go.
NJ mom of 5 dies after hitting car head-on in Pennsylvania
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christne Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 a.m. when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
News 12
Skull found in Pennsylvania identified as missing New Jersey man from 1984
The skull of a man found in 1986 on the banks of the Delaware River in Morrisville has been linked to a missing Trenton man from 1984, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced in a statement on Monday. The skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt who was 31 years...
Helping drivers with autism steer clear of tragedy in NJ
🚗 A new effort to help NJ drivers with autism avoid problems with police. 🚗 Proposed legislation would help officers recognize someone with the condition. 🚗 The measure is introduced as more NJ residents are diagnosed on the spectrum. If you get stopped by the police in...
Manalapan, NJ drug dealer looking at lengthy sentence after major cocaine bust
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
Firebomb hurled at NJ synagogue by masked man
BLOOMFIELD — State and local authorities are investigating after a man in a ski mask threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue early Sunday morning, according to Bloomfield police. Surveillance video showed a man holding the homemade firebomb in the driveway of Temple Ner Tamid around 3:15 a.m., police...
Experts say this is the movie that best represents New Jersey
We have a rich New Jersey history in the cinema, and now a major publication has determined the movie that best represents New Jersey. First, we have to wrap our heads around exactly what that means. What are the criteria for a movie that well represents a state?. Here is...
State budget cuts threaten expansion of addressing youth homelessness in New Jersey
For more than 35 years, Ocean's Harbor House has been doing some exceptional work for so many youths in our local community in Ocean County and beyond, but there is a great call to action now to help them help others. This Toms River, Ocean County-based nonprofit has helped so...
A small NJ business buoyed by pandemic needs is forced to close
Think of everybody who made a killing off of the pandemic. The people who sold hand sanitizer, facemasks, and rubber gloves. Not to mention all the people who delivered things when no one wanted to leave their homes. That was the case when a company called Illuminate Food set up...
Dream of living off the grid? NJ might be the worst state for it
Although it holds no appeal to me, as I am a fan of the blow dryer, the TV, and the air conditioner, there are plenty of people out there who have the dream of “living off the grid.”. There are so many reality shows now that depict real people...
The Howling of South Jersey’s Coyotes is Super Creepy [AUDIO]
Angie in Dennis Township posted on Facebook the sounds of coyotes howling, yipping, and barking the other night near her home. Angie's property backs up to Beaver Swamp where there is plenty of wildlife, so Angie has experienced the wonders of nature around her home. But the sounds of the...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0