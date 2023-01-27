ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

David Ortiz has some concerns about the Red Sox' lineup

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWZDQ_0kTNdXL300

Back in 2019, Mookie Betts started catching fire. Why? According to the former Red Sox it was in large part because of the hitter behind him, Rafael Devers.

"There’s a flow to the game," Betts told WEEI.com during that 2019 season. "Devers is behind me swinging early so sometimes you have to sacrifice taking some pitches so he can swing early, especially the way he’s swinging the bat. He needs to be able to swing whenever. So I kind of take ownership to work the count or whatever so he can do whatever he wants to do because I’m confident to hit with two strikes. I also kind of sabotage myself, too … He’s banging and he likes to swing early and I know that. He likes to swing early and I don’t mind having two strikes so I just take one for the team."

"There's a flow to the game."

This one line offers an explanation of what David Ortiz was talking about at Winter Weekend when appearing on WEEI. Ortiz looks at the Red Sox lineup, and then thinks about Devers and wonders where that "flow" is going to come from.

"If I’m facing him I’m pithing around him, regardless," Ortiz said bluntly when talking about Devers. "No doubt about it. You’re talking about one of the most feared hitters in baseball right now. I have been there before, and if I had no one behind me they won’t pitch to me. You know that. Now you have to find a way who can consistently protect him so he can continue to keep seeing pitches. Because he is still too young and you don’t want to get to the point where you get frustrated because your production is not quite there. You have to see both sides. You have to see if they are pitching you and you are missing pitches, or if they are not pitching you and you are chasing pitches. So, we’ll see. Let’s see what the season brings to the table."

As the Hall of Famer explained, he has been in Devers' shoes before. Living life with the uncertainty of who might be in the on-deck circle when each at-bat comes around.

Back in 2014, Ortiz was very vocal in spring training about the concern regarding who would be protecting him in the batting order, with the likes of Mike Napoli, Mike Carp and Grady Sizemore serving as the primary options. (Ortiz really wanted Nelson Cruz on the Red Sox.)

The next season the Sox tried to alleviate Ortiz's anxieties with the acquisition of both Hanley Ramirez and Pablo Sandoval.

In the case of Devers, this a new conversation. Since the third baseman's arrival, there has always been a plethora of proven bats behind him thanks to the likes of J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts.

Whether it was a coincidence or not, August saw Devers have perhaps the worst month of his career (.164 batting average, .515 OPS) in August of last season. It was the same month the players hitting behind him (Bogaerts and Martinez) were struggling through their worst months of their respective 2022 campaigns.

So, is there an answer to Ortiz's concern? Perhaps. But certainly there doesn't seem to be many certainties.

The first name that jumps to mind is new designated hitter Justin Turner, who hit fifth or sixth for the majority of his 2022 season with the Dodgers. The righty-hitter would seem to be the head-and-shoulders best option at the moment considering the side of the plate he hits from.

The other top candidate is Adam Duvall, another power-hitting righty hitter. While he has displayed the kind of power needed in the middle of the order in years past, it's hard to dive head-first into the idea considering Duvall finished with a .677 OPS before hurting his wrist after 86 games. And when he was healthy, his primary spot in the Braves' lineup was at No. 7, with the six-hole serving as his second-most-occupied position.

Much of this will play out over the coming months. Remember, few believed Hunter Renfroe would present the type of lineup presence he offered. But Ortiz does have a point.

He knows of what he speaks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Trade Former All-Star To Marlins For Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever

The Boston Red Sox swung a trade Monday afternoon. Boston recently designated longtime reliever and former All-Star Matt Barnes for assignment to make room for outfielder Adam Duvall. Rather than going to waivers, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to deal Barnes to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for intriguing left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline

At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

3 MLB teams that underdelivered in free agency for 2023 offseason

Free agency gives teams the opportunity to bolster their roster during the offseason. These three MLB teams have been underwhelming thus far. Free agency in Major League Baseball has all but concluded. Sure, there are a few players who remain unsigned, but for all intents and purposes, most general managers have set their roster for the upcoming season.
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy