When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
Virtual Telescope Project Green Comet Live Stream: When To Watch
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) could soon be faintly visible to the naked eye.
Green Comet Tracker: C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Location and Viewing Tips
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make a close approach to Earth on February 1, when it might be faintly visible to the naked eye, around 26 million miles away.
Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago
Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
How and When to See the Rare Green Comet Live Online
The comet is set to reach its closest point to the sun on Thursday.
Comet Now Visible in the Night Sky May Never Return to Earth
You will only get one chance in your lifetime to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it speeds through the inner solar system.
How to watch the 'Green Comet' as it makes closest approach in 50K years
A recently discovered greenish comet, known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on Feb. 2, providing a show for skywatchers.
Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF
Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
The Comet Interceptor probe could visit a stunning object like the green C/2022 E3 (ZTF)
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is tantalizing to spot through a telescope, but what would it look like up close?
Pics: Rare green comet passing Earth, last visited 50,000 years ago
A rare green comet discovered in 2022 is approaching Earth for the first time since the Neanderthal era. It will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. The comet is harmless, but it’s proximity will allow some viewers in favorable conditions to see it with the naked eye, while others may be able to catch a glimpse of the bright green tail with the aid of binoculars or a small telescope.
The Story Behind a Once-in-a-Lifetime Green Comet That's About to Fly Past Earth
A comet soaring over the northern hemisphere this week was last seen 50,000 years ago, when mastodons and woolly mammoths roamed the earth.
How to see a once-in-a-lifetime comet
A newly discovered astral body, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will reach the closest point to Earth in its orbit — 27 million miles away — on Wednesday and Thursday. The comet — also known as the "Green Comet" — will not be seen in our skies again for 50,000 years.
"Green Comet" will be the closest to Earth on February 1, the first time in 50,000 years
A bright green comet named Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is passing by Earth for the first time in 50,000 years. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't made an appearance since the Stone Age, which is the time the Neanderthals roamed the Earth.
