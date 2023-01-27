Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Moo-Yah: Cow Rescued After Falling Through Frozen Colorado Pond
South of Erie and north of Lafayette, Colorado, there lies a pond. On a cold January day in 2023, a cow decided to go for a walk on that pond that was frozen, but not quite frozen enough. Technically, it's a reservoir in Boulder County that this cow fell into,...
How will Colorado's cold winter affect bark beetles?
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — This has been a cold and snowy winter in Colorado, but experts say bark beetles have been snug as a bug. “Really in the middle of the winter they’re just sitting under the bark riding all this out,” said Dan West, an entomologist with the Colorado State Forest Service.
Man Reads Real Reviews From Disgruntled Colorado Tourists in Funny TikTok Series
Some people just don't get Colorado.
9News
The impact of the cold on bark beetles
The bark beetle problem in Colorado is still evolving and, in many cases, still growing. However, this active winter might help slow them down.
slidesandsunshine.com
Candeeland Kids, the NEW Indoor Playground in Colorado!
We are so excited to welcome Candeeland Kids as the newest indoor playground in Colorado! According to their website, “Candeeland inspires the imagination with a 16,000 square-foot extravaganza of good times and exercise, plus climbing walls, ninja course, laser maze, arcade, cafe and candy store!” My daughters and I were invited to visit and all they could say was “Wow!” You are immediately drawn to the fun colors and all of the exciting structures, it was a blast for all of us.
You can warm up in these 6 Colorado hot springs
Temperatures have been bitterly cold. If you are looking for a way to have some fun and warm up, we have you covered.
Did this Colorado mountain town break its record low?
Colorado has several towns where the temperature gauge can dip well below zero degrees Fahrenheit. The Craig-Moffat Airport in Craig, Colorado recorded a low of -41.08 at 7:34 a.m., Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, tying the Feb. 20, 1981, record low. On Feb. 1, 1985, the low at...
Big dogs need homes too: Denver Dumb Friends League monthlong spotlight
The Denver Dumb Friends League said big dogs typically aren't chosen for adoption as much as small dogs.
There's snow in Lakewood that hasn't melted in more than 400,000 years
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — There is a kind of polar process happening in the parking lots on the Front Range. Over time, snow turns to ice. And the icier a pile of snow gets, the harder and denser it becomes. Which means the longer it sits, the more energy it will take to melt it.
Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in southern Colorado
EL MORO, Colo. — An earthquake that was large enough to be felt was reported in southern Colorado late Tuesday night, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). According to its website, the quake hit around 11:40 p.m. and was centered about 3.1 miles west of El Moro, which is a small town near Trinidad. Data from the USGS indicates it had a 3.1 magnitude.
Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets
It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
KKTV
MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.
3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus
According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
How Likely Are Wyomingites To Help Someone With Broken Down Car?
One of the best parts of living in Wyoming, is that most people are very helpful and willing to help someone stranded on the side of the road no matter the circumstances. This winter has been quite snowy and has been difficult for many people. I've seen people slide off the road, and 10 people stop to lend a hand. Cars stuck in the middle of the street and volunteers rushing to help get the car moving.
KKTV
Dog hoarding case in Colorado, several animals adopted
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several animals have new families tied to a dog hoarding case in Colorado. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared some details of the case with the public on Jan. 27. According to the organization, on Jan. 21 the owner of 11 dogs surrendered the animals.
worldanimalnews.com
The Wild Animal Sanctuary Is Helping To Protect Wild Horses In Colorado By Acquiring 22,450 Acres Of Land So They Can Roam Free
The Wild Animal Sanctuary announced last week that it recently acquired a large parcel of land located in northwest Colorado not far from the historic town of Steamboat Springs. With more than 22,450 acres of land spanning across 29 square miles, this contiguous parcel of land represents a landmass larger than Manhattan.
Six finalists announced: Cast your vote for Colorado's new license plate
Another new license plate option is coming to Colorado and Coloradans have a say in what it will look like. Colorado's Division of Motor Vehicles is asking residents of the state to vote on their favorite of six designs, split into two categories – 13-and-older and under 13. The winning design from the 13-and-older category will be used for the state's 150th anniversary commemorative license plate, with winners in each category getting a $1,000 grant and a commemorative plate.
This Colorado Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
FREAKY! Watch Wyoming Wind Make Ice Waves On Lake!
You sure you want to go out on that ice and fish all day?. There are dangers involved. The video, below, shows what happens when that harsh Wyoming wind blows across the ice and causes it to roll like waves. Unfortunately, we have to report a story, now and then...
