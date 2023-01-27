ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My family of 4 spent $112 at Disney World's Via Napoli Italian restaurant, and the $38 pizza was totally worth it

By Kari Becker
 4 days ago
Via Napoli is the more casual restaurant in the Italy Pavilion at Epcot.

  • I dined at Disney World's Via Napoli with my husband and our two kids for about $112.
  • I love that the menu is à la carte versus family-style or buffet, and the pizza and pasta were good.
  • The Italian-inspired cuisine is plentiful and delicious, and the theming creates a fun atmosphere.

Even as a travel planner at Marvelous Mouse Travels , helping people decide which table-service restaurant to go with at Epcot is quite challenging.

The park has so many great eateries that it's hard to choose. But when my family is looking for a tasty, quick, à-la-carte meal, we often head to Via Napoli.

When you enter the restaurant, it feels like you've stepped into an authentic Italian eatery

The pizza ovens are really eye-catching.

Via Napoli is situated at the back of the Italy Pavilion in Epcot's World Showcase . It's not to be confused with its more formal counterpart, Tutto Italia, located next door.

The atmosphere is more fun and lively at Via Napoli. But the vaulted ceilings can make the restaurant loud, so it's not a quiet place to have dinner .

The are various dining rooms and the decor is what you'd expect from an Italian place. The hallmark of the restaurant is the large wood-fired ovens cranking out pizzas for hungry customers.

The tables are also close together — something I've experienced in Italy — which gave us a great glimpse at our neighbors' food.

It's known for its pizza, but it serves several options à la carte

The menu offers appetizers, pizzas, pasta, entrées, and kids meals.

I love a good family-style meal or buffet, but sometimes it's nice to have à-la-carte options .

We knew we wanted pizza, but we ordered other items to round out our meal.

We shared dishes with our two children, but the restaurant also offers kids a choice of spaghetti, a small pizza, or chicken strips for about $11 each.

We started our meal with a light Caesar salad

The restaurant offers two salads , a Caesar and a house, and a variety of appetizers including calamari, arancini, and garlic focaccia.

We opted for the Caesar salad ($21) as we wanted to save room for pizza. The salad was traditional and good — a light way to start the meal.

We knew we wanted to get a big pizza to share

We ordered a large pepperoni pizza to share.

Pizza is the star of this restaurant, so we knew we had to order at least one.

There are three sizes available: individual, large, and "mezzo metro" (half a meter). The mezzo is huge, too big for my family of four, so we went with a large pepperoni ($38).

The kids raved about the pizza, and my husband and I agreed. It had a rich flavor, and the ingredients tasted fresh. Plus it had an authentic taste without being too different for my kids.

I ordered pasta to accompany the pizza

The restaurant also serves a number of pasta dishes and other Italian specialties, like chicken Parmesan.

I'm a sucker for cream sauce , so I ordered the cheese tortellini ($29) with sautéed pancetta and sweet peas in a Parmesan cream sauce.

It was so rich and decadent. The combination of the ingredients was delicious, and I'd definitely order it again.

The fettuccine and manicotti also looked tasty at the table next to us.

We didn't save room for dessert or cocktails

We were too full to try dessert, but the Italian-inspired specialties were tempting.

Next time, I'm saving room for the tiramisu or the panna cotta as well as the sangria flight.

Via Napoli is a great, reasonably priced option in Epcot's World Showcase

My family will be returning to Via Napoli.

We enjoyed the lively atmosphere , good service, and delicious Italian-inspired fare. It's a wonderful option if you want to order à la carte.

For those who love pizza, Via Napoli has the best pies in Walt Disney World . But don't miss out on the other flavorful dishes as well.

Tommy
4d ago

Somebody paid for this review. Last time I went to Disney everything was way over priced and the food quality was terrible. I have no ambition to ever go to a Disney property again.

JoAnn Ryan
4d ago

I heard the pizza there was good so I tried it… let me tell you it doesn’t even come close to being the best pizza I’ve ever had. Quite mediocre, especially after living in the NYC area. Total hype 🙄

Chubby Damron
3d ago

Places like this are just a fantasy world for average Americans anymore! The cost for admission for a family of four and lunch or dinner while there not to mention the cost of traveling and lodging involved is beyond the average people’s means today!My wife when we were in Pigeon Forge this past fall being the fan of Dolly she is she wanted to go in Dollywood to look around and shop for an hour or so.Being retired and at our age we weren’t interested in rides and such, just some pictures, maybe something to eat and my wife would certainly spend a couple hundred bucks BUT, to get in regardless of your intentions it was $84 each! $168 to just visit and spend money so even though it wasn’t beyond our means we decided no on the principle of the matter!Mama spent her money somewhere else and she didn’t have to pay to do so!We gotta get back to people working together and things being about the good of ALL PEOPLE not just those that can afford it!

