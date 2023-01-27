NY bike path killer convicted, death penalty looms

NEW YORK (AP) — A perjury case against a former New York City narcotics detective was thrown out mid-trial Tuesday after prosecutors acknowledged failing to turn over evidence as required to his defense. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office also said it was demoting the prosecutor who handled the case, which had accused ex-detective Joseph Franco of lying about witnessing drug deals. Because of the charges, hundreds of drug cases he’d worked were dismissed in the last few years because prosecutors disavowed them. “New Yorkers must know that law enforcement, including prosecutors, are acting with the utmost integrity. We hold ourselves accountable to that standard,” Manhattan DA’s office spokesperson Doug Cohen said in a statement. It said evidence disclosure in the case “violated our discovery requirements.” Discovery is a legal term for documents and other material that prosecutors are legally bound to share with defendants’ attorneys so they can prepare their clients’ response.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO