Winter Storm Warning issued for Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; Edwards; Fayette; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Kendall; Kerr; Lee; Llano; Medina; Real; Travis; Val Verde; Williamson; Wilson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Additional ice accumulations of a quarter to three quarters of an inch will be possible over the warning area. * WHERE...Much of south-central Texas, including portions of the southern Edwards Plateau, Hill Country, I-35 corridor, and Coastal Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very hazardous travel conditions with any non- emergency travel being discouraged. Numerous power outages possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest ice accumulations are forecast across the Hill Country and northern portions of the I- 35 corridor, including the Austin metro area.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 09:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
Flood Advisory issued for Harris, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 10:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Harris; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Harris and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 230 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1132 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jersey Village, The Woodlands, Spring, Oak Ridge North, Willowbrook, Hooks Airport, Cypress, Splashtown, The Woodlands Pavillion and Chateau Woods. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
