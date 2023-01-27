ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Holocaust survivors share recipes in cookbook: "It reminds you of your family"

By Jericka Duncan, Analisa Novak
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aptnd_0kTNdDvl00

Holocaust survivors create cookbook to share Jewish recipes, stories of perseverance 07:17

At 84-year-old Tova Friedman's house, three generations gather around a dining room table for Shabbat dinner.

It is a dream that Friedman never imagined possible as a five-year-old in Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland, where 1.1 million people died.

Friday marks 78 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

Eugene Ginter spent his first six years of life in the same extermination camp. The sights and sounds of genocide have left a permanent mark on both Friedman and Ginter.

After liberation in 1945, Friedman and Ginter settled in the United States and have been building their lives through the families they've created.

They are also passing on traditions to new generations by having their Jewish recipes featured in the new cookbook, "Honey Cake & Latkes: Recipes from the Old World."

The two first met while working on the book, which pairs more than 100 Holocaust survivors' stories and features their family recipes.

"Food, it reminds you of your family and the love, like the cheesecake or the babka that my mother would make. You know, it brings back the memories of the love that she was transferring," Ginter said.

Among the recipes is Ginter's mother's "chocolate sandwich" which his mother made for him to help him gain weight after liberation. Friedman's kasha varnishkes are also featured.

First-hand accounts of Auschwitz are becoming rare as the years go by and survivors grow older. Friedman and Ginter know their stories will soon fade but their hope is that the lessons learned from such an atrocity will not.

"My story can be duplicated by a million and a half children who were murdered. I was just lucky. I feel almost obligated to talk about them. It's like I am bringing them back from their ashes because I represent them," Friedman said.

The book was published last September by the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation. All proceeds go directly to the foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Auschwitz survivor retells horror of holocaust as she celebrates 99th birthday

An Auschwitz survivor has shared her horrific experiences at the concentration camp as she celebrated her 99th birthday, declaring “the Nazis did not win.”Lily Ebert turned 99 on 29 December, and learned just two days later she would receive an MBE on the New Year Honours List.With the help of her 19-year-old great-grandson, Ms Ebert answers questions on her TikTok account about the realities of the holocaust.In this video, she explains how it felt to be assigned her dehumanising number at Auschwitz and how women coped without sanitary products.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greta Thunberg: Climate activist celebrates 20th birthdaySelena Gomez and Nicola Peltz celebrate friendship by getting matching tattoosDavina McCall called ‘stupid b***h’ by Karen’s Diner waitress
TODAY.com

‘Leopoldstadt’ cast members on honoring memory of Holocaust victims: ‘A story of humanity’

Three cast members of the Broadway play “Leopoldstadt” are opening up about the show’s powerful resonance today. The Tom Stoppard play, which opened on Broadway in October, tells the story of a Jewish family in Vienna over 50 years, beginning in 1899 and following the family as they reckon with the aftermath of World World II and the horrors of the Holocaust.
them.us

The Church of England's First Nonbinary Priest Says Queer People Are a “Blessing to the Church"

A nonbinary priest is now serving openly in the Church of England’s clergy — and they say a higher power helped them embrace their gender identity. In an interview with the Liverpool Echo published Monday, Bingo Allison, a 36-year-old parent of three, said that although they were raised in a “strongly religious” household where they were taught that being LGBTQ+ was sinful, they’ve since come to regard their identity as a connection to the divine.
Hdogar

Modern Day Discoveries that Confirm the Accuracy of the Bible

The accuracy of the Bible, a sacred book that is essential to both Judaism and Christianity, has been supported by a number of discoveries. Here are nine such examples. The ancient city of Nineveh was found in present-day Iraq, and was a significant confirmation of the Bible. The city of Nineveh is predicted to be destroyed by God in the book of Jonah, but subsequently, the city is said to have been spared by God since its citizens repented. The 19th century saw the discovery of the ancient city of Nineveh, and further excavations have revealed a rich past that is consistent with the biblical narrative.
The Jewish Press

Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU

On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
psychologytoday.com

What Do We Learn From the Twin Children of the Holocaust?

Twins were subject to brutal medical experimentation By Dr. Josef Mengele. In the minds of some people, Mengele left an indelible stain on scientific studies with a genetic bent. Today, the twins who survived are strong and resilient and continue to get their story out. It has been 75 years...
INDIANA STATE
The Guardian

Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand

The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
Brian Lee

Christians Who Were Nazi Victims To Be Remembered on January 27th

On January 27, the world will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a symbolic date to commemorate the victims of Nazism. Murderous Nazi terror targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality, or political ideology. But few people know that the Nazis’ victims included thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who suffered for their Christian faith.
CBS News

CBS News

596K+
Followers
79K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy