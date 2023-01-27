Effective: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Liberty FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Chambers, Northern Liberty and Southern Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected in and near the Watch area through this evening. Rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are expected with higher rates possible in the stronger and slower moving storms. Locations within and around the Watch area have already received ample rainfall from last Tuesday and soil moisture has not had a lot of time to recover, making these areas more prone to flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO