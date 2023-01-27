Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Proof showing the refs’ missed call that helped the Chiefs beat the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs put on another show in the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season. This time, it was the Cheifs who came out on top 23-20 and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons. When the...
Steve Young Reacts To 49ers' Quarterback Woes
The San Francisco 49ers are hurting badly at quarterback. But one man might be ready, willing and able to step in and help them out. Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His replacement, Josh Johnson, has ...
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance's pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket in Kansas City
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived in Kansas City ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship rematch with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium wearing pink denim, with a pink bear T-shirt wearing a shirt that says, "Sorry." The bear is holding a red tag that reads, "Sorry in Advance." While we don't...
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
NFL World Convinced Huge Penalty Was Missed On Punt Return
Was a key penalty missed on the Kansas City Chiefs' punt return with less than a minute remaining in the game? Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore had a huge punt return leading to the game-winning, Super Bowl-appearance clinching field goal by Harrison Butker. But did the Chiefs get away with a block in ...
49ers Announce Injury Update For QB Josh Johnson
San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Josh Johnson struggled under center after taking over for Brock Purdy. Unfortunately, it appears he won't be able to finish the game. In the third quarter, Johnson was hit hard in the backfield on a passing play and slammed the back of his head against the ...
NFL Championship Sunday: 6 biggest winners and losers, including Patrick Mahomes
NFL Championship Sunday got off to a rip-roaring start with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles taking on one
hotnewhiphop.com
Damar Hamlin Speaks For First Time Since Field Emergency
The Buffalo Bills star thanked fans and supporters for their love after a health scare during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Damar Hamlin spoke on camera recently for the first time since his emergency incident during a game. While he already updated fans on his state a couple of times, a new Instagram video shares his appreciation. Overall, the Buffalo Bills safety gave a touching statement on his well-being.
Pick Your Poison: Cowboys Rooting Against Both Rivals in NFC Championship Game?
Once dominant on championship Sunday, Dallas is again only a sad spectator.
NFL World Furious With AFC Championship Game Referees
The NFL World - well, everyone outside of Kansas City Chiefs fans - is pretty furious with the AFC Championship Game referees on Sunday night. Kansas City and Cincinnati are tied, 20-20, with less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. The Chiefs' latest drive has been kept ...
Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs
Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colin Cowherd Reacts To 'NFL Is Rigged' Conspiracy Theory
Some NFL fans think the league is rigged because not every call went the way they want. "NFL rigged" trended on Twitter following some questionable officiating in Sunday night's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. You know things are getting out of hand when ...
Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl
We now know who will play in the Super Bowl next month.
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout San Francisco 49ers for NFC title
Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won the Super...
Win over Bengals would give Chiefs HC Andy Reid second-most postseason wins in NFL history
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is set to make history if he can lift his team over the Cincinnati Bengals this evening. He’s already one of the winningest coaches in NFL history and the postseason is no different. After defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional round,...
NBC Bay Area
49ers to Have Smaller Fan Presence Than Eagles at NFC Championship Game
Faithful to be heavily outnumbered by Eagles fans at the Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers historically have had a very visible fan presence at away games, but it will be a different story for Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Ticket marketplace Vivid Seats forecasts that 49ers Faithful...
7 former Bears players, coaches on AFC, NFC Championship teams
The NFL has narrowed things down to the its final four, where the Eagles and 49ers will battle in the NFC Championship and the Chiefs and Bengals will face off in the AFC Championship on Sunday. While the Bears missed the playoffs for the second straight year, there are some...
Sean Payton Sends Cryptic Message About His Future On Sunday
The biggest trade of the offseason could happen as early as next week. Sean Payton said on Fox that he expects to know whether or not he will leave his post as the network's studio analyst to rejoin the NFL sidelines. "I think in the next week, we're going to know," he said. The former New ...
InsideHook
New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0