I tried Trader Joe's award-winning snacks and desserts for the year, and most of the runners-up were actually the best

I tried all the snacks and desserts from Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards.

On Jan. 23, Trader Joe's announced the winners of its 14th-annual Customer Choice Awards . Over 18,000 customers voted for their favorite Trader Joe's products, ranging from entrées to snacks to desserts.

This year, the chain didn't tally votes for fan-favorite snacks including the dark-chocolate peanut-butter cups and the peanut-butter-filled pretzel nuggets, and instead moved them to the Product Hall of Fame .

I love Trader Joe's products so I decided to try some of the top contenders in this year's snack and dessert categories to see if they were worth the hype. I expected to like Trader Joe's salty snacks over its desserts but many of the award-winning sweet treats surprised me.

Trader Joe's chili-lime rolled-corn tortilla chips were bright red.

I could see why Trader Joe's chili-lime rolled-corn tortilla chips won overall.

I wouldn't typically go for a bright-red food but after trying Trader Joe's chili-lime rolled-corn tortilla chips, I can see why they won the top spot in the overall product category as well as the No. 1 snack .

The sweet and spicy chips have a good amount of heat, with a nice acidity from the lime. They're also extra crunchy due to their tightly-rolled form, making them perfect for dipping.

I thought the chili-lime rolled corn tortilla chips were great on their own.

The chips were just the right amount of spicy.

With the spice and lime, I think the rolled-corn chips would pair well with guacamole rather than salsa or queso.

Still, they're delicious as-is, and it's easy for me to eat several of them plain in one sitting.

Trader Joe's elote corn-chip dippers have a slightly spicy and sweet flavor.

The organic elote corn-chip dippers are my go-to choice for dipping.

Trader Joe's organic elote corn-chip dippers took the second spot in the snack category.

I like corn chips every so often, but these elote-flavored ones seem like an upgrade from the usual variety. They're a little sweet and a bit spicy, and they have the perfect shape for scooping a generous amount of dip.

The elote corn-chip dippers would go great on a salad.

The dippers would be good for more than dips.

I also think Trader Joe's elote corn chips would be good crunched up on top of a salad or casserole.

Still, I didn't like them as much as the chili-lime rolled-corn tortilla chips and I preferred them with dip rather than on their own.

Trader Joe's organic corn-chip dippers looked similar to the elote version.

The organic corn-chip dippers didn't have any special seasoning.

Trader Joe's organic corn-chip dippers are the more basic precursor to the elote version and came in third place in the snack category.

The organic corn-chip dippers weren't anything special to me.

I thought Trader Joe's organic corn-chip dippers weren't as good as the elote version.

Though they tasted OK, with plenty of saltiness, a solid crunch, and a great shape for scooping , I preferred the touch of sweetness and spiciness in the elote corn-chip dippers.

The next time I'm in the mood for chips, I'd opt for the organic elote version over these.

The World's Puffiest white-cheddar puffs had a great crunch.

It was hard to stop eating the World's Puffiest white-cheddar corn puffs.

Coming in fourth place in the snacks category, the giant, airy World's Puffiest white-cheddar corn puffs had a fun texture that made them easy to eat while sitting at my desk or watching TV.

However, I thought the white-cheddar puffs didn't have much flavor.

However, I thought the white-cheddar puffs didn't have much flavor.

Though I enjoyed the texture, I thought the corn puff's flavor was a bit bland. They had a very subtle cheesy flavor but otherwise, they didn't taste like much.

Trader Joe's Crunchy Curls seemed like a hyped-up snack.

I thought Trader Joe's Crunchy Curls had an interesting scent.

The first thing I noticed about the Crunchy Curls, a lentil- and potato-based snack that went viral on TikTok , was its scent.

Though the flavor helped me understand the excitement over these curls, which came in fifth place in the snacks category, opening the bag released odors that reminded me of seafood.

The Crunchy Curls had a shape that made them fun to eat.

I liked the flavor but couldn't ignore the smell.

If it weren't for this taste test, I'm not sure I would've tried a Crunchy Curl but the flavor turned out to be pretty good.

Despite being vegan, they had an almost cheesy flavor with a little earthiness in the aftertaste. I also loved the crispy texture and curled shape that made them fun to eat.

Still, I don't know that I'd repurchase Trader Joe's Crunchy Curls because the smell just wasn't for me.

I got three different flavors of Hold the Cone, including vanilla.

I started off with the desserts by trying the Hold the Cone flavors.

Trader Joe's offers various Hold the Cone flavors , and all of them took the No. 1 spot in the desserts category for this year's Customer Choice Awards. When I went shopping, I was able to get my hands on chocolate-chip, vanilla, and chocolate flavors.

The chocolate-chip Hold the Cone has a nice crunch.

The Hold the Cone chocolate-chip desserts are a perfectly sized treat.

The chocolate-chip version is unique in that it has a chocolate waffle cone and chocolate chips mixed with vanilla ice cream.

I liked the extra crunch the chocolate chips added, and the small size of the miniature ice-cream cone is the perfect portion to enjoy after dinner or as a midday treat.

The vanilla Hold the Cone was my least favorite of the three flavors.

The Hold the Cone vanilla dessert was good but I preferred the other flavors.

The vanilla version of Hold the Cone was the same perfect size, and I liked that the filling balanced out the chocolate coating.

The vanilla wasn't bland like some ice creams can be, and the waffle cone was nice and crispy. Though it was tasty, I preferred the added chocolate in the other versions of the ice-cream treat.

The chocolate Hold the Cone was delicious.

The Hold the Cone chocolate dessert was rich but the size kept it from being overwhelming.

I was worried that the chocolate Hold the Cone would be too rich but it was actually just the right amount of chocolate for me. In a full-size ice-cream cone, it would probably be too much.

I got the O&H Danish kringle in the pecan flavor.

The O&H Danish kringle is a fan favorite that sells out quickly.

The O&H Danish kringle, which came in second place with all of its flavors, is one of my favorite treats. The problem is that I've had a hard time finding it in stores.

Different flavors may be released seasonally, and once they hit shelves, it seems like they quickly sell out.

The kringle tasted like pecan pie.

The danish was absolutely delicious.

I found the pecan flavor, which was wonderful. I thought the filling tasted like pecan pie surrounded with flaky pastry and a sweet icing.

I'll scour my local Trader Joe's for some of the other Danish kringle flavors this year.

The Sublime ice-cream sandwiches are full of flavor.

I was already familiar with the Sublime ice-cream sandwiches.

For me, ice-cream sandwiches can be kind of bland. However, that's not the case with the Sublime ice-cream sandwiches, which won third place in Trader Joe's desserts category and first place in my heart .

The Sublime ice-cream sandwiches are a little messy but it's worth it.

I'd definitely repurchase the Sublime ice-cream sandwiches.

The sandwiches are made up of chewy cookies filled with smooth, creamy vanilla ice cream rolled in crunchy chocolate chips.

I also love that I can reliably find it in my store's dessert section , no matter the time of year.

Trader Joe's chocolate lava cake looked promising.

Trader Joe's chocolate lava cake was one of the richest desserts I've tasted.

I couldn't wait to taste the chocolate lava cakes , which came in fourth place in the desserts category.

Trader Joe's lava cakes are located in the freezer section and can be easily heated in a microwave or oven.

I'd definitely need something to eat alongside the lava cake next time.

The lava cake didn't get that gooey.

I unwrapped a lava cake and flipped it over onto a plate and microwaved it for 50 seconds. It came out hot and I thought it smelled like a brownie from a TV dinner.

I was hoping it would have a gushing molten center but the middle was just slightly melty. It tasted pretty good but wow, it was rich. If I have it again, I definitely need some ice cream or fresh fruit to cut through the dense chocolate.

I'd definitely try Trader Joe's lava cakes again but not without stopping by the ice-cream section on the way to checkout.

Trader Joe's brookie is made up of a brownie and chocolate-chip cookie.

Trader Joe's brookie also looked like an indulgent dessert.

I love brownies and chocolate-chip cookies, so I figured I couldn't go wrong trying out the dessert category's fifth-place brookies.

I thought Trader Joe's brookies were rich and indulgent , though not as decadent as the lava cakes.

I wish the taste of the chocolate-chip cookie dough came through a bit more.

I would need a beverage to help wash down the brookie if I had it again.

The brookies were fudgy and chewy so, if I had them again, I'd need milk, lemonade, or at least water to help cut through the rich flavor and texture.

I liked the brookies and wouldn't mind buying them again but I wish the taste of the chocolate-chip cookie came through more because I could really only taste the brownie.

I liked the desserts better than the snack items.

Out of all of the award-winners, the Sublime ice-cream sandwich and a couple of others stuck out.

There were a ton of great food items in the dessert and snack categories in this year's awards. However, a few food items stuck out among others during my taste test.

As far as snacks go, I could see why the chili-lime rolled-corn tortilla chips won first place as the best overall Trader Joe's item and the best snack. They were crunchy, flavorful, and could stand alone as a satisfying snack.

When I tried the desserts, the flavor of the Sublime ice-cream sandwich, which came in third place in Trader Joe's desserts category, reaffirmed its status as one of my old favorites . I also loved the second-place runner-up, the O&H Danish kringle, because it tasted like a delicious pecan pie.

When it comes to this year's award-winning Trader Joe's items, I think the desserts come out on top.