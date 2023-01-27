ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Young Reacts To 49ers' Quarterback Woes

The San Francisco 49ers are hurting badly at quarterback. But one man might be ready, willing and able to step in and help them out. Brock Purdy suffered a right elbow injury in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His replacement, Josh Johnson, has ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction

Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
The Spun

NFL World Convinced Huge Penalty Was Missed On Punt Return

Was a key penalty missed on the Kansas City Chiefs' punt return with less than a minute remaining in the game? Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore had a huge punt return leading to the game-winning, Super Bowl-appearance clinching field goal by Harrison Butker. But did the Chiefs get away with a block in ...
The Spun

49ers Announce Injury Update For QB Josh Johnson

San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Josh Johnson struggled under center after taking over for Brock Purdy. Unfortunately, it appears he won't be able to finish the game. In the third quarter, Johnson was hit hard in the backfield on a passing play and slammed the back of his head against the ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Damar Hamlin Speaks For First Time Since Field Emergency

The Buffalo Bills star thanked fans and supporters for their love after a health scare during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Damar Hamlin spoke on camera recently for the first time since his emergency incident during a game. While he already updated fans on his state a couple of times, a new Instagram video shares his appreciation. Overall, the Buffalo Bills safety gave a touching statement on his well-being.
The Spun

NFL World Furious With AFC Championship Game Referees

The NFL World - well, everyone outside of Kansas City Chiefs fans - is pretty furious with the AFC Championship Game referees on Sunday night. Kansas City and Cincinnati are tied, 20-20, with less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. The Chiefs' latest drive has been kept ...
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To 'NFL Is Rigged' Conspiracy Theory

Some NFL fans think the league is rigged because not every call went the way they want. "NFL rigged" trended on Twitter following some questionable officiating in Sunday night's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. You know things are getting out of hand when ...
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Sends Cryptic Message About His Future On Sunday

The biggest trade of the offseason could happen as early as next week. Sean Payton said on Fox that he expects to know whether or not he will leave his post as the network's studio analyst to rejoin the NFL sidelines. "I think in the next week, we're going to know," he said.  The former New ...
