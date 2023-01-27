ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top NJ news for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Ocean City, NJ, wont let rowdy teens ruin another summer. If teens misbehave in Ocean City, NJ, they will be taken to the police station until their parents come get them. ⬛ Food stamp rip-off in New Jersey: How...
My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?

It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
NJ Top News Stories for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. The Bloomfield police are investigating after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid early Sunday morning. ⬛ New video shows deadly crash in Old Bridge, NJ police chase. Newly released video shows a deadly crash in Old...
Firebomb hurled at NJ synagogue by masked man

BLOOMFIELD — State and local authorities are investigating after a man in a ski mask threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue early Sunday morning, according to Bloomfield police. Surveillance video showed a man holding the homemade firebomb in the driveway of Temple Ner Tamid around 3:15 a.m., police...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Trenton, NJ
