Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OHEast Coast TravelerDayton, OH
Related
WKRC
Police: Pair caught with stolen mail, packages during traffic stop
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two Pierce Township men are accused of stealing people's mail and packages in Montgomery. Lance Hatfield and Joshua Morgan each face five counts of theft and one count of forgery. Hatfield was pulled over Saturday night on Montgomery Road for driving with a suspended license. During the...
WKRC
CPD officer released for allegedly stalking a woman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A CPD officer was released after he was accused of stalking of a woman. City Manager Sheryl Long approved Police Chief Teresa Theetge’s recommendation to terminate Officer Darryl Tyus’s employment. An internal investigation by the CPD says that Tyus engaged in acts that constitute as...
WKRC
Police arrest man who allegedly led officers on high-speed chase down I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Westwood man was arrested Saturday after, police say, he led them on a dangerous high-speed chase. According to court documents, officers tried to pull over 22-year-old Jhomari Drain on Dec. 22, but he refused to stop. He allegedly drove off from E Sharon Road, running two...
WKRC
Police shoot man accused of nearly striking a Wyoming officer with his vehicle
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Wyoming overnight. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Wyoming Police said Wyoming officers were called to a multi-family home on Durrell near Burns for a possible burglary at 12:40 a.m. They found two...
WKRC
Man arrested after allegedly punching his 10-month-old son in the face
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Roselawn man was arrested after allegedly punching his 10-month-old son in the face. Martinez Payton is accused of "closed fist punching" his child two times in the face, according to a police report. Payton was charged with child endangering and domestic violence. Payton was arraigned...
WKRC
Relocation of Cincinnati Police gun range takes another step, $11 million still needed
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC)- Residents of the Village of Lincoln Heights and the Hamilton County Commission say the Cincinnati Police Departments gun range needs to move from its current location on the border of Evendale and Lincoln Heights. Tuesday, the Hamilton County Commission announced it has allocated $15 million to...
WKRC
Injuries reported after elementary school bus crashes in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A school bus was involved in a crash in Liberty Township Monday afternoon. It happened at Lesourdsville West Chester Road near Millikin Road. Medics were called to the scene. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle crossed the center line, striking the bus...
WKRC
Slow down! OSP releases video of vehicle slamming into cruiser
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver lost control and slammed into an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser recently. The trooper from the Batavia post had pulled over to help another driver who had slid off the road on Jan. 13. It's not clear where the stop took place. A driver going...
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates illegal drugs being seized at Cincinnati's "hidden border"
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's happening every night. Smugglers flying contraband. The hidden world of air-freight; get an exclusive look on the front lines. See the astounding hiding spots and surprising destinations. Duane Pohlman investigates, Thursday at 6 p.m. on Local 12 News.
WKRC
1 sent to the hospital after Florence fire
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A person is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire in Florence. Firefighters quickly put out a fire on Center Park Drive around midnight. All three people inside the home made it out but sadly two family pets died. Two of the residents...
WKRC
Cincinnati city leaders answer critics complaining about slick roads
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A half-inch of snow that fell overnight left lots of slick spots for drivers to watch out for on their morning commute, and road crews rushing to catch up. The timing and the cold temperature of the roads is what made this little bit of snow so problematic in some areas.
WKRC
Former judge Tracie Hunter trying to get law license back after conviction, jail term
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter became one of the most divisive figures in Cincinnati political and legal circles over the past decade. Her story included unusual courtroom confrontations, like her exchange with the judge at her sentencing hearing nearly four years ago. Now,...
WKRC
Local county touts workforce to lure new business to the area
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Dearborn County is touting its workforce in an effort to lure new business to the area. A new video highlights the people, the county's highway, and airport access as assets. The county's economic development director says several groups are working to make it easier for...
WKRC
Local school district appoints first woman superintendent
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new leader in charge of Middletown City Schools, but she is no stranger to the district. Deborah Hauser is set to be promoted from assistant superintendent to the district's new superintendent. She has been with the school district for 15 years and will...
WKRC
Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
WKRC
CVS, Walmart to cut pharmacy hours due to staffing issues
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you need a prescription filled, double check your pharmacy hours before you head to pick it up. Starting in March, Walmart says it is going to cut pharmacy days by two hours and close at seven every night. CVS says it is going to cut or...
WKRC
Enjoy a 'prohibition-style dinner' at Arnold's while helping a local cancer organization
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can enjoy a Great Gatsby-style night out to help a worthy cause. The chef from Arnold's shows us a dish and talks about the event, "An Evening with Kayla Robison" prohibition dinner.
WKRC
New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Cristos is looking for a new cuddle buddy!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cristos' handlers at the shelter call him a "butter dog," saying that once you start petting him, he melts right into you!. He's very gentle, very affectionate, and warms up to new people very quickly. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the...
WKRC
Lawsuits accuse Kroger payroll system of underpaying workers
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Kroger, the nation's largest operator of traditional grocery stores, is facing multiple lawsuits claiming that a glitch in its payroll system resulted in workers going without pay. Kroger (NYSE: KR) is facing lawsuits from employees claiming that there have been discrepancies in their pay...
Comments / 0