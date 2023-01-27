ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

WKRC

Police: Pair caught with stolen mail, packages during traffic stop

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two Pierce Township men are accused of stealing people's mail and packages in Montgomery. Lance Hatfield and Joshua Morgan each face five counts of theft and one count of forgery. Hatfield was pulled over Saturday night on Montgomery Road for driving with a suspended license. During the...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WKRC

CPD officer released for allegedly stalking a woman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A CPD officer was released after he was accused of stalking of a woman. City Manager Sheryl Long approved Police Chief Teresa Theetge’s recommendation to terminate Officer Darryl Tyus’s employment. An internal investigation by the CPD says that Tyus engaged in acts that constitute as...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man arrested after allegedly punching his 10-month-old son in the face

ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Roselawn man was arrested after allegedly punching his 10-month-old son in the face. Martinez Payton is accused of "closed fist punching" his child two times in the face, according to a police report. Payton was charged with child endangering and domestic violence. Payton was arraigned...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Slow down! OSP releases video of vehicle slamming into cruiser

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver lost control and slammed into an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser recently. The trooper from the Batavia post had pulled over to help another driver who had slid off the road on Jan. 13. It's not clear where the stop took place. A driver going...
BATAVIA, OH
WKRC

1 sent to the hospital after Florence fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A person is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire in Florence. Firefighters quickly put out a fire on Center Park Drive around midnight. All three people inside the home made it out but sadly two family pets died. Two of the residents...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Local county touts workforce to lure new business to the area

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Dearborn County is touting its workforce in an effort to lure new business to the area. A new video highlights the people, the county's highway, and airport access as assets. The county's economic development director says several groups are working to make it easier for...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Local school district appoints first woman superintendent

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new leader in charge of Middletown City Schools, but she is no stranger to the district. Deborah Hauser is set to be promoted from assistant superintendent to the district's new superintendent. She has been with the school district for 15 years and will...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CVS, Walmart to cut pharmacy hours due to staffing issues

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you need a prescription filled, double check your pharmacy hours before you head to pick it up. Starting in March, Walmart says it is going to cut pharmacy days by two hours and close at seven every night. CVS says it is going to cut or...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Cristos is looking for a new cuddle buddy!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cristos' handlers at the shelter call him a "butter dog," saying that once you start petting him, he melts right into you!. He's very gentle, very affectionate, and warms up to new people very quickly. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Lawsuits accuse Kroger payroll system of underpaying workers

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Kroger, the nation's largest operator of traditional grocery stores, is facing multiple lawsuits claiming that a glitch in its payroll system resulted in workers going without pay. Kroger (NYSE: KR) is facing lawsuits from employees claiming that there have been discrepancies in their pay...
CINCINNATI, OH

