RM 1061 at FM 2381 has reopened after ‘major accident’

By Erin Rosas, David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
Update 11:22 a.m.

Officials with TxDOT said RM 1061 has reopened after Friday morning’s “major accident,” as of 11:04 a.m.

Update: 10:35 a.m.

Officials with TxDOT said that RM 1061 traffic is being detoured up to the Loop. Officials stressed that FM 2381 is closed at Ana Legacy Road for southbound traffic.

Officials expect the detour to be in place for around two hours on Friday.

Update: 9:50 a.m.

The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District on Twitter reported that FM 2381 is currently closed due to the wreck that occurred on Friday morning.

TxDOT Amarillo reminded the community to slow down in the area and take an alternative route.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Fire-Rescue on Facebook reported that roads are blocked on Tascosa Road at FM 2381 due to a “major accident” on Friday morning.

Fire-Rescue asked the public to take an alternative route at this time.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

