Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
A rare green comet discovered in 2022 is approaching Earth for the first time since the Neanderthal era. It will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. The comet is harmless, but it’s proximity will allow some viewers in favorable conditions to see it with the naked eye, while others may be able to catch a glimpse of the bright green tail with the aid of binoculars or a small telescope.
A newly discovered astral body, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will reach the closest point to Earth in its orbit — 27 million miles away — on Wednesday and Thursday. The comet — also known as the "Green Comet" — will not be seen in our skies again for 50,000 years.

