ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

How Easy Is It for a Bank To Get Your Business?

By Heather Taylor
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpVST_0kTNduRe00

What does it take for a bank to get a customer’s business ? In GOBankingRates’ Best Banks 2023 survey, 39% of overall respondents said low fees were the most appealing offering when opening an account with a new institution. When asked how much of a sign-up bonus it would take to persuade customers to switch banks, 23% of overall respondents said they would want $1,000 or more.

See the List: GOBankingRates’ Best Banks of 2023
See: GOBankingRates’ Best Neobanks 2023
And More: GOBankingRates’ Best Online Banks 2023

Are large sign-up bonuses and low fees all it takes to nudge customers into doing business with your financial institution? Not quite. GOBankingRates spoke with Darryl Knopp, senior director of portfolio marketing at FICO , to learn more about what customers are looking for in their overall banking experience. Here’s what it takes for banks to earn a customer’s business .

Banks Must Build Trust With Customers

Of the 1,000 respondents polled by GOBankingRates, 80% surveyed said they were currently satisfied with the services and products offered by their bank and/or credit union. Such a high percentage of satisfied customers presumably trust their financial institution.

The consumer expectation for trust is much higher in banking than it is with most other industries, Knopp said. “A cohesive banking experience built on a foundation of trust — from checking your account on your bank’s app to visiting the physical branch — is of high value to consumers.”

When building trust with customers, banks need to consider the long-term effects of their every move. Knopp uses the example of financial institutions that design and improve banking solutions. In doing so, they must consider elements of transparency and control.

Take Our Poll: How Big of a Sign-Up Bonus Would It Take for You To Change Banks?

The measures banks take to build trust with their customers not only achieves long-term loyalty with customers — it makes them feel safe. And the long-term notion of safety, Knopp said, helps customers understand their assets are safe as well.

Banks Must Prioritize Safety Without Hindering the Customer Experience

Banks work hard to build trust with customers and make them feel safe doing business with the institution. The consideration of safety is of utmost importance to customers when selecting a new financial account provider.

According to FICO’s Consumer Survey 2022: Fraud, identity and digital banking in the USA , which surveyed 1,000 Americans in August 2022, the number one consideration for customers selecting a new account is good fraud protection. At 33%, good fraud protection outranks other considerations such as ease of use or good value for money.

Knopp said this shift makes it all the more important for banks to develop consistent protection measures across the customer experience. Despite the importance of good fraud protection, however, the process cannot become so complex or time-consuming that it pushes customers to abandon their application. Results from the FICO survey revealed two-thirds of consumers expect to spend less than 30 minutes opening a checking account.

“Banks must strike a balance between proving their safety measures without hindering the customer experience,” said Knopp, who adds that this balance must be struck in the onboarding process.

Customer Preferences Are Shifting — and Banks Must Stay Aware

Customer preferences do shift over time. Knopp said some shifting preferences include but are not limited to:

  • Customers who want to be alerted quickly when suspicious charges are made on their accounts.
  • The ability to take control through automated or self-service methods.
  • Being able to access their bank account quickly from channels customers feel most comfortable with.

One of the most interesting shifts Knopp has seen is a preference toward digital banking options. The preferred method of banking among respondents surveyed by GOBankingRates is mobile banking (59%) followed by online banking (22%, specifically using a web browser).

The information from FICO’s survey reflects similar sentiments. 59% of U.S. consumers surveyed by FICO said they would prefer to open a personal bank account digitally. With the shift in preference toward digital banking options comes heightened expectations from consumers for more personalized financial experiences, said Knopp.

Personalized experiences are an expectation and a need at the same time. Ultimately, it ties back in with the bank’s ability to build trust and long-term relationships with customers.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Easy Is It for a Bank To Get Your Business?

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
PennLive.com

Stamp prices increasing this weekend: How much will Forever stamps cost?

It’s going to cost more to send a letter starting Sunday. To cope with the rising cost of operations, the United States Postal Service is set to increase the cost of postage effective Jan. 22. Prices are going up about 4.2%, with first-class Forever stamp prices increasing by 3 cents from 60 cents to 63 cents.
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Money

Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
235K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy