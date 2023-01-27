ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

I tried Trader Joe's award-winning snacks and desserts for the year, and most of the runners-up were actually the best

By Paige Bennett
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7IWo_0kTNddgX00
I tried all of the winning snacks and desserts from the 14th-annual Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards that I could find.

Paige Bennett

  • I tried the 10 different snacks and desserts from Trader Joe's 14th-annual Customer Choice Awards .
  • I see why the Hold the Cone treats won best dessert but I liked the Sublime ice-cream sandwiches.
  • The chili-lime rolled-corn tortilla chips were worthy of their status as best snack.
I tried all the snacks and desserts from Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmTSW_0kTNddgX00
I even got to try an old favorite, the Sublime ice-cream sandwich, again.

Paige Bennett

On Jan. 23, Trader Joe's announced the winners of its 14th-annual Customer Choice Awards . Over 18,000 customers voted for their favorite Trader Joe's products, ranging from entrées to snacks to desserts.

This year, the chain didn't tally votes for fan-favorite snacks including the dark-chocolate peanut-butter cups and the peanut-butter-filled pretzel nuggets, and instead moved them to the Product Hall of Fame .

I love Trader Joe's products so I decided to try some of the top contenders in this year's snack and dessert categories to see if they were worth the hype. I expected to like Trader Joe's salty snacks over its desserts but many of the award-winning sweet treats surprised me.

I could see why Trader Joe's chili-lime rolled-corn tortilla chips won overall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsWUS_0kTNddgX00
Trader Joe's chili-lime rolled-corn tortilla chips were bright red.

Paige Bennett

I wouldn't typically go for a bright-red food but after trying Trader Joe's chili-lime rolled-corn tortilla chips, I can see why they won the top spot in the overall product category as well as the No. 1 snack .

The sweet and spicy chips have a good amount of heat, with a nice acidity from the lime. They're also extra crunchy due to their tightly-rolled form, making them perfect for dipping.

The chips were just the right amount of spicy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sh80w_0kTNddgX00
I thought the chili-lime rolled corn tortilla chips were great on their own.

Paige Bennett

With the spice and lime, I think the rolled-corn chips would pair well with guacamole rather than salsa or queso.

Still, they're delicious as-is, and it's easy for me to eat several of them plain in one sitting.

The organic elote corn-chip dippers are my go-to choice for dipping.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aHbl_0kTNddgX00
Trader Joe's elote corn-chip dippers have a slightly spicy and sweet flavor.

Paige Bennett

Trader Joe's organic elote corn-chip dippers took the second spot in the snack category.

I like corn chips every so often, but these elote-flavored ones seem like an upgrade from the usual variety. They're a little sweet and a bit spicy, and they have the perfect shape for scooping a generous amount of dip.

The dippers would be good for more than dips.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LM1CN_0kTNddgX00
The elote corn-chip dippers would go great on a salad.

Paige Bennett

I also think Trader Joe's elote corn chips would be good crunched up on top of a salad or casserole.

Still, I didn't like them as much as the chili-lime rolled-corn tortilla chips and I preferred them with dip rather than on their own.

The organic corn-chip dippers didn't have any special seasoning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0296nn_0kTNddgX00
Trader Joe's organic corn-chip dippers looked similar to the elote version.

Paige Bennett

Trader Joe's organic corn-chip dippers are the more basic precursor to the elote version and came in third place in the snack category.

I thought Trader Joe's organic corn-chip dippers weren't as good as the elote version.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRn0S_0kTNddgX00
The organic corn-chip dippers weren't anything special to me.

Paige Bennett

Though they tasted OK, with plenty of saltiness, a solid crunch, and a great shape for scooping , I preferred the touch of sweetness and spiciness in the elote corn-chip dippers.

The next time I'm in the mood for chips, I'd opt for the organic elote version over these.

It was hard to stop eating the World's Puffiest white-cheddar corn puffs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOcYt_0kTNddgX00
The World's Puffiest white-cheddar puffs had a great crunch.

Paige Bennett

Coming in fourth place in the snacks category, the giant, airy World's Puffiest white-cheddar corn puffs had a fun texture that made them easy to eat while sitting at my desk or watching TV.

However, I thought the white-cheddar puffs didn't have much flavor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwLlQ_0kTNddgX00
I liked, but didn't love, the World's Puffiest white-cheddar corn puffs.

Paige Bennett

Though I enjoyed the texture, I thought the corn puff's flavor was a bit bland. They had a very subtle cheesy flavor but otherwise, they didn't taste like much.

I thought Trader Joe's Crunchy Curls had an interesting scent.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8n80_0kTNddgX00
Trader Joe's Crunchy Curls seemed like a hyped-up snack.

Paige Bennett

The first thing I noticed about the Crunchy Curls, a lentil- and potato-based snack that went viral on TikTok , was its scent.

Though the flavor helped me understand the excitement over these curls, which came in fifth place in the snacks category, opening the bag released odors that reminded me of seafood.

I liked the flavor but couldn't ignore the smell.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zgy0P_0kTNddgX00
The Crunchy Curls had a shape that made them fun to eat.

Paige Bennett

If it weren't for this taste test, I'm not sure I would've tried a Crunchy Curl but the flavor turned out to be pretty good.

Despite being vegan, they had an almost cheesy flavor with a little earthiness in the aftertaste. I also loved the crispy texture and curled shape that made them fun to eat.

Still, I don't know that I'd repurchase Trader Joe's Crunchy Curls because the smell just wasn't for me.

I started off with the desserts by trying the Hold the Cone flavors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374pex_0kTNddgX00
I got three different flavors of Hold the Cone, including vanilla.

Paige Bennett

Trader Joe's offers various Hold the Cone flavors , and all of them took the No. 1 spot in the desserts category for this year's Customer Choice Awards. When I went shopping, I was able to get my hands on chocolate-chip, vanilla, and chocolate flavors.

The Hold the Cone chocolate-chip desserts are a perfectly sized treat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDawx_0kTNddgX00
The chocolate-chip Hold the Cone has a nice crunch.

Paige Bennett for Insider

The chocolate-chip version is unique in that it has a chocolate waffle cone and chocolate chips mixed with vanilla ice cream.

I liked the extra crunch the chocolate chips added, and the small size of the miniature ice-cream cone is the perfect portion to enjoy after dinner or as a midday treat.

The Hold the Cone vanilla dessert was good but I preferred the other flavors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iyb9f_0kTNddgX00
The vanilla Hold the Cone was my least favorite of the three flavors.

Paige Bennett

The vanilla version of Hold the Cone was the same perfect size, and I liked that the filling balanced out the chocolate coating.

The vanilla wasn't bland like some ice creams can be, and the waffle cone was nice and crispy. Though it was tasty, I preferred the added chocolate in the other versions of the ice-cream treat.

The Hold the Cone chocolate dessert was rich but the size kept it from being overwhelming.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPbju_0kTNddgX00
The chocolate Hold the Cone was delicious.

Paige Bennett

I was worried that the chocolate Hold the Cone would be too rich but it was actually just the right amount of chocolate for me. In a full-size ice-cream cone, it would probably be too much.

The O&H Danish kringle is a fan favorite that sells out quickly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHpWo_0kTNddgX00
I got the O&H Danish kringle in the pecan flavor.

Paige Bennett for Insider

The O&H Danish kringle, which came in second place with all of its flavors, is one of my favorite treats. The problem is that I've had a hard time finding it in stores.

Different flavors may be released seasonally, and once they hit shelves, it seems like they quickly sell out.

The danish was absolutely delicious.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgX9o_0kTNddgX00
The kringle tasted like pecan pie.

Paige Bennett for Insider

I found the pecan flavor, which was wonderful. I thought the filling tasted like pecan pie surrounded with flaky pastry and a sweet icing.

I'll scour my local Trader Joe's for some of the other Danish kringle flavors this year.

I was already familiar with the Sublime ice-cream sandwiches.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgaxj_0kTNddgX00
The Sublime ice-cream sandwiches are full of flavor.

Paige Bennett

For me, ice-cream sandwiches can be kind of bland. However, that's not the case with the Sublime ice-cream sandwiches, which won third place in Trader Joe's desserts category and first place in my heart .

I'd definitely repurchase the Sublime ice-cream sandwiches.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFmcV_0kTNddgX00
The Sublime ice-cream sandwiches are a little messy but it's worth it.

Paige Bennett for Insider

The sandwiches are made up of chewy cookies filled with smooth, creamy vanilla ice cream rolled in crunchy chocolate chips.

I also love that I can reliably find it in my store's dessert section , no matter the time of year.

Trader Joe's chocolate lava cake was one of the richest desserts I've tasted.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaUAa_0kTNddgX00
Trader Joe's chocolate lava cake looked promising.

Paige Bennett

I couldn't wait to taste the chocolate lava cakes , which came in fourth place in the desserts category.

Trader Joe's lava cakes are located in the freezer section and can be easily heated in a microwave or oven.

The lava cake didn't get that gooey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCHAG_0kTNddgX00
I'd definitely need something to eat alongside the lava cake next time.

Paige Bennett

I unwrapped a lava cake and flipped it over onto a plate and microwaved it for 50 seconds. It came out hot and I thought it smelled like a brownie from a TV dinner.

I was hoping it would have a gushing molten center but the middle was just slightly melty. It tasted pretty good but wow, it was rich. If I have it again, I definitely need some ice cream or fresh fruit to cut through the dense chocolate.

I'd definitely try Trader Joe's lava cakes again but not without stopping by the ice-cream section on the way to checkout.

Trader Joe's brookie also looked like an indulgent dessert.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0YTE_0kTNddgX00
Trader Joe's brookie is made up of a brownie and chocolate-chip cookie.

Paige Bennett for Insider

I love brownies and chocolate-chip cookies, so I figured I couldn't go wrong trying out the dessert category's fifth-place brookies.

I thought Trader Joe's brookies were rich and indulgent , though not as decadent as the lava cakes.

I would need a beverage to help wash down the brookie if I had it again.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UoUT_0kTNddgX00
I wish the taste of the chocolate-chip cookie dough came through a bit more.

Paige Bennett

The brookies were fudgy and chewy so, if I had them again, I'd need milk, lemonade, or at least water to help cut through the rich flavor and texture.

I liked the brookies and wouldn't mind buying them again but I wish the taste of the chocolate-chip cookie came through more because I could really only taste the brownie.

Out of all of the award-winners, the Sublime ice-cream sandwich and a couple of others stuck out.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUXoY_0kTNddgX00
I liked the desserts better than the snack items.

Paige Bennett

There were a ton of great food items in the dessert and snack categories in this year's awards. However, a few food items stuck out among others during my taste test.

As far as snacks go, I could see why the chili-lime rolled-corn tortilla chips won first place as the best overall Trader Joe's item and the best snack. They were crunchy, flavorful, and could stand alone as a satisfying snack.

When I tried the desserts, the flavor of the Sublime ice-cream sandwich, which came in third place in Trader Joe's desserts category, reaffirmed its status as one of my old favorites . I also loved the second-place runner-up, the O&H Danish kringle, because it tasted like a delicious pecan pie.

When it comes to this year's award-winning Trader Joe's items, I think the desserts come out on top.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

Related
Silicon Valley

Trader Joe’s 2023 winners: Customers’ 7 favorite food, beverage products

Not the usual super-popular Trader Joe’s products like Mandarin Orange Chicken. Before voting commenced earlier this month, the SoCal-based grocery store group put five perennial favorites in the Hall of Fame. The idea was to freshen up the list of winners and spark customer interest in products they may have never tried.
Taste Of Home

M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mashed

The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft

The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
Thrillist

Hershey's Is Launching a New Kisses Flavor & 9 More New Seasonal Treats

Ahead of the pinkest holidays of the year, Valentine's Day and Easter, Hershey's is rolling out a slate of new products and seasonal favorites. Here's what the candy champions have to offer whether you are celebrating a loved one, a bunny, or are tasked with bringing the sweet things for a big gathering.
Salon

The crispiest, easiest and most delicious bacon ever

At the beginning of last week, Alton Brown tweeted a missive that would eventually go viral. "Could someone help me with a culinary question," the "Good Eats" star asked. "What is 'leftover bacon?'" Of course, this question could be extended to any food that elicits fervid, impassioned loyalty. If and...
Allrecipes.com

The Only Way We Will Make Kraft Mac & Cheese From Now on Isn't on the Box

When you need an easy meal that satisfies kids and adults alike, a lot of people reach for that blue box of mac and cheese (it even won Best Boxed Mac & Cheese in our Community Choice Awards!). Making a box of mac and cheese is simple: boil water, cook and drain noodles, stir together the sauce, and combine everything together. But recently there have been a few hacks popping up that seem to not only make prepping mac and cheese look easier, but also make the final dish even more delicious. To see if they work, and if the hacked mac and cheese is as good as they make it out to be, I followed the instructions for three different mac and cheese hacks. Here's how they rank.
Mashed

Are Cream Of Tartar And Baking Soda The Exact Same Thing?

There are a few baking ingredients that are pretty essential when it comes to any baked good recipe. A couple of staples include butter, flour, cocoa, eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract, according to BBC. Baking soda and cream of tartar are both commonly used in baking and have similar appearances. Simply put, they are both white powders, but you'd be surprised to know that they actually serve different purposes and are best suited for different applications.
Salon

An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon

Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
Dicle Belul

3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: 3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe.
Tasting Table

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Getting Creative With Cocoa Cream Cheese

Cream cheese can be a bit of a blank canvas. Sure plain cream cheese is great as it is, but there are a plethora of other flavors and infused varieties from this three-cheese, herb, and honey cream cheese to this whipped everything bagel version. Now, even trader Trader Joe's is getting on the flavored cream cheese action, debuting its Hot Cocoa Inspired Cream Cheese Spread, which the packaging describes as "a schmear for bagels, graham crackers, and fruit," (via Instagram).
Insider

Insider

754K+
Followers
40K+
Post
443M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy